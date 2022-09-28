Poll: Cast your vote for the Courier/Intell Girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 18-24!

Poll: Cast your vote for the Courier/Intell Boys Athlete of the Week for Sept. 18-24!

Even though it's still warm and sunny outside, we've passed the midway point of the fall season! The time when divisional races begin to narrow, and every win can make a difference. Which of these cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball players will get your vote for the Girls Athlete of the Week?

Last week's winner was Council Rock South girls soccer player Cam Blatz. Blatz received 32 percent of the vote.

Next was Bristol field hockey player Angelisse Cantiello with 27 percent of the vote.

Gwen Hamilton, Archbishop Wood : The Vikings’ freshman runner took first place in the Philadelphia Catholic League cross country meet. Hamilton finished with a time of 20:57.00, which was 1:43 faster than the second place finisher.

: The Vikings’ freshman runner took first place in the Philadelphia Catholic League cross country meet. Hamilton finished with a time of 20:57.00, which was 1:43 faster than the second place finisher. Ellie Verrill, Gwynedd Mercy : Verrill recorded two saves and notched another shutout in the Monarchs’ 5-0 win over Merion Mercy. Verrill also made six tough saves against Villa Joseph Marie, in a 2-1 loss that went to OT, and three saves in a combined shutout of St. Hubert’s.

: Verrill recorded two saves and notched another shutout in the Monarchs’ 5-0 win over Merion Mercy. Verrill also made six tough saves against Villa Joseph Marie, in a 2-1 loss that went to OT, and three saves in a combined shutout of St. Hubert’s. Brooke Forester, Conwell-Egan : In three matches last week, all wins, Forester, a sophomore, tallied 12 kills, 19 blocks, 14 digs, and five aces as the Eagles improved to 11-0.

: In three matches last week, all wins, Forester, a sophomore, tallied 12 kills, 19 blocks, 14 digs, and five aces as the Eagles improved to 11-0. Billinda Leisner, Dock Mennonite : Leisner scored both of the Pioneers’ goals, with the second coming in double overtime, to give the Pioneers a 2-1 win over Palisades.

: Leisner scored both of the Pioneers’ goals, with the second coming in double overtime, to give the Pioneers a 2-1 win over Palisades. Kylee Hager, Council Rock South : Hager scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Golden Hawks a 2-1 victory over CB South in an SOL crossover game.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Poll: Cast your vote for the Courier/Intell Girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 18-24!