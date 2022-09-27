Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop a new surgical training model for fluorescence-guided cancer surgery using konjac jelly
A research group from Nagoya University has successfully developed a surgical training model using konjac, a processed jelly made from the bulb of the konjac plant. Konjac is commonly used as an ingredient in Japanese cuisine such as shirataki noodles and oden. The group's training model is a type of tissue-mimicking phantom, which physicians can use to practice fluorescence-guided surgery, an important technique in cancer treatment.
ajmc.com
Advanced Imaging System Investigated for Faster Diagnosis of Skin Cancers
This new study explored the diagnostic utility and accuracy of 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM) among nonmelanoma skin cancers, which included basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Biopsies of nonmelanoma skin cancers (NMSC) were analyzed in a new study using 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM), and this technology proved highly effective...
survivornet.com
Man, 43, Went to ER for ‘Breathing Difficulties’ From COVID: Doctors Found A 22-Pound Tumor That Was ‘Expanding Like A Basketball’
Tarlochan ‘Tarli’ Garcha, 43, went to the ER for what he thought were COVID complications, and after doctors scanned his lungs for a potential blood clot, found a whopping 22-pound cancer tumor instead. It took three hospitals to identify the gigantic mass, which wound being a rare type...
MedicalXpress
Simple blood and urine test can help patients with chronic kidney disease
New research, led by the University of Glasgow and published in the British Journal of General Practice, assessed patient data from across the U.K. and found that not enough people with chronic kidney disease were routinely being given this recommended test. The study results have prompted renewed calls from kidney specialists to encourage more patients to be given access to this test.
ajmc.com
Review: More Research on Treatment for Extramedullary Hematopoiesis in Transfusion-Dependent Beta Thalassemia Is Needed
Currently, there are no clear guidelines for managing extramedullary hematopoiesis in transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Extramedullary hematopoiesis (EMH) is a rare complication of beta-thalassemia (BT) that is more commonly seen in mild to moderate cases of BT. But a review published in Annals of Medicine suggests that EMH is also a significant clinical complication in transfusion-dependent BT (TDT) and warrants prospective studies on optimal treatment strategies.
MedicalXpress
Urgent dialysis during hospitalization for surgery predicts poor outcomes
Even the best-laid plans often go awry, and adapting to changing circumstances on the fly can lead to unanticipated results. Now, researchers from Japan report that dealing with unexpected problems during surgery can also affect patient outcomes. In a study published in August in International Journal of Surgery, researchers from...
NIH Director's Blog
Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods
A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Nature.com
Patient-derived tumor organoids as a platform of precision treatment for malignant brain tumors
Malignant brain tumors consist of malignancies originated primarily within the brain and the metastatic lesions disseminated from other organs. In spite of intensive studies, malignant brain tumors remain to be a medical challenge. Patient-derived organoid (PDO) can recapitulate the biological features of the primary tumor it was derived from and has emerged as a promising drug-screening model for precision therapy. Here we show a proof-of-concept based on early clinical study entailing the organoids derived from the surgically resected tumors of 26 patients with advanced malignant brain tumors enrolled during December 2020 to October 2021. The tumors included nine glioma patients, one malignant meningioma, one primary lymphoma patient, and 15 brain metastases. The primary tumor sites of the metastases included five from the lungs, three from the breasts, two from the ovaries, two from the colon, one from the testis, one of melanoma origin, and one of chondrosarcoma. Out of the 26 tissues, 13 (50%) organoids were successfully generated with a culture time of about 2Â weeks. Among these patients, three were further pursued to have the organoids derived from their tumor tissues tested for the sensitivity to different therapeutic drugs in parallel to their clinical care. Our results showed that the therapeutic effects observed by the organoid models were consistent to the responses of these patients to their treatments. Our study suggests that PDO can recapitulate patient responses in the clinic with high potential of implementation in personalized medicine of malignant brain tumors.
News-Medical.net
Brazilian study reveals the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the central nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
Healthline
Glaucoma Surgery: Types, Complications, and Recovery
Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that affect the optic nerve. This condition generally affects peripheral vision first but can lead to blindness over time. Causes of glaucoma vary, meaning that there are several treatment options depending on your individual case. Medication and surgery can help prevent or slow further vision loss, although there’s no cure.
MedicalXpress
New way to track peripheral artery disease aids quest for better treatments
Cardiovascular experts at UVA Health have found a new way to track peripheral artery disease (PAD), a serious medical condition involving atherosclerosis in the leg arteries that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The researchers say the approach will greatly benefit efforts to better understand the condition, which diminishes blood flow to the limbs, and to improve treatment options for patients.
scitechdaily.com
Growing Human Kidneys in a Lab – Scientists Have Made a Significant Breakthrough
One in nine adults worldwide has some kind of kidney disease, and kidney failure is becoming more common everywhere. Growing functional kidney tissue in a lab could accelerate kidney disease treatments and restore kidney function. In humans, the kidney forms naturally as a consequence of two building blocks: metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud.
Healthline
Myeloproliferative Disorders: Types and Treatments
Myeloproliferative disorders are a group of cancers characterized by the uncontrolled replication of cells derived from myeloid stem cells. These cells have the potential to become red blood cells, platelets, and some types of white blood cells. The term “myeloproliferative disorders” was created in. , but the World...
targetedonc.com
New Understanding of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Allows for Better Targeted Treatments
While tyrosine kinase inhibitors the current standard of care for most patients with CML, investigators may need to look at new options and combinations for those with TKI resistance. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) have proven to be a landscape-changing therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML),...
Healthline
Can Blood Tests Help Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer?
Blood tests can be an important part of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. With this type of cancer, a timely diagnosis is vital, however, pancreatic cancer is often difficult to detect early. Certain blood tests can help lead to a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. According to the. American Cancer Society (ACS)
MedicalXpress
New genetic tests set to advance orthopedic care
A range of ground-breaking genetic tests that could help predict whether joint replacements succeed or fail have been launched following years of research. Using next-generation genetic sequencing, the MHRA-registered Orthotype tests from ExplantLab identify genetic markers in saliva or blood samples for specific variations of HLA genes which, if found, indicate patients will develop an adverse reaction to the cobalt chrome (CoCr) contained in many joint replacement implants.
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
medtechdive.com
B. Braun acquires suite of catheter securement products from Starboard medical for undisclosed amount
B. Braun Medical Inc. will acquire a suite of products from Starboard Medical used to secure catheters, the medical device firms announced on Tuesday. The companies didn’t disclose the terms of the deal, which B. Braun CEO Jean-Claude Dubacher said would improve patient care and extend the company’s position as a leader in IV therapy.
Nature.com
RUNDC3A/SNAP25/Akt signaling mediates tumor progression and chemoresistance in gastric neuroendocrine carcinoma
Gastric neuroendocrine carcinoma (GNEC), a heterogeneous group of neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs) derived from gastric neuroendocrine cells, has been shown to be more aggressive and chemoresistant in gastric cancer, which contributes to the poor prognosis. We analysed transcriptome profiles of tumor/non-tumor tissue from GNEC patients and GNEC cell lines to explore the underlying mechanisms. Our results suggest a critical role for synaptosomal-associated protein 25 kDa (SNAP25) in GNEC. SNAP25 was found to stabilize Akt via modulating its monoubiquitination. We further identified RUN domain containing 3A (RUNDC3A) as an upstream molecule that regulates SNAP25 expression, which is associated with tumor progression and chemoresistance in GNECs. Moreover, these findings were extended into multiple NENs including neuroendocrine carcinomas in the intestinal tract, lungs and pancreas. Identifying the RUNDC3A/SNAP25/Akt axis in NENs may provide a novel insight into the potential therapeutic target for patients with NENs.
ajmc.com
Evolving Treatment Landscape for Upper GI and Esophageal Cancer
Syma Iqbal, MD: The treatment landscape for esophageal and gastric cancers has changed significantly over the last few years. That has largely been due to the incorporation of immunotherapy in both the metastatic setting and the adjuvant setting. Our paradigm of treatment now incorporates frontline immunotherapy in the large majority of our patients, whether they’re HER2-positive or HER2-negative. For esophageal or GE [gastroesophageal] junction cancer, immunotherapy is incorporated into adjuvant treatment of these patients after trimodality therapy, which includes chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.
