Meet the 5 mentees participating in Insider's first mentorship program for entrepreneurs
Insider created a mentorship program, in partnership with Indeed, to help five entrepreneurs navigate the challenging labor market.
Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work
Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
To retain talent, companies are formalizing remote work programs
WorkSpaces by Hilton blends remote desks with hotel amenities for a day that may start with coffee in the lobby and video conferences in a distraction-free office then end with a dip in the rooftop pool. When a prospective candidate interviews at Shopify for a job role, they hear about...
Urban One Hires Public Relations Veteran to Lead Corporate Communications
Urban One (NASDAQ: UONEK) announced that public relations veteran Tony Robinson has joined the company as vice president, Corporate Communications. Robinson brings 30 years of experience in radio and public/government affairs to the newly created role that will collaborate on internal and external communications activity across all Urban One brands and platforms. He will report to Karen Wishart, Chief Administrative Officer of Urban One, according to a press release.
The number of CFOs being promoted to CEOs hits an all-time high
In the first half of 2022, there was increased momentum of finance chiefs becoming CEOs. So far this year, we’ve been hearing of several CFOs moving into the CEO role at major companies. For example, Christina Spade, the CFO and COO, at AMC Networks was named the next CEO. And Donald Allan, Jr. was promoted from CFO to CEO at Stanley Black & Decker. In fact, the percentage of sitting CEOs coming directly from a CFO chair has reached an all-time high.
The Power of Personal Branding in a Senior Level Job Search
These days, there's no shortage of information online about how you can develop a personal brand.
CorVel is Hiring an Entry-Level Customer Service Rep (Includes Benefits)
CorVel, a risk management company, is hiring a customer service representative to work from home full time from anywhere. You will be providing customer service via email and phone, as well as inputting data into the system. You must have a high school diploma or the equivalent, along with customer...
Kim Shepard, Cigna
Healthcare remains a top concern for employers and employees, but the elements involved continue to evolve as healthcare itself advances. The healthcare industry, for instance, is playing an increasingly immense role in working with the business community. The pandemic has demonstrated the importance of prioritizing both the physical and mental health of the nation’s workforce, as we have witnessed an unprecedented need for behavioral health care since COVID hit. In response to this growing need, Cigna has created one of the industry’s largest networks of virtual behavioral care providers that will better support both employers and employees, and place an emphasis on whole-person care. The reality is that we need to treat the body and mind as one to keep people healthy. The combination of fatigue, burnout and stress has proven to be a barrier to business growth. That is why it’s essential for us to work in lockstep with companies to invest in innovations that advance the health of their most valuable asset — their people.
Southwest Airlines Announces Leadership Changes
Southwest Airlines’ current president and chief operating officer (COO) will be stepping down amid executive leadership changes within the company. Southwest Airlines announced Monday that its president and COO, Mike Van de Ven, will be stepping down to take an advisory role in 2023. Van de Ven will leave his role as COO at the end of September after serving in the position for nearly 14 years and from his role as president at the end of December.
Support the Whole Employee – Including Quality of Life
We’ve seen an almost overnight shift in the way people work and a shift in the balance of power from employers to employees. This is especially true in hard-hit industries like healthcare, retail and hospitality, where the business is the people and without whom there is no ability to meet the customer’s needs.
Ann Marie Puig discusses the challenges businesses still face after the COVID-19 pandemic
The pandemic has affected the balance sheets of many Spanish companies and has made the viability of some of them a challenge. To get ahead, they have opted to reinvent themselves, look for new lines of business, request financing and keep their employees united and connected with formulas such as teleworking. Ann Marie Puig, an entrepreneur and global business consultant, explains the challenges businesses are facing and how they can overcome them.
The Perks of Starting Your Own Business in the Metaverse
The concept of the metaverse can be intimidating since it conjures up images of a futuristic virtual world. Still, it’s actually better understood as virtual experiences that have been uploaded to the internet, similar to an interactive video game. It may be best to think of the metaverse as...
Employees are feeling disconnected from their company culture. The solution might be in the onboarding process
Onboarding a new employee can be a long, tedious and expensive process. However, the results of surveys and corporate interviews suggest that an underdeveloped onboarding process -- one that doesn't meet a new hire's social and professional needs -- could ultimately lead to high rates of resignations. The goal of...
Some of the best roles are posted on ‘hidden’ job boards—how to find them
The secret to landing your dream role isn't submitting hundreds of applications on companies' websites — in fact, many great jobs aren't posted online at all. More and more people are finding and landing new opportunities through the "hidden job market": vacancies that aren't publicly listed or advertised with recruiters but instead are filled through "internal candidates or referrals," Stacey Perkins, a career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells CNBC Make It.
