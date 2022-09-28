ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jamal Murray still sore but nearing final stages of recovery as Denver Nuggets start training camp

By VINNY BENEDETTO vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhpQp_0iCrlagd00
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, jokes around with guard Jamal Murray during the NBA basketball team's Media Day, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

SAN DIEGO — The soreness was a welcome sensation for Jamal Murray.

Murray participated in the Nuggets’ first practice of training camp Tuesday on the campus of the University of California San Diego and described a pretty routine start to the season. He said the intensity was good but there were a lot of turnovers as the team mixed a group of newcomers with a core group that hasn’t been whole since Murray tore his anterior cruciate ligament nearly 18 months ago. Even when he didn’t feel great, it was a step in the right direction.

“It was a two-hour practice, but I was kind of getting sore,” Murray admitted. “I’m like, ‘Man, (if) this was five, four months ago, I’d be sitting down by now.’ Even when I’m not feeling my best, I know I’m still seeing improvements in myself.”

The improvements started the first time he left his feet — albeit underwater — just a few months after surgery. He progressed from jumping off of one foot to taking off of both. There still seem to be some limitations, but Murray didn’t feel like disclosing the details.

“Maybe a few,” the 25-year-old said. “I could dive into it all day. … I don’t have time for that, but I feel good. I feel rejuvenated in a way.”

That refreshed approach was on display Tuesday. While some players heading into their seventh professional season wouldn’t be so excited about the start of training camp, Murray’s enjoying participating instead of rehabbing and watching.

“You’re kind of isolated when you’re not practicing and stuff,” Murray said. “It’s just good to be with the team.”

With the team’s regular-season opener less than a month away, there does not appear to be a set-in-stone plan for how the Nuggets will manage the loads of Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Coach Michael Malone described a “flexible plan,” that will include input from the training staff and the players involved.

“I think those guys have to have a voice in that discussion,” Malone said. “(It’s) not a dictatorship. It’s their body.”

The Nuggets coach said he also checked in with Nikola Jokic, who returned to Denver just before training camp after representing Serbia in the EuroBasket competition. Jokic told his coach he wanted to practice again tomorrow. That’s good news for Murray. Denver’s point guard and center enjoyed an organic chemistry prior to the injury, and now they’re working to get rid of any rust that surfaced in the months since they last played together.

“It’s the first day,” Murray said. “We moved a little fast mentally and physically. Once we slow things down and figure out our reads and figure out our spacing, it will be pretty natural.”

While Murray might have to deal with some soreness on the second day of training camp, it’s better than the alternative.

“I’m getting there. I’m trending in the right direction, slowly,” Murray said.

“I’m just happy to be on the court and back in the mix, not over there somewhere rehabbing, running around. I’m just happy to be finding my routine again.”

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Bones Hyland's hot shooting helps Nuggets' second unit beat Nikola Jokic's starters in scrimmage

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Confidence is not an issue for Nah'Shon "Bizzy Bones" Hyland. After the young pro led the Nuggets backups over the starters in a scrimmage Friday, Bones explained the performance like only Bones can: "Just a typical Bizzy moment, taking over the game, just being myself out there, getting my teammates involved, doing what I do best." Hyland led the second unit to a 98-89 win over...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Nuggets notebook: Nikola Jokic and Co. visit the Padres, big praise for KCP

LA JOLLA, Calif. — It’s not quite like his experience with the Serbian national team, but Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets teammates did some team building Tuesday. After the first day of training camp at University of California San Diego, Jokic, DeAndre Jordan, Jeff Green and Ish Smith were spotted in the front row of Petco Park taking in the Padres game against the Dodgers. It wasn’t Jokic’s first baseball game. The back-to-back Most Valuable Player said Jameer Nelson took him to a game in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Denver Gazette

Bruce Brown finds a fit on and off the court with Denver Nuggets

LA JOLLA, Calif. — The things that confused other NBA coaches about Bruce Brown’s game are the same attributes that excite Michael Malone. The Nuggets coach said he called Brown a day or two into free agency, wondering why Brown hadn’t been signed by a team. Brown’s answer was a good one, as the Nuggets signed him a few days later.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Andre Miller asks for tickets, receives G League coaching gig with Grand Rapids Gold

LA JOLLA, Calif. — A ticket request turned out to be rather fruitful for Andre Miller. The former Nuggets guard was trying to get some kids he coached free tickets to Summer League and started asking his front office connections for help. Miller and Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth played together in Philadelphia, and the former teammate came through for Miller.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Basketball
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
California Basketball
County
Denver, CO
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
The Denver Gazette

Slow down! Michael Malone prefers a more deliberate pace in Nuggets training camp

LA JOLLA, Calif. — If the Nuggets were driving a stick, the players are in fifth gear, pedal to the metal. Michael Malone prefers a more deliberate pace. Through two days of training camp, the Nuggets are operating too fast for the coach's liking, but that could be expected given the team’s makeup — a mix of new players and others returning from injury. Malone, speaking after Wednesday’s practice at University of California San Diego, says the start of training camp are traditionally sloppy affairs.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon out for rest of season with torn meniscus

Charlie Blackmon's season is done. The Rockies leader has a torn meniscus in his left knee and was placed on the injured list on Wednesday. The injury happened last week after hitting the bag, and he thought it was a one time thing. He tried to play through it — including getting two hits and a RBI on Tuesday as the Rockies started a three-game series in San Francisco — but was unable to continue.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche’s Sam Girard overcomes mental, physical hurdles in broken sternum recovery: ‘Happy to be back on the ice’

DENVER — The worst part of Sam Girard’s broken sternum, knocking him out of the NHL playoffs, wasn’t the bone-splitting hit. Just watch Girard play. The Avalanche defenseman is not accustomed to sitting still. “You skate almost every day during the summer. I had to sit on my couch and wait until my sternum healed,” Girard said. “That was kind of hard mentally and physically.” ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Stoia's report card: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Neither offense has been great through three games this season, despite having high expectations. The Raiders rank 11th in points per game at 21.3, but 18th in yards per game at 346.7. The Broncos are 31st in points per game at 14.3 and 16th in yards per game at 348. The Broncos are hoping for a breakthrough this week, but the Raiders certainly have more talent offensively, featuring wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Darren Waller — arguably the two best players at their respective positions.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Jamal Murray
The Denver Gazette

The Josh McDaniels timeline with the Broncos

On Sunday, the Broncos will face off with former coach Josh McDaniels, who is in his first season with the Raiders. Here is a quick (and painful) look at McDaniels’ time in Denver:. Jan. 11, 2009: Josh McDaniels is hired by the Broncos after longtime coach Mike Shanahan is...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Denver Gazette

Broncos-Raiders sports gambling: Best bets for Sunday

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best prop bets for Broncos-Raiders:. 1. Davante Adams under 6.5 receptions (+108) Why it’s a good bet: This the Patrick Surtain II factor for me. Adams will see a heavy dose of the star cornerback. The star receiver will get his targets but his catches will be limited.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Broncos injury report ahead of Raiders game: D.J. Jones, Dalton Risner listed as questionable

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos' final injury report is lengthy, but there's optimism not many key players will miss Sunday's game. Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) have all been ruled out for the game. Meinerz is the only starter of the bunch, and was originally expected to play, but had a setback on Thursday. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche: Brave new home for anthem singer Amanda Hawkins

Singer Amanda Hawkins’ young life so far has played out like three periods of a hockey game. She got out to a very big lead, winning the World Championships of Performing Arts – essentially the Olympics for aspiring performers – at just 14. Five years later, she landed in the “American Idol” Top 50. She spent the second period in life’s equivalent of the penalty box after having to undergo...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy