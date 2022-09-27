ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Lowcountry under tropical storm and storm surge watches as Ian's path shifts eastward

By Ali Rockett arockett@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WCBD Count on 2

What is storm surge and how will it impact me?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian is bearing down on the Florida coast bringing heavy rain and life-threatening storm surge with it. It has put most of Florida under a storm surge warning, meaning the storm could raise water levels above normal tides–in some places as high as 12 feet. And as Ian is expected to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Cities across the Lowcountry prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday, the state of South Carolina awaits and prepares for its arrival. Leaders of Lowcountry Public Safety Departments worked together throughout Wednesday to plan and coordinate additional resources to be available in the worst-case scenario. Folly Beach. With...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Charleston, North Charleston, businesses prepare for storm

The cities of Charleston and North Charleston are encouraging residents and visitors to begin preparing for potential Hurricane Ian impacts. According to a City of Charleston Neighborhood News Bulletin sent via email on Tuesday afternoon, city officials continue to work closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall

After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

South Carolina declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian; Lowcountry under hurricane watch

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Sept. 28 as Hurricane Ian battered Florida on a path toward the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane, which made landfall on Florida's Gulf coast as a Category 4 hurricane, remains stubbornly unpredictable, but forecasters were increasingly confident the storm would cross into the Atlantic before veering into South Carolina's shores by Sept. 30.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian has strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning with anticipated flooding, threatening storm surge, and “catastrophic winds” as the storm enters Florida, the National Hurrican Center said. Currently, at the tip of Florida Hurricane Ian grew to Category 4 overnight. Latest tracking from the NHC show a shift, with […]
FLORIDA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Tri-County leaders bracing for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties held a joint press conference Wednesday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Charleston County to open emergency shelters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County will open two emergency shelters Thursday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a Category 5.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

What impacts will Charleston see from Hurricane Ian?

NOTE: Information about impacts and timing for Hurricane Ian have been updated. Please click here to see the latest details as this story is no longer being updated. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 3 storm before making landfall in La Coloma, Cuba early Tuesday morning. The storm will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Tuesday headlines: Hurricane Ian expected to cause winds, rain in S.C.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make its greatest impacts in South Carolina on Thursday night and into Friday, according to a general Tuesday forecast by the National Weather Service. Expect a breezy Wednesday with gusts up to 25 mph. Conditions are expected to be dry, but upper-level moisture should increase....
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Folly Beach braces for Hurricane Ian’s arrival

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- People on Folly Beach are filling up sandbags and taking their last chance to get out of the house before Hurricane Ian comes to the Lowcountry. The beach is another barrier island that will most likely have severe flooding issues. “For us out here, flooding for sure. Storm surge is a […]
FOLLY BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown residents prepare for Ian

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County residents woke to cloudy skies and cool winds a day before Hurricane Ian was expected to make landfall somewhere along the South Carolina coast. Along the Grand Strand, residents prepared for the Sept. 30 arrival of Ian, which is expected to hit the South Carolina...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Where to get sandbags in SC ahead of Hurricane Ian

Municipalities and local governments across South Carolina are distributing sandbags ahead of the rain, wind and rising tides expected from Hurricane Ian amid alerts that these quickly assembled barriers might help keep water out of your home. Sandbags could provide homes and businesses with a small amount of water-flow protection...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Last-minute preparations underway ahead of storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People across the Lowcountry are making final preparations ahead of any impacts we may see from what is currently Hurricane Ian. Sandbag stations are set up all across the Lowcountry and people are preparing their homes for impact. A local home restoration expert, Kevin Smith, owner of ServPro in Mt. Pleasant, […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Closings, cancellations announced ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian is expected to begin impacting the Lowcountry with heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds, and a risk of isolated tornadoes on Thursday through the end of the week. While forecasters are watching the track very closely and monitoring potential impacts on our area, some events have announced cancellations and schools are […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

