Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The biggest weekend yet of the 2022 Fall Festival Season is upon as, with this Friday through Sunday featuring a wide selection of fun and popular events throughout Delaware and Maryland. Headlined by a featured event at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown and a slew of events in historic...
Cape Gazette
Delmarva Folk Festival returns Oct. 7-8
Delaware Friends of Folk recently announced the lineup for the 31st annual Delmarva Folk Festival, set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, at G & R Campground near Houston. Artists from Delmarva, southeastern Pennsylvania and Maryland’s western shore will take the stage during the weekend. Current Delmarva...
Cape Gazette
Possum Point Players’ 50th anniversary kicks off with Oct. 8 gala
Possum Point Players will open a year of celebration with “Love Makes the World Go ‘Round,” a gala event that features music drawn from many musicals performed over the years since 1973. The event will start at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, in Possum Hall. Guests will be treated to complimentary champagne and desserts that reflect the themes of some of PPP’s favorite productions. Both silent and live auctions will include jewelry, baskets of cheer, art, vacation weekends, restaurant gift cards and tickets to sports events.
Cape Gazette
Ocean Aviation opens new flight training facility in Georgetown
Ocean Aviation Flight Academy, a world-class flight training institution on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, has opened a new facility at Delaware Coastal Airport near Georgetown. “This has been a work in progress over the last five months,” said Michael Freed, Ocean Aviation founder and president. “The expansion allows us to better serve new and existing students in Sussex County, and surrounding areas farther north and west of our main campus in Ocean City, Md. The facility includes new offices and a corporate aircraft hangar to accommodate up to seven training aircraft.”
Cape Gazette
Suzanne L. Samuelson, generous, hardworking woman
Suzanne L. Samuelson, 71 of Bethany Beach, Annapolis, Md., and Cold Spring, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, with her devoted husband and daughter by her side. Suzanne was born Dec. 10, 1950, in Cold Spring. Suzy, as family knew her, was the daughter of the late Edward...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth Career Fairs in Rehoboth and Dover Happening Soon
Bayhealth is hosting two career fairs in October to fill open positions throughout the organization, including positions at the new Bayhealth Total Care facility opening in February 2023. The first career fair is on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Rehoboth Beach at 19113 Coastal Hwy. from 4-7 p.m. The second career fair is on Monday, Oct. 17 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus at 640 S. State St., Dover from noon-5 p.m.
Cape Gazette
William Thomas Stewart, adored his children
William Thomas Stewart, 36, of Georgetown, passed away Monday, Sept.12, 2022. Will was born in Lewes to the late Patrick Stewart and Doris Johnson Stewart, who survives him. He was a commercial fisherman for about 15 years and did masonry work. Will enjoyed football, especially the Carolina Panthers, liked to joke around, and liked to listen to country music. JellyRoll was one of his favorite artists. He adored his children and will be remembered for his big heart.
Cape Gazette
Greene Turtle in Village of Five Points is closing
Last year, it was the Greene Turtle on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk that closed. This year, it’s the Greene Turtle in the Villages of Five Points outside Lewes. In an email Sept. 27, co-owner Mike Venanzi said the last day for the Lewes restaurant is Friday, Sept. 30. He declined to comment on what the space will be next.
Cape Gazette
Parker Selby fundraiser draws support
A dinner fundraiser for Stell Parker Selby of Milton, a Democrat running for the 20th Representative District seat, was held Sept. 17, at Lewes Fire Department Station 2 in Nassau. The barbecue dinner was enjoyed by all as those in attendance mixed and mingled, and showed support for their candidate.
Cape Gazette
New owner expanding services at RISE Fitness in Rehoboth
Maryland-based Pure Family Fitness is the new owner of RISE Fitness + Adventure outside Rehoboth Beach. During an interview Sept. 23, Pure Family Fitness owner Nick Taghipour said his company took over ownership in mid-July. They have a plan is to expand the gym’s offerings by utilizing 7,000 square feet of unused second-floor office space; the existing gym is 25,000 square feet.
Cape Gazette
Joanne Dorey honored as 2022 Delaware Municipal Clerk of the Year
Millsboro Town Clerk Joanne Dorey was recently selected as the 2022 Delaware Municipal Clerk of the Year by the Delaware League of Local Governments and the Delaware Municipal Clerks Association. DLLG Vice President Archie Campbell, DMCA President Diana Reed, DMCA Vice President Ashleigh Sander and Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burk honored Dorey at a Sept. 22 ceremony in Dover. The award is presented by DLLG and DMCA each year to acknowledge a person who has shown exceptional professional or personal qualities working as a town or city clerk in their municipality.
Cape Gazette
Red Dress for Women chairs send thanks
Thanks to the attendees of the 14th Annual Red Dress for Women Luncheon & Fashion Show, which was recently held at Baywood Greens. This was our most successful event to date. We want to thank our sponsors: Beebe Healthcare, Boulevard Ford Lincoln of Lewes & Georgetown, Delaware Electric Cooperative, Fulton Bank, Jeanine O’Donnell-State Farm Insurance Co., Preston Automotive Group, SoDel Concepts, WSFS Bank. We wish to express our thanks to our speaker Dr. Ehtasham Qureshi, Delaware Cardiovascular Associates, who spoke about living a heart-healthy life. Also a big thank you to Dr. David A. Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare.
Cape Gazette
Lewes grading itself on 2022 progress
Categorized into three sections and divided into two timelines are the 2022 priorities of Lewes Mayor and City Council. Topics about transportation, economic development and facilities have been identified as needing attention. Following a December 2021 meeting with the Institute for Public Administration, city officials began working to address the various areas of need. Officials discussed progress during an Aug. 30 workshop.
Cape Gazette
A weekend of jazz set for the Cape Region Oct. 12-16
Summer is slowly beginning to turn to fall, which means a weekend of jazz music will soon wash over the Cape Region. Denny Santangini, president of Delaware Celebration of Jazz, the nonprofit that puts on the annual Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, said most of the shows are sold out and hotels are booked for this year’s festival, which begins Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, and ends with the closing party Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Rusty Rudder in Dewey Beach.
Cape Gazette
Compass team volunteers for beach cleanup
Participating in their second annual beach cleanup day, local Compass employees and real estate agents took to Cape Henlopen State Park to remove nearly 43 pounds of trash from the coastline. With Sept. 8 designated as Compass Cares Days, regional agents and employees get together to support meaningful causes at...
Cape Gazette
Concert to benefit Lewes in Bloom Oct. 8
Groome Church will host a concert to benefit and celebrate Lewes in Bloom at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at 601 Savannah Road, Lewes. Featured performers are soprano Danielle Talamantes, bass-baritone Kerry Wilkerson and composer-pianist Henry Dehlinger. The concert will showcase tunes from the Great American Songbook, the music of Arlen, Berlin, Cahn, Ellington, Gershwin, Mercer, Porter and others, as sung by Sinatra, Fitzgerald, Bennett and so many more.
Cape Gazette
Lewes middle school to be named after Frederick D. Thomas
The new middle school under construction in Lewes will be named after educator Frederick D. Thomas, the first African American administrator in the Cape Henlopen School District. At the Sept. 22 school board meeting, Cape Director of Operations Jason Hale said the school naming committee received 125 nominations total, and...
Cape Gazette
Fans of fall and football welcome at Bethany Blues
Bethany Blues of Lewes just kicked off its shoulder season with the annual Bluesapalooza, and both locations are now ready to welcome football season and their respective fall specials. Jessica Nathan, director of operations for the Lewes location, said, “As usual, we are kicking off our fall specials at both...
Cape Gazette
Crooked Hammock Brewery’s inaugural Crooktoberfest set Sept. 30-Oct. 9
Crooked Hammock Brewery is bringing a twisted version of Bavaria to its backyard for Crooktoberfest, a 10-day celebration running from Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 9, at its Lewes and Middletown brewpubs. The festival shines a spotlight on bier, brats, feats of strength, and all the frivolous fun that...
Cape Gazette
Dogfish Dash is not a race for dogs
No dogs are permitted in the Dogfish Dash, but before you can say designer doodle, a sprinkling of loving and loyal trotters, pacers and prancers loped along on leashes as 1,000 runners completed the off-centered distance of 3.8 miles around the perimeter of Milton. Dylan Smiley disabled his cruise control...
