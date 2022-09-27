ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xavier Becerra
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in 14 days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two September payments in two weeks. Eligible recipients can expect their payment of $841 on Sept. 30, equaling a monthly total of $1,682 after receiving another payment at the beginning of the month, according to the Social Security Administration. September is one of three months in the year in which there are two SSI payments, with the other two months being April and December.
getnews.info

The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare

Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Why Do Medicare Part B Premium Increases Match My Social Security COLAs?

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:. “Please tell me why, when we get a Social Security raise, they increase Medicare Part B. My wife gets less than $1,100 from Social Security, and when she gets a Social Security increase, Medicare Part B almost wipes out any increase. Does the government know there are a lot of seniors who depend on Social Security? Please, we really don't understand this”
Motley Fool

Social Security Disability Benefits FAQ

Social Security benefits are most commonly used to help retirees cover expenses. But the Social Security Administration (SSA) also has disability benefits available to those who meet certain strict requirements. In this context, a disabled person is someone who is medically unable to work for at least a year or...
Deseret News

Older adults get price break on Medicare for 2023

The government said it’s lowering the monthly cost for Medicare’s outpatient coverage by 3% next year — an unusual direction that’s going to save older adults about 3% on Part B insurance and the first decrease in a decade. President Joe Biden made the announcement Tuesday...
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Why Medicare Part B Premiums Are Going Down

Starting in 2023, Medicare Part B premiums are set to decrease for most beneficiaries. While this may seem like good news at first glance, it’s important to understand why the premiums are decreasing. On this episode of CareTalk, John and David explore the reasons why Medicare Part B premiums...
KTVL

Medicare premium drop a 'once-in-a-retirement' moment for older Americans

WASHINGTON (TND) — Millions of Americans will pay less for medical coverage under Medicare next year after the premium dropped for the first time in a decade. The premium for Medicare Part B, which covers physician services, outpatient hospital services, durable medical equipment and other services not covered by Part A, will decrease by 3% in 2023, or $5.20 a month. The annual deductible for Part B beneficiaries will be $226 in 2023, a decrease of $7 from the year prior.
bloomberglaw.com

Employer Health Plan Out-of-Pocket Costs Seen as Next Challenge

Health insurance coverage in the US is at record high levels, but it’s not enough to protect millions of Americans from medical debt and bills they can’t pay, according to a study issued Thursday. “The next major challenge for policymakers in insurance coverage is addressing the significant out-of-pocket...
