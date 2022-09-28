ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billerica Man Who Vanished From Wilmington Crash Found Safe Hours Later: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REUnz_0iCrvhnA00
Massachusetts State Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Massachusetts State Police

A man who went missing from an overnight crash in Wilmington is said to be returning to his family several hours later, authorities said.

Police responded to a crash involving a 2013 Acura TSX and a tractor-trailer near Exit 35 on I-93 north around 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Massachusetts State Police said. Investigation revealed the Acura struck the back of the trailer and was being dragged by the vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers did not find the driver of the Acura, a 54-year-old Billerica man, inside the vehicle that was still at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor-trailer also told officers that he didn't know that the Acura had struck his vehicle and that he was pulling the car.

The family of the Billerica man then reported him missing later in the morning and a search began of the surrounding area. Police also checked area hospitals but were unsuccessful.

Eventually police said the man contacted his family and were making plans for him to return home around 7:25 p.m., State Police said. The search was ended as a result.

No other information was released.

