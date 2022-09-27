ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convertibles drive into the sunset as automakers invest in electric vehicles

Convertibles – once a sign of open-air freedom and summer adventures – are increasingly fading away as companies shift to EVs and SUVs. Sales of traditional drop-tops such as the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang as well as roadsters like the Mazda Miata have plummeted in the U.S. to less than 100,000 vehicles annually.
CARS
insideevs.com

Of Course The Bugatti Chiron Wants A Piece Of The Tesla Model S Plaid

The Bugatti Chiron and Tesla Model S Plaid need no introduction, but they definitely need to drag race one another. Who wouldn’t want to see how the mighty 1,479-horsepower Bugatti Chiron deals with the phenomenal 1,020-horsepower Tesla Model S on the drag strip?. Well, buckle up because the guys...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Is Diesel Motor Oil the Right Choice for a Gasoline Engine?

It is widely known that diesel engine oils contain more Zinc (ZDDP) than regular passenger motor oils, but does that make a diesel engine oil (HD) a good choice for hot rods or race cars? To answer that question, we need to understand the other differences between diesel oils, passenger car oils, and high-performance oils.
CARS
Autoblog

CarMax’s huge earnings miss could mean trouble ahead for new-car market

New-car sales are expected to rise in the just-ending third quarter, but a deteriorating market for used vehicles — which sent CarMax Inc. shares tumbling Thursday — suggests trouble ahead for automakers. The resale market often indicates where new-car demand is headed — and CarMax said vehicle sales...
RETAIL
electrek.co

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car

Tata Motors, an India-based automaker, has launched a new small hatchback all-electric vehicle starting at just over $10,000. The Indian auto market has been lagging behind its peers when it comes to electrification. This is due to many factors, but not the least of which is the fact that the...
CARS
thecheyennepost.com

Modern Cars Most Likely to Become Collectible

Cars are what’s generally known as a ‘depreciating asset’. They’re not an investment, they’re going to be worth less as time goes on. But there are a few exceptions—the ones that are rare and/or particularly prized among enthusiasts and likely to become collectible. They may not depreciate at the same rate as most cars, and in some cases they may actually be worth more than their purchase price at some point.
BUYING CARS
cheddar.com

The Decision That Broke American Trucking

Once upon a time, truck driving was a blue-collar ticket to a solid, middle-class lifestyle in the United States. But today, the industry is plagued with low wages, long hours, and a high turnover rate. The story of how this change happened goes back over a century, but hinges on one particular moment in the late 20th century - and you may find the responsible person surprising.
ECONOMY
PV Tech

New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive

A research consortium has devised a proof of concept for a production line with a throughput of 15,000 to 20,000 wafers per hour, which is double the usual amount. The group of plant manufacturers, metrology companies and research institutions is being led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and was established to reduce production costs and alleviate supply bottlenecks as a means to deploy increasing amount of solar.
ENGINEERING
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS450 SUV First Drive: Luxury Cruising Goes Electric

Electrifying SUVs is one of the best things we can do to clean up the personal transportation sector's climate impact simply because y'all are buying so damn many of them, and big ones at that. Converting the least efficient combustion-powered vehicles to electricity will do far more for the air we breathe than building tiny electric commuter cars no one buys. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS450 SUV is the right vehicle at the right time for the modern American luxury SUV customer.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Rare, Options-Loaded 1968 SS 396 Camaro Convertible Found After 40 Years!

In most parts of the country, you're lucky if you find your classic hidden away in a dry barn. The reality is that many super-cool cars are just parked outside and left to rust and rot away. If that happens in a dry desert, you're golden, but if it's in a wetter part of the country Mother Nature will do all sorts of nasty things to it. Many times, these classics are beyond saving. But if the car is special enough it may be worth trying, even if it's in awful shape.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

History of the Mercedes-Benz Logo

The Mercedes-Benz logo is an iconic emblem, not only in the context of automotive history, but history. In 2021, the Mercedes three-pointed star reached the 100-year anniversary from when its design was submitted for trademark protection. In that same year, it became the only European brand to crack Interbrand's top 10 "Best Global Brands." The Mercedes logo stands in front of Mercedes-Benz's estimated brand value of more than $50 billion and adorns every one of its cars, trucks, and SUVs.
CARS
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel: Power Wagon Lite, With a Cummins

If you're a truck person, the State Fair of Texas is the place to be, and as it turns out, this year is no exception. America's Big Three truck manufactures have used the occasion to drop big news about their heavy-duty trucks: Chevrolet with its 2024 Silverado HD, Ford with its 2023 Super Duty, and now Ram with its 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel. Fried food, hot tubs 'n new heavy duty trucks. Go Texas.
TEXAS STATE

