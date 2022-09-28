Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated about two hours Friday before finding 50-year-old Richard Emery guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 39-year-old Kate Kasten. They say he then shot and killed Kasten’s 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, and Kasten’s two children, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Prosecutors say Emery killed the victims after Kate Kasten told him to leave her house. Emery’s attorneys argued he has a mental illness that caused him to lose control.
ktvo.com
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
(AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die.
After almost 5 years, human remains found in St. Louis are identified
ST. LOUIS — In 2017, human remains were discovered in the backyard of a vacant building in the 4800 block of Labadie Avenue in St. Louis. At the time, the medical examiner was unable to determine the person's sex, age or race based on the condition of the remains.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: What's next for Christian Ferguson's mother
CLAYTON, Mo. — For 19 years, Theda Person has been on a quest to see her ex-husband brought to justice for the disappearance and death of their 9-year-old special needs son. She did almost nothing but eat, sleep and breathe her son’s case. In a lot of ways, it became her identity.
Jeep service receipt leads police to St. Louis murder suspect
A Jeep service receipt helped authorities track down a recent St. Louis murder suspect.
Man charged in deadly St. Louis barbershop shooting
ST. LOUIS – A man is behind bars in connection with a deadly barbershop shooting in south St. Louis earlier this week. Prosecutors have charged Tiron Bell, 31, with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm in the investigation. Police said a man walked...
KMOV
St. Charles’ mother fights for her daughter amidst international child abduction case
Trio, including brother and sister, charged in Baden drive-by murder
A brother and sister are among three people charged in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that happened last month in north St. Louis City.
KSDK
Man found shot to death in backyard of St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Police said the man was found dead behind a home on the 4600 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood at around 4 p.m.
Suspect, 17, arrested in fatal Sept. 2 shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man that occurred in early September. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 19-year-old Armon Paris, of St. Louis, was shot and killed on Sept. 2. Police found him shortly before 3:30 p.m., lying on his back on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Park Avenue.
recordpatriot.com
Granite City woman faces felony DUI charge
EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City woman was charged Thursday with felony DUI after an incident in Granite City earlier that day. Audrey G. Altmeyer, 27, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony, and child endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.
WAND TV
Carlinville man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2021 homicide
VIRDEN, Ill. (WAND)- A Carlinville man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday, in connection to a homicide from 2021. According to authorities, Dalton M. Obermark, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021 for obstructing justice in the investigation into the death of 58-year-old John W. Rennie. Obermark was...
KMOV
Man found shot in North City Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a victim was shot in North City Saturday morning. The victim was found shot in the 3000 block of Walton Place, which is in the Kingsway East neighborhood, just before 6:00 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone...
KMOV
Police identify man killed inside barbershop in The Grove
KMOV
Man killed in overnight hit-and-run crash on I-270 in Bridgeton
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a two-car accident on northbound I-270 in Bridgeton early Saturday morning. The accident happened just south of the Highway 370 exit around 1:40 a.m. Police say someone driving northbound on I-270 tried to change lanes to the left but hit a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the Sonata, 52-year-old Jerry Lawrence, of St. Louis, then lost control and hit the concrete barrier.
22-year-old man is found fatally shot in vehicle Thursday evening
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old St. Louis man. Police said Jaran Rogers was found dead in a vehicle at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Kennerly Avenue in north St. Louis. Rogers had suffered...
One shot, one in custody in Manchester Ave. shooting
An investigation is underway after one person was shot Wednesday afternoon on Machester Avenue in St. Louis City. One suspect is in custody.
KMOV
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man allegedly steals motorcycle from another man in Hillsboro
A 36-year-old St. Louis man allegedly threatened another man with a gun before taking the victim’s 2006 Suzuki motorcycle from outside a home in the 4900 block of Jarvis Road north of Hillsboro, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said he rode to the house at...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man allegedly shoves officer responding to call about unleashed dog
Arnold Police were called to the 400 block of Nancy Lane because of an unleashed dog and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man on an outstanding warrant. The man previously had been issued a citation for allegedly not having his dog on a leash and allegedly failed to appear in Arnold Municipal Court for the offense, Arnold Police reported.
