Lowcountry under tropical storm and storm surge watches as Ian's path shifts eastward

The Post and Courier
Hurricane warning issued as Ian expected to regain strength before SC landfall
Tropical Storm Ian swirled over the Atlantic Ocean in the late morning Sept. 29, with the most recent forecasts predicting it will again reaching hurricane strength before barreling into the Palmetto State. Shortly after 11 a.m., cellphones at the Costco in West Ashley screamed out emergency tones in waves: Charleston...
What is storm surge and how will it impact me?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian is bearing down on the Florida coast bringing heavy rain and life-threatening storm surge with it. It has put most of Florida under a storm surge warning, meaning the storm could raise water levels above normal tides–in some places as high as 12 feet. And as Ian is expected to […]
live5news.com
Cities across the Lowcountry prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday, the state of South Carolina awaits and prepares for its arrival. Leaders of Lowcountry Public Safety Departments worked together throughout Wednesday to plan and coordinate additional resources to be available in the worst-case scenario. Folly Beach. With...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Charleston, North Charleston, businesses prepare for storm
The cities of Charleston and North Charleston are encouraging residents and visitors to begin preparing for potential Hurricane Ian impacts. According to a City of Charleston Neighborhood News Bulletin sent via email on Tuesday afternoon, city officials continue to work closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
Here’s when Charleston could begin feeling impacts from Hurricane Ian
NOTICE! Please click here for updated information on Ian’s impacts and timing along the South Carolina coast. This story is no longer being updated. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm on Wednesday as it nears the western Florida coast. After making landfall near the Fort Myers area. […]
WYFF4.com
Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall
After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
The Post and Courier
South Carolina declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian; Lowcountry under hurricane watch
Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Sept. 28 as Hurricane Ian battered Florida on a path toward the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane, which made landfall on Florida's Gulf coast as a Category 4 hurricane, remains stubbornly unpredictable, but forecasters were increasingly confident the storm would cross into the Atlantic before veering into South Carolina's shores by Sept. 30.
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 4
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian has strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning with anticipated flooding, threatening storm surge, and “catastrophic winds” as the storm enters Florida, the National Hurrican Center said. Currently, at the tip of Florida Hurricane Ian grew to Category 4 overnight. Latest tracking from the NHC show a shift, with […]
Portions Of Berkeley County Under A Hurricane Watch
Inland Berkeley County is currently under a hurricane watch, according to the National Weather Service. The post Portions Of Berkeley County Under A Hurricane Watch appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Tri-County leaders bracing for Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties held a joint press conference Wednesday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a […]
counton2.com
Charleston County to open emergency shelters
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County will open two emergency shelters Thursday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a Category 5.
What impacts will Charleston see from Hurricane Ian?
NOTE: Information about impacts and timing for Hurricane Ian have been updated. Please click here to see the latest details as this story is no longer being updated. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 3 storm before making landfall in La Coloma, Cuba early Tuesday morning. The storm will […]
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Hurricane Ian expected to cause winds, rain in S.C.
Hurricane Ian is expected to make its greatest impacts in South Carolina on Thursday night and into Friday, according to a general Tuesday forecast by the National Weather Service. Expect a breezy Wednesday with gusts up to 25 mph. Conditions are expected to be dry, but upper-level moisture should increase....
Folly Beach braces for Hurricane Ian’s arrival
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- People on Folly Beach are filling up sandbags and taking their last chance to get out of the house before Hurricane Ian comes to the Lowcountry. The beach is another barrier island that will most likely have severe flooding issues. “For us out here, flooding for sure. Storm surge is a […]
The Post and Courier
Georgetown residents prepare for Ian
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County residents woke to cloudy skies and cool winds a day before Hurricane Ian was expected to make landfall somewhere along the South Carolina coast. Along the Grand Strand, residents prepared for the Sept. 30 arrival of Ian, which is expected to hit the South Carolina...
The Post and Courier
Where to get sandbags in SC ahead of Hurricane Ian
Municipalities and local governments across South Carolina are distributing sandbags ahead of the rain, wind and rising tides expected from Hurricane Ian amid alerts that these quickly assembled barriers might help keep water out of your home. Sandbags could provide homes and businesses with a small amount of water-flow protection...
Last-minute preparations underway ahead of storm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People across the Lowcountry are making final preparations ahead of any impacts we may see from what is currently Hurricane Ian. Sandbag stations are set up all across the Lowcountry and people are preparing their homes for impact. A local home restoration expert, Kevin Smith, owner of ServPro in Mt. Pleasant, […]
Coburg Cow comes down as Charleston prepares for severe weather
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry landmark that many locals have adopted as a signal that a storm is coming has been removed from its perch as Charleston prepares for impacts from Hurricane Ian. The iconic Coburg Cow on Savannah Highway –lovingly referred to as Bessie– was taken down on Tuesday afternoon. A Facebook group […]
“Will the bridges close?” Here are Charleston County’s high wind procedures for bridges
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian is expected to bring strong, gusty winds to the Charleston area this week – likely Thursday night into the day on Friday – making travel conditions difficult for some drivers. Many who live in the area often question when – or if – area bridges will shut down during […]
Closings, cancellations announced ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian is expected to begin impacting the Lowcountry with heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds, and a risk of isolated tornadoes on Thursday through the end of the week. While forecasters are watching the track very closely and monitoring potential impacts on our area, some events have announced cancellations and schools are […]
