Diana, Princess of Wales, was born on July 1, 1961 in Norfolk, England. Born into nobility, she spent much of her childhood at the Sandringham estate, via the royal family's official website. She would go on to meet the son of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and a short while later, he proposed marriage. A young bride, she married Charles in St. Paul's Cathedral with over 750 million people witnessing the matrimony on live TV, per Town & Country. Together, they had two sons, Harry and William.
People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
Diana Spencer was handpicked to be then-Prince Charles’ wife because she was young, naïve and a 100 percent blue blood – but some believe that she died never revealing a shocking secret about her birth.RadarOnline.com has learned that Royal author Tina Brown once uncovered strong speculation in high-up circles that Di’s father was NOT the nobleman John Spencer – the Viscount of Althorp, who would later become an Earl.Instead, there are whispers that the Princess may have been an illegitimate baby – a love child from a hush-hush affair between her aristocrat mom Frances Shand Kydd, then Spencer’s wife, and...
The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997, after a car crash in a Paris underpass following a high-speed chase with paparazzi—an event that may or may not be depicted in season 5 or 6 of The Crown. In the meantime, the anniversary of her passing has brought up a lot of questions about Diana's life and death, such as: Can you visit the Princess of Wales' grave?
Princess Diana wore the Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker as a headpiece instead of a necklace because of a simple mishap.
25 years since Princess Diana's death, look back on her final summer with some of the last photos taken of the People's Princess leading up to her death in August 1997.
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Fox News
During the Friday episode of ABC’s "The View," co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind everyone that though it is sad that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, she was the leader of a monarchy "built on the backs of black and brown people." Hostin also went so far...
Queen Elizabeth II was known for her sprawling collection of remarkable jewels, which she often lent to members of the family for prominent occasions. As her family bid a final farewell to the 96-year-old monarch, the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, paid homage to her husband Prince William's grandmother by wearing a stunning pearl choker, centered with a diamond fastening.
Queen Elizabeth's much-loved corgis have a new home. The late monarch's two dogs are now with the Duke and Duchess of York — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. Fergie) — a source close to the Duke confirms to PEOPLE. "The corgis will return to live at Royal...
London — Wednesday marks 25 years since Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris. People gathered outside her former home in London, Kensington Palace, as they do every year on August 31, to pay their respects and honor the memory of the "People's Princess." Diana...
When Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96 in her Scottish residence of Balmoral, thousands of Brits took to the streets in mourning. Not all were as grief-stricken as Daniel Craig, however, as “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind viewers on Friday. “She wore...
LONDON — Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore head-to-toe black, and pearl jewelry, at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. In wearing pearls, they adhered to a mourning custom first introduced in the age of Queen Victoria. She wore them with her all-black outfits following the death of her husband, Prince Albert. Pearls are thought to represent purity, but also tears, and the British royal family has continued the tradition.
Netflix has finally released its controversial Marilyn Monroe drama Blonde – but some viewers have complained that the film is “unwatchable”.Many viewers specified on social media that they had been unable to make it more than 20 minutes into Blonde before abandoning it.The 18-rated movie, based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, stars Ana de Armas as Monroe. It has divided critics, with particular scrutiny being levelled at the film’s harrowing depiction of trauma and sexual assault. In a one-star review for The Independent, Jessie Thompson wrote: “Blonde is not a bad film because...
Netflix’s The Crown, poised to drop Season 5 on November 6, is irrefutable proof of America’s continuing fascination with England’s royal family. The series opens with Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947 and Season 4 wraps with the resignation of longtime Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Along the way, the series, created and principally written by Peter Morgan, delivers all the insider drama and palace intrigue one would expect in a series about the royals. The series is produced for Netflix by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television. Reinforcing its popularity, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II...
Princess Anne is remembering in a new statement the last 24 hours she shared with her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, before the monarch died Sept. 8 at the age of 96. The late royal's only daughter released the statement Tuesday, calling it an honor and a privilege to be with her mother in her final moments, while also sending support to her brother King Charles III.
Queen Elizabeth II may have been adored by many around the globe, but the TV ratings of her funeral, both in the United States and the United Kingdom, were significantly lower than those of Princess Diana's funeral more than two decades ago. The state funeral for the late British monarch...
Never at home unless surrounded by her favourite breed, the Queen championed corgis even though courtiers feared for their ankles
Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, welcomed two children over the course of their 19-year marriage: Peter Phillips, 44, and Zara Tindall, 41. The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Princess Anne wed Phillips at Westminster Abbey in London in 1973. She was the first of the Queen's four children to marry. Millions of people watched as Anne and Phillips exchanged vows, with the princess wearing a Tudor-style dress with trumpet sleeves and the same tiara her mother wore at her own wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947.
