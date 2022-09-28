ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

abc17news.com

Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated about two hours Friday before finding 50-year-old Richard Emery guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 39-year-old Kate Kasten. They say he then shot and killed Kasten’s 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, and Kasten’s two children, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Prosecutors say Emery killed the victims after Kate Kasten told him to leave her house. Emery’s attorneys argued he has a mental illness that caused him to lose control.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ktvo.com

Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend

(AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die.
BONNE TERRE, MO
KSDK

Byers' Beat: What's next for Christian Ferguson's mother

CLAYTON, Mo. — For 19 years, Theda Person has been on a quest to see her ex-husband brought to justice for the disappearance and death of their 9-year-old special needs son. She did almost nothing but eat, sleep and breathe her son’s case. In a lot of ways, it became her identity.
CLAYTON, MO
FOX2Now

Man charged in deadly St. Louis barbershop shooting

ST. LOUIS – A man is behind bars in connection with a deadly barbershop shooting in south St. Louis earlier this week. Prosecutors have charged Tiron Bell, 31, with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm in the investigation. Police said a man walked...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Charles’ mother fights for her daughter amidst international child abduction case

SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Man found shot to death in backyard of St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Police said the man was found dead behind a home on the 4600 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood at around 4 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Suspect, 17, arrested in fatal Sept. 2 shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man that occurred in early September. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 19-year-old Armon Paris, of St. Louis, was shot and killed on Sept. 2. Police found him shortly before 3:30 p.m., lying on his back on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Park Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Granite City woman faces felony DUI charge

EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City woman was charged Thursday with felony DUI after an incident in Granite City earlier that day. Audrey G. Altmeyer, 27, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony, and child endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.
GRANITE CITY, IL
WAND TV

Carlinville man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2021 homicide

VIRDEN, Ill. (WAND)- A Carlinville man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday, in connection to a homicide from 2021. According to authorities, Dalton M. Obermark, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021 for obstructing justice in the investigation into the death of 58-year-old John W. Rennie. Obermark was...
CARLINVILLE, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Man found shot in North City Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a victim was shot in North City Saturday morning. The victim was found shot in the 3000 block of Walton Place, which is in the Kingsway East neighborhood, just before 6:00 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police identify man killed inside barbershop in The Grove

SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in overnight hit-and-run crash on I-270 in Bridgeton

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a two-car accident on northbound I-270 in Bridgeton early Saturday morning. The accident happened just south of the Highway 370 exit around 1:40 a.m. Police say someone driving northbound on I-270 tried to change lanes to the left but hit a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the Sonata, 52-year-old Jerry Lawrence, of St. Louis, then lost control and hit the concrete barrier.
BRIDGETON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man allegedly shoves officer responding to call about unleashed dog

Arnold Police were called to the 400 block of Nancy Lane because of an unleashed dog and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man on an outstanding warrant. The man previously had been issued a citation for allegedly not having his dog on a leash and allegedly failed to appear in Arnold Municipal Court for the offense, Arnold Police reported.
ARNOLD, MO
