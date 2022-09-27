A Grayville man was arrested this past Sunday morning by the White County Sheriff’s Department on a case of Domestic Battery. Deputy Michael Brown was told of a phone message from Wabash County Dispatch, who advised that a Lacy Cotton, 24, of Crossville, was at the Emergency Room at Mt. Carmel. She told the nurses she had injuries that were cause by her boyfriend, 21 year old Chalon Phelps of Grayville.

CROSSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO