From playing Ms. Ernestine in 'Undergound' to Hattie in her upcoming Netflix film, the now real-life mom is proud to broaden the view of Black mothers on screen. Amirah Vann knows she gives off serious mama energy on screen and she’s made peace with it. Long before she welcomed a child of her own in the world, the now 42-year-old actress was cast as the ferocious and flawed Ms. Ernestine, enslaved mother to three enslaved children, in the historical drama Underground. Now, she’s taking on another dynamic mother role. This time in Tyler Perry’s latest effort, A Jazzman’s Blues, coming to Netflix on Friday, September 23.

