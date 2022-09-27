ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

First Coast News

We are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast, but why? It has to do with high tide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though the rain has dried up we are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast. The storm surge for Ian peaked on Thursday morning. A lot of that water was pushed into the St. John’s River and it’s going to take some time for it to slosh back out to see. Normally, it will take four high tides for the water levels to return to near normal.
Zoey Fields

Black Creek flooding not expected in Clay County from Tropical Storm Ian

Concerns about impacts from Tropical Storm Ian in Clay County have significantly decreased, County Emergency Management Director John Ward said Thursday morning. The county was expected to get up to 15 inches of rainfall, which would have resulted in extreme flooding of Black Creek, Doctors Lake and the St. Johns River. Now, however, they are expecting around 3 to 5 inches over the area so flooding of Black Creek is not going to come to fruition, Ward said.
News4Jax.com

Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge

News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
News4Jax.com

Nassau County storm surge expected to be at worst early Friday morning

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Emergency Management’s director on Thursday again warned residents in low-lying neighborhoods of the storm surge from Ian, and that the impacts would be the worst -- especially in coastal regions -- around midnight Friday. By Thursday afternoon, Emergency Management said there was...
News4Jax.com

Deluge from Ian waterlogs low-lying Putnam County communities

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Communities along Dunns Creek in Putnam County were nowhere near drying out Friday night. News4JAX took a ride along with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit for a closer look and took the pictures posted in the album above (mobile users: click here). In the Magnolia Trail community, which sits right next to the creek, streets were flooded and many homes had water up to their front doors.
First Coast News

Jacksonville Beach back open, but there are still unsafe conditions

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach dunes did exactly what they were supposed to do during Tropical Storm Ian. Keep water where it belongs. “They're like sawed in half really from what I'm used to," said Joe Annarella. "I used to walk from Neptune Beach down off of those dunes and here also where they like gradually come in and buffer, but these are sawed in half,"
Don Johnson

Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County

Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
WCJB

Derelict boat removed before Hurricane Ian

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit was on cleanup duty after a derelict boat was left near a bridge ahead of Hurricane Ian. The boat was tied to the walkway under Memorial Bridge causing concern the boat could damage the bridge during the storm.
