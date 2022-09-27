Healthcare remains a top concern for employers and employees, but the elements involved continue to evolve as healthcare itself advances. The healthcare industry, for instance, is playing an increasingly immense role in working with the business community. The pandemic has demonstrated the importance of prioritizing both the physical and mental health of the nation’s workforce, as we have witnessed an unprecedented need for behavioral health care since COVID hit. In response to this growing need, Cigna has created one of the industry’s largest networks of virtual behavioral care providers that will better support both employers and employees, and place an emphasis on whole-person care. The reality is that we need to treat the body and mind as one to keep people healthy. The combination of fatigue, burnout and stress has proven to be a barrier to business growth. That is why it’s essential for us to work in lockstep with companies to invest in innovations that advance the health of their most valuable asset — their people.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO