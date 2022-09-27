Read full article on original website
chssphinx.com
Lady Lions Win the “Battle of the Blue”
CARTERVILLE – The Lady Lions won a big conference game against the Pinckneyville Panthers on Tuesday night. Carterville shut down the Panthers with strong serves, defense, and kills in three sets. (26-24, 23-25, 25-13). The Lions came out hitting in the first set. Senior Maryn Vaughn led the game...
chssphinx.com
Robertson and Houghlin Lead Lions in Home Invitational
CARTERVILLE – After four straight meets on the road, the Carterville cross country runners continued their season running at home last Monday. Both boys and girls had great showings with the boys placing third and the girls keeping their streak alive with another impressive second place finish. Junior JT...
kbsi23.com
Grocery store coming to Cairo, 1st time in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – Men of Power-Women of Strength and other southern Illinois organizations are teaming together to bring a grocery store to the city of Cairo. It is named Rise Community Market and will be the first grocery store in close to 7 years. Men of Power-Women of...
wfcnnews.com
Site work begins on Marion's new Olive Garden location
MARION - Construction crews officially began clearing land today for a new Olive Garden location in Marion. According to Glenn Clarida, Director of Economic Development and Municipal Planning in Marion, site work is expected to be completed by the end of this Fall. Construction on the actual building will not...
wpsdlocal6.com
Vendors, local businesses weigh in on how this year's Barbecue on the River went with new organizers, location difference
PADUCAH — Ribs, pork and family fun. There's been a mix of reactions about how this year's Barbecue on the River turned out, but overall, vendors and businesses say Beautiful Paducah did a good job, considering it was their first time hosting one of the largest events in Paducah.
wrul.com
Phelps Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Grayville man was arrested this past Sunday morning by the White County Sheriff’s Department on a case of Domestic Battery. Deputy Michael Brown was told of a phone message from Wabash County Dispatch, who advised that a Lacy Cotton, 24, of Crossville, was at the Emergency Room at Mt. Carmel. She told the nurses she had injuries that were cause by her boyfriend, 21 year old Chalon Phelps of Grayville.
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash in Paducah
An early morning crash, seemingly involving a car, pickup truck, and semi-truck, has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center. Injuries are unknown at this time.
KFVS12
Vehicle collision under investigation in McCracken County
(KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd. According to KYTC, KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is now open again. Deputy John Lancaster II says the roadway had to be shut down for an...
wrul.com
Goff Arrested For Criminal Damage To Property
43 year old Angela Goff of Carmi appeared in White County court this morning where she was sentenced to Anger Management classes. Goff was arrested on Monday following an incident that resulted with her being charged with Criminal Damage to Property. Goff is currently being in the White County Jail.
