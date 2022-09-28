ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City's mayor said Kansas 'doesn't have a brand.' Twitter pulled out the receipts.

By Tim Hrenchir and Adam Hensley, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago

New York City’s mayor seemed to randomly hurl an insult at Kansas on Tuesday, harkening back to the scene where trees pelted Dorothy, Toto and the Scarecrow with apples in the "Wizard of Oz."

New York City has a brand that's recognizable around the world, unlike Kansas, said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

"We have a brand," he said. "New York has a brand. And when people see it, it means something. When we go there, it's not... Kansas doesn't have a brand. (Laughter.) When you go there, okay, you're from Kansas. No. You know what? But New York has a brand."

Adams claimed that on his recent trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, he was recognized due to New York’s “brand.”

“This is the international city,” he said. “This is America's city.”

What is Kansas known for? Many things, like superheroes and good sports teams

You know what seems like an American brand? Superman, whose motto was “Truth, justice and the American way.” And where did Superman grow up? Not New York City.

Is New York City's brand sports-related?

The Jets and Giants both posted 22-59 records (points for consistency) from 2017-2021. Basketball hasn’t been relevant in New York since the 1970s, unless you count the offseason drama of Kevin Durant demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets this summer.

Right now, the Kansas and Kansas State football programs are making more national headlines than the Jets and Giants. The Jayhawks are off to their first 4-0 start in more than a decade and the Wildcats just upset the No. 6 team in the country on the road.

Oh, and remember April? Kansas basketball won its fourth NCAA championship in school history. But it doesn't stop there.

But forget sports. There are plenty of famous Kansas, many of whom people don't realize have connections to the Sunflower State.

There's Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Heidi Gardner, Eric Stonestreet, Kirstie Alley, Don Johnson, Annette Benning, Rob Riggle, Bridget Everett, Janelle Monáe, Melissa Etheridge, Martina McBride, Scott Foley, Elvira... and Superman, to name a few.

Sunflower State supporters took to social media Tuesday to challenge that assertion.

There's no place like home

A common response was to say Kansas has created a brand identity through its association with "The Wizard of Oz," in which a tornado leaves Sunflower State farm girl Dorothy Gale in the magical land of Oz, only to find that she most wants simply to go home.

My Public Enemy #1

One woman responded on Facebook by saying Adams had become her "Public Enemy #1."

Man of Steel

One tweet, which was among the most "liked" sent out in response to Fitzsimmons' tweet, featured a quote from the 2013 movie "Man of Steel." It pointed out that the fictional superhero Superman comes from Smallville, Kansas.

The Sunflower State

Another well-liked tweet made reference to the state flower.

Bleeding Kansas

But the most-liked tweet sent out in response to Fitzsimmons' tweet illustrated the Kansas connection with early abolitionist John Brown.

Champs

Some Twitter users responded by making reference to the NCAA Champion Kansas Jayhawks basketball team.

Why can't we just get along?

A Kansas man who once lived in New York City received considerable support for his suggestion that there was no reason to put either down.

Ad Astra Per Aspera

And Kansas Tourism, a division of the Department of Commerce, also weighed in on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: New York City's mayor said Kansas 'doesn't have a brand.' Twitter pulled out the receipts.

woodchuck
3d ago

KANSAS = Constitutional Carry. Dorothy & Toto, Amelia Earhart, President Eisenhower, Abortion rights, Bread Basket, Congress- man Robert Dole and " John Brown" ! The white man who was the catalyst that started the Civil War so a black man in the future can openly and freely say Kansas doesn't have a brand. Mean time the Big Apple has gone sour.

Mrs Mee Audrey
2d ago

Only small men put down others to make themselves feel big. A clear visual of the problems in leadership plaguing the Citizens & streets of New York.

Krystyna Baranowska
3d ago

Mayor Adams, the brand you speak of is what made me move from NY to Kansas last year. Not a brand to be proud of.

