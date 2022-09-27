Read full article on original website
First Coast News
We are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast, but why? It has to do with high tide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though the rain has dried up we are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast. The storm surge for Ian peaked on Thursday morning. A lot of that water was pushed into the St. John’s River and it’s going to take some time for it to slosh back out to see. Normally, it will take four high tides for the water levels to return to near normal.
Man seen jumping into St. Johns River during Tropical Storm Ian in critical condition
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Green Cove Springs police department officers were called to rescue a man who nearly drowned in the St. Johns River. At around 12:43 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to 1063 Bulkhead Rd., Pier #2 after a report came in of a 67-year-old man seen jumping into the St. Johns River during Tropical Storm Ian.
70+ homes underwater in Welaka following Ian
Welaka, Florida experienced major flooding from Hurricane Ian. About 72 homes are underwater, according to Mayor Watts.
Black Creek flooding not expected in Clay County from Tropical Storm Ian
Concerns about impacts from Tropical Storm Ian in Clay County have significantly decreased, County Emergency Management Director John Ward said Thursday morning. The county was expected to get up to 15 inches of rainfall, which would have resulted in extreme flooding of Black Creek, Doctors Lake and the St. Johns River. Now, however, they are expecting around 3 to 5 inches over the area so flooding of Black Creek is not going to come to fruition, Ward said.
First Coast News
FDOT: Drivers planning to take I-75 to South Florida should seek alternate route due to flooding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents that evacuated from areas severely impacted by Hurricane Ian should be aware there is currently a travel advisory in place on I-75 due to flooding. The Florida Department of Transportation says the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no...
Ian erodes beach dunes, causes rip tides at Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The dunes did their job protecting much of the first coast from rising waters and pounding surf. Now, we are seeing the aftermath. Viewer Chris Mariann's photos from Mickler’s Landing in Ponte Vedra Beach show how Ian destroyed two beach walkovers. A bit north...
Hurricane Ian: Residents around Black Creek prepare for flooding
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County residents living near Black Creek are battening down the hatches in anticipation of severe flooding resulting from Hurricane Ian. On Monday afternoon at the Black Creek Boat Ramp, we ran into two gentlemen pulling their jet skis out of the water. One of...
Hurricane Ian: Power outages in Clay County
Power outages in Clay County had dropped to 73 homes on Friday afternoon, according to the Clay Electric outage map. Most of those outages about 12:30 p.m. were in the southern part of the county.
News4Jax.com
Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge
News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
News4Jax.com
Nassau County storm surge expected to be at worst early Friday morning
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Emergency Management’s director on Thursday again warned residents in low-lying neighborhoods of the storm surge from Ian, and that the impacts would be the worst -- especially in coastal regions -- around midnight Friday. By Thursday afternoon, Emergency Management said there was...
News4Jax.com
Deluge from Ian waterlogs low-lying Putnam County communities
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Communities along Dunns Creek in Putnam County were nowhere near drying out Friday night. News4JAX took a ride along with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit for a closer look and took the pictures posted in the album above (mobile users: click here). In the Magnolia Trail community, which sits right next to the creek, streets were flooded and many homes had water up to their front doors.
Jacksonville Beach back open, but there are still unsafe conditions
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach dunes did exactly what they were supposed to do during Tropical Storm Ian. Keep water where it belongs. “They're like sawed in half really from what I'm used to," said Joe Annarella. "I used to walk from Neptune Beach down off of those dunes and here also where they like gradually come in and buffer, but these are sawed in half,"
Clay County officials head for Lee County to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Clay County, people are breathing a sigh of relief. Flooding there was not nearly as bad as expected from Hurricane Ian, which hit the first coast as Tropical Storm Ian. Now Clay County officers are answering the call to help in Southwest Florida,...
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from Ian
Approximately 5.12% of Clay County is experiencing power outages from Tropical Storm Ian, according to the Clay Electric interactive outage map. A large majority of these outages have been reported by Fleming Island residents along Highway 17, where 2,439 homes are experiencing outages.
Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County
Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
Ian's biggest impact on the First Coast rests on high tide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a very dangerous storm system. While Ian has now weakened into a Tropical Storm, it's still important to watch for impacts along the First Coast. As of early Thursday morning, weather conditions in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas...
Sandbag locations announced by Clay County ahead of Hurricane Ian
Heavy rain expected in Clay County from Hurricane Ian.Photo via National Hurricane Center. Sandbags will be available starting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Clay County officials announced Monday afternoon.
Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge to light up in red, white and blue for first responders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JTA is lighting Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge red, white and blue in honor of the first responders who continue to work for the community in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian. The bridge will be lit Friday and Saturday night in the special colors. JTA says...
Boy who evacuated from Ian falls from 19th floor balcony and dies
A family who left Jacksonville, Fla., to escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian was beset by an even worse tragedy when their 11-year-old son fell to his death from a balcony.
WCJB
Derelict boat removed before Hurricane Ian
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit was on cleanup duty after a derelict boat was left near a bridge ahead of Hurricane Ian. The boat was tied to the walkway under Memorial Bridge causing concern the boat could damage the bridge during the storm.
