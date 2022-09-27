Read full article on original website
A meaningful new tradition started last Friday in HS Football between Castlewood and Hamlin
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Seperated by just 21 miles, Hamlin and Castlewood High School are natural rivals in all sports except football, where differences in classification kept them apart until last year. “So we both submitted to the state that we’d like to play each other and it’s kind...
Brookings woman injured in collision with semi dump trailer
A Brookings woman is injured in a Wednesday afternoon collision east of Brookings. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a pickup driven driven by 22-year-old Lauren Schweldhelm of Brookings collided with the dump trailer of a semi being driven by 33-year-old Travis Sik, 33, of Minneota, MN. It happened shortly before 3:00 pm at the intersection of 478th Avenue and 213th Street.
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
Andover man’s hobby leads to world records, inspiration
Kory Anderson was five days old when he went to his first steam tractor show, so maybe it’s no surprise he took it on as a hobby. “Hobby,” is perhaps too loose of a term. The Andover, South Dakota man, who had been fascinated with steam tractors since...
KELOLAND TV
Crews fight mechanical fire at Aberdeen ag facility
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt during a Wednesday morning fire in eastern Aberdeen. Aberdeen Fire Rescue says it happened around 1 a.m. at the Ag Processing Inc facility. The fire involved equipment and agricultural product in the hopper collection system area. It was found eighty feet above the ground. A suppression system help control the fire.
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
PHOTOS: Crews battle fire at South Dakota dairy
Crews from multiple departments were called to a dairy near Ortley, South Dakota for a fire Monday morning.
What's next for the Deuel County Good Samaritan Society?
This video is from SDPB's news program, South Dakota Focus. In Deuel County, the shutdown of Clear Lake’s nursing home has made some people angry. They blame state lawmakers and the Good Samaritan Society. In some ways, the loss is even stronger because of the community’s long history with the organization.
Watertown Fire Rescue frees trapped driver who struck bridge
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue crews and ambulance responded to a car vs bridge collision with one person trapped early this (Wednesday) morning near the intersection of 455th Avenue and 160th Street, north of Watertown. Once on scene, crews found a late model Dodge Challenger had made contact with the...
Hendricks woman killed, two others injured in Highway 75 crash
CANBY (KMHL) – The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a crash that left a Hendricks woman dead and seriously injured two others, south of Canby Friday evening. Maria Christine Hanson, 32, of Hendricks, was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Malibu she was driving collided with...
