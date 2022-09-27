Read full article on original website
Litecoin’s key PoW metric has some tips for LTC’s long-term holders
Litecoin [LTC] witnessed considerable growth on the price front over the last three months. The altcoin also showcased a positive move in the crypto mining space. Interestingly, it has been consistently improving its hashrate and mining profitability. A growing hashrate for any proof of work (PoW) network indicates strength and...
When will Solana’s updates finally be enough for SOL’s price action
On 29 September, Solana [SOL] managed to outperform several other cryptocurrencies owing to some appreciation in its price and market capitalization. Interestingly, the win was not only limited to its price. Solana also managed to beat Ethereum [ETH] in NFT sales growth over the last 30 days by a noteworthy...
Ethereum’s metrics to consider before cutting losses this bear season
Ethereum [ETH], thanks to the Merge, has been in the public eye for the longest time. And, despite all the social talk around ETH, the king of altcoins failed to garner enough traction on the price chart in September. Furthermore, ETH’s social volume remained stagnant over the past month.
MakerDAO: What does this exchange’s proposal mean for MKR investors
MakerDAO [MKR] received a proposal revolving around a partnership from leading cryptocurrency exchange Gemini on 29 September. In a tweet by the decentralized stablecoin creator, Gemini offered to have GUSD run on the protocol’s ecosystem. GUSD acts as a fiat-backed stablecoin of the Gemini exchange. A look at the...
Chainlink reaffirms its interest in the NFT market, thanks to…
Chainlink [LINK] rapidly expanded its scope in the last few years of its existence as the need for its services becomes more apparent. The blockchain network revealed that it aims to maintain the pace moving forward during this year’s SmartCon convention. Chainlink reaffirmed its interest in the NFT market...
Assessing Uniswap’s status amidst a decline in trading volume on DEXes
Uniswap V3 posted a 25% decline in trading volume on a month-on-month basis. However, that didn’t stop Uniswap from becoming the decentralized exchange (DEXes) with the most trading volume in the last 30 days. Data from CoinGecko revealed that the global cryptocurrency market cap declined by 4% in the...
Uniswap [UNI] may slip to lower support levels as the lack of demand kicks in
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The lower timeframe was bullish, but demand was missing. Buying opportunity at $5.5, or a deeper plunge?. Bitcoin [BTC] stumbled beneath the $20k zone earlier this week after intense...
ETH stakers may consider sticking to their safety nets despite 5.5% APR jump
Since the completion of the Ethereum Merge, sentiment within the community has remained positive, especially for stakers. These cohorts finally witnessed some bullish scenario(s) in their annual percentage rate (APR) earned by staking ETH post the Merge. However, could the peg between stETH and ETH see a constant incline or...
FTT: To buy or not to buy? A detailed analysis for your next trade
During the intraday trading session on 28 September, some previously dormant FTT tokens saw a sudden surge in activity. According to data from Santiment, between 11 am – 12 pm UTC on 28 September, FTT saw its largest amount of dormant token movement of all time. The asset’s age consumed hit a high of 200.08 billion on the same day.
Ethereum: What to expect from the leading alt in Q4 after Merge
The Ethereum Merge was considered the most anticipated event before 15 September. However, there is no use denying the fact that the Merge failed to positively impact the price Ether [ETH]. According to data from cryptocurrency social analytics platform LunarCrush, the hype that surrounded the Merge before its implementation caused...
Ethereum Classic: Will Sept. hashrate boost help ETC do well in Q4
Ethereum Classic [ETC] received a lot of attention before the Merge due to miner migration. Its strong price action in the weeks leading up to the main event was a reflection of the attention. This interest has since died down, resulting in a selloff. But there is one other growth...
How Ethereum [ETH] is faring amid reshuffled demand
Ethereum [ETH] volumes have been all over the place in the last three months and more so in September. Perhaps an expected outcome, given the drastic changes that have taken place in the crypto market during the month. The demand for ETH also witnessed some volatility during the last four...
Chainlink’s SWIFT uptick in price and everything latest to know
Interbank messaging system SWIFT on 28 September announced its partnership with Chainlink to work on a proof-of-concept (PoC) project. It will incorporate Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) as an initial proof of concept. Thereby, commanding on-chain token transfers. Ergo, with Chainlink’s help, SWIFT would deepen its foot in the...
Bitcoin’s emission rate might surprise HODLers in this bear season
The bear market has been in effect for some time, and it may have resulted in Bitcoin reducing its emissions. The reports from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed a decline in Bitcoin power demand and consumption. This has also resulted in a decrease in emissions. Well, the drop...
Ethereum vs. Polygon and an ‘OpenSea’ of decline in NFTs trading
The craze that surrounded profile picture NFTs (PFPs) in 2021 dwindled significantly as per data from Dune Analytics. According to the blockchain analytics platform, monthly NFT trading volume on OpenSea had declined by 93% from the all-time high of $4.86 billion in January. The last nine months have been full...
ETHW traders should know these updates before they go long
Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced that its users can participate in a mining pool dedicated to Ethereum Proof of Work [ETHW]. Furthermore, Binance on 29 September also announced that the ETHW pool would not require any fees until 29 October. When multiple cryptocurrency miners wish to work together to increase...
Binance Coin [BNB] may disappoint traders in Q4 based on these reasons
Binance Coin’s [BNB] performance in the month of September was anything but noteworthy. However, despite its standing on crypto charts, the exchange token still managed to perform well on other fronts as per a new report. According to BNBburn, the number of tokens burned in the third quarter (Q3)...
Binance launches mining pool for forked ETHW with this good news
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has officially extended its support to Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW), Ethereum’s hard-forked version. The crypto exchange announced the launch of the ETHW Mining Pool on Binance Pool via a blog post and informed users of a thirty-day “zero pool fee” period for miners who participate in the mining pool. The period will end on 29 October 2022.
Polygon: Exploring factors that could initiate MATIC’s southward journey
Polygon [MATIC] showed promising price movements and managed to maintain some hope for better days ahead. MATIC registered a 3% growth in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.7709, during press time. Not only did MATIC witness a positive price movement, but the token’s popularity also witnessed a...
Spain’s largest telecom player ventures further into Web3
Telefónica, the largest telecom operator in Spain, has taken another step toward blockchain adoption by enabling cryptocurrency payment for the purchase of products on its tech marketplace Tu.com. Crypto payments for shopping. Crypto payments on the marketplace are enabled by Bit2Me, Spain’s largest crypto exchange following a collaboration between...
