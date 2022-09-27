William Thomas Stewart, 36, of Georgetown, passed away Monday, Sept.12, 2022. Will was born in Lewes to the late Patrick Stewart and Doris Johnson Stewart, who survives him. He was a commercial fisherman for about 15 years and did masonry work. Will enjoyed football, especially the Carolina Panthers, liked to joke around, and liked to listen to country music. JellyRoll was one of his favorite artists. He adored his children and will be remembered for his big heart.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO