Massive fire at scrap metal company near I-44/141 in Valley Park
A massive fire erupted Thursday afternoon at a scrap metal company near Interstate 44 and 141 in Valley Park.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus hotel evacuated after smoke reported in building
The Quality Inn, 1200 W. Gannon Drive, in Festus was evacuated the night of Sept. 24 after smoke was spotted in the building. However, no fire was found, and it was determined the smoke was the result of a problem with a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, said Assistant Chief Chuck Boyer of the Festus Fire Department.
recordpatriot.com
Glass removed from empty Alton factory
ALTON — A large building at 575 Piasa St. in Alton has been visually changed after workers removed all of its windows this week. The 57,000-square-foot industrial building, built in the 1950's, was once occupied by Lenhardt Tool & Die Co. The structure has been vacant for years. Workers over the last few weeks have removed all of the glass windows from the building, even in the rear.
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
KMOV
Overturned school bus halts traffic amid multi-car crash on I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A school bus overturned and rested on the concrete median following a crash on Interstate 70 Friday morning. Just before 6 a.m., first responders shut down the eastbound lanes near Carrie for a three-car crash involving a school bus. No children were aboard. However, police...
KSDK
Fall Treasure Day in Rosebud, MO. is tomorrow!
ST. LOUIS — Treasure Day is a twice a year event, in the Fall and Spring hosted by Rosebud Area Enrichment Association where we give local people an outlet to sell their items who don’t have the means to have a storefront. Full of unique, local producers and...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Health Department’s High Ridge location set to close
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) High Ridge location will be closing in the future. JCHD spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says the board made the decision during its September meeting to close the location. When it comes to coverage, the JCHD plans to provide healthcare in other ways in...
Crashes in both directions of 270 at West Florissant
ST. LOUIS – A crash in the eastbound direction and another crash in the westbound direction closed multiple lanes of 270 at West Florissant Thursday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. It is unknown at this time how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved. Both crashes did cause injuries. All […]
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Warm with sunshine
It'll stay sunny and mid-70s for the next several days. Cooler temps in the uppers 40s Saturday night, with some patchy fog.
Manufacturing warehouse on fire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A fire started at a manufacturing warehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The fire started at about 1 p.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of East DeSoto Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department is responding. They said they have deployed one line and there is a “report of a […]
KSDK
Hurricane Ian leaves behind massive damage
Video of the damage is starting to come in as Hurricane Ian moves back over the Atlantic Ocean. In St. Louis, the weather remains beautiful.
SUV slams into Warrenton hotel room, no injuries
An investigation is underway after an SUV slammed into a Warrenton hotel room Monday evening.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Quiet, sunny weather continues through the weekend
The first week of fall has been delightful around St. Louis with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons. The quiet pattern will continue into October.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Sunshine continues all weekend
Temperatures warm up for the weekend and dry weather remains in the St. Louis area. Sunshine continues all week.
Crestwood McDonald’s, site of famed Van Halen pic, reopens Thursday
More than 44 years ago, photographer Richard Upper took one of the most iconic pictures in rock and roll history – outside a McDonald’s in the suburbs of St. Louis, of all places.
KMOV
South County staple feels the effects of rising commercial rental costs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Inside the Watering Bowl on South Hanley Road, top dawg Jeremy King is working against the clock to get their dog grooming and boarding facility back up and running since it flooded back in July. “All the drywall, electrical, flooring, fencing, turf, everything had to...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: A warm start to October
Clear skies expected for the first week of October. Temperatures will be in the 70s all week.
Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.
Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage
ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
