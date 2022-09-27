Read full article on original website
NYLON
On ‘Cool It Down,’ A Spitfire Band Matures
“Austere” was never a word people used to describe the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. For most of their career the trio of drummer Brian Chase, guitarist Nick Zinner, and especially singer Karen O epitomized chaos, a particular kind of unhinged energy that very rarely survives the transition from midnight dive bar gigs to festival headlining sets.
Washington Examiner
No need to get all twerked up about Lizzo playing Madison’s flute
There’s too much of a big to-do about the musician Lizzo playing founding father James Madison’s crystal flute. For the record, Lizzo plays it well (twerking aside), but she is absolutely not the first to play it. I myself heard it played, about 10 paces from where I...
wfit.org
How Black bluegrass musician Arnold Shultz's forgotten legacy lives on in the genre today
To many, Bill Monroe is known as the father of bluegrass. But listen to his Blue Grass Boys and you’ll hear echoes of the man who mentored Monroe — fiddler and guitarist Arnold Shultz, the son of a formerly enslaved man from Ohio County, Kentucky. Shultz’s story is...
The FADER
Song You Need: Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn soar on “Saffron”
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have now released two thirds of their debut joint LP, Pigments. The New Orleans-born singer, songwriter, and producer teamed up with the northeastern multi-instrumentalist to announce the project and share its first four-song movement late last month. And today, they’ve unveiled Movement 2, again as a four-track EP. The new release accompanies details of Richard’s upcoming week-long residency with the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts — the first of its kind curated by the institution.
Essence
Amirah Vann Embraces Her Fierce Mama Energy In Tyler Perry’s 'A Jazzman’s Blues'
From playing Ms. Ernestine in 'Undergound' to Hattie in her upcoming Netflix film, the now real-life mom is proud to broaden the view of Black mothers on screen. Amirah Vann knows she gives off serious mama energy on screen and she’s made peace with it. Long before she welcomed a child of her own in the world, the now 42-year-old actress was cast as the ferocious and flawed Ms. Ernestine, enslaved mother to three enslaved children, in the historical drama Underground. Now, she’s taking on another dynamic mother role. This time in Tyler Perry’s latest effort, A Jazzman’s Blues, coming to Netflix on Friday, September 23.
Brendan Yates of Turnstile’s listening diary: ‘I’ll run to Enya’
The Baltimore hardcore band’s vocalist takes us through his week in listening, which included everything from a 2000s Björk gem to ‘the ultimate R&B anthem’
ABC 4
Fiddling around with the Fiddle Preacher
The Fiddle Preacher Bronwen Beecher joined the show today to share her musical skills! With hundreds of thousands of hours on the violin, Breecher, a classically trained violinist, shares her passion for the not-so-classical kinds of music! From the time she was four, Breecher was obsessed with music. Three years later after begging to start the violin, she began music lessons.
