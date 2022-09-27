Read full article on original website
chssphinx.com
Robertson and Houghlin Lead Lions in Home Invitational
CARTERVILLE – After four straight meets on the road, the Carterville cross country runners continued their season running at home last Monday. Both boys and girls had great showings with the boys placing third and the girls keeping their streak alive with another impressive second place finish. Junior JT...
Herald & Review
What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?
CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
chssphinx.com
Lady Lions Win the “Battle of the Blue”
CARTERVILLE – The Lady Lions won a big conference game against the Pinckneyville Panthers on Tuesday night. Carterville shut down the Panthers with strong serves, defense, and kills in three sets. (26-24, 23-25, 25-13). The Lions came out hitting in the first set. Senior Maryn Vaughn led the game...
wfcnnews.com
Site work begins on Marion's new Olive Garden location
MARION - Construction crews officially began clearing land today for a new Olive Garden location in Marion. According to Glenn Clarida, Director of Economic Development and Municipal Planning in Marion, site work is expected to be completed by the end of this Fall. Construction on the actual building will not...
kbsi23.com
Grocery store coming to Cairo, 1st time in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – Men of Power-Women of Strength and other southern Illinois organizations are teaming together to bring a grocery store to the city of Cairo. It is named Rise Community Market and will be the first grocery store in close to 7 years. Men of Power-Women of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Metropolis woman accused of shooting man with shotgun in altercation over Playstation
METROPOLIS, IL — A Metropolis woman has been arrested in connection to a Saturday shooting. According to a Thursday release from the Metropolis Police Department, 59-year-old Anita Prater is accused of holding a Wickliffe man against his will and shooting him after he came to her house to purchase a Playstation.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest woman accused of delivering fentanyl to southern Illinois from St. Louis
MARION, IL — A woman was arrested in Marion, Illinois, after police say she was buying fentanyl in St. Louis and delivering it to Marion. The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested 32-year-old Lacy Wagner on Friday. Police say they seized 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 78 grams of fentanyl during the arrest, as well as a vehicle and cash.
KFVS12
Carbondale police searching for suspect in burglary investigation
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - City of Carbondale Police officers are searching for the suspect in a recent burglary case. According to a release, Kendal Burke, 37, of Chicago, is wanted as a suspect in a burglary incident involving a vehicle. Officers responded to the 700 block of South Louis Lane...
KFVS12
Carbondale man facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, habitual offender
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple charges including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and armed habitual offender. Marlin Brown, 44, of Carbondale, was arrested on Sunday, September 25 for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed habitual offender, cannabis trafficking, aggravated resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and violation of bail bond because he is currently out on bond for firearms offenses.
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Early morning multi-vehicle collision causes damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center
PADUCAH — An early morning accident involving multiple vehicles has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center and resulted in a closure on H.C. Mathis Drive. The Paducah Police Department announced in a social media post that inbound H.C. Mathis Drive is closed from from Lindsey St. to Parke Ave. for an estimated 2 hours.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local hospital reports a significant rise in STD cases
PADUCAH — Out of control is how health experts are describing the sharp increase in sexually transmitted disease cases nationwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's preliminary data from 2021 shows there were at least 2.5 million reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and congenital syphilis. Locally, there’s...
wsiu.org
Human remains found in West City belong to a West Frankfort man
The human remains discovered in West City last weekend have been identified. The West City Police Department reports the remains found Sunday in the 900 block of West Washington Street belong to 35-year-old Ryan Halaska of West Frankfort. Halaska was last seen in the area where the remains were discovered...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with domestic battery, burglary and theft in connection to Metropolis home break-in
METROPOLIS, IL — A Metropolis, Illinois, man was arrested after police say he broke into a house he was not supposed to visit because of an order of protection and attacked two people inside. Police claim 42-year-old Shane R. Oliver broke into a house in 1000 block of E....
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash in Paducah
An early morning crash, seemingly involving a car, pickup truck, and semi-truck, has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center. Injuries are unknown at this time.
KFVS12
Vehicle collision under investigation in McCracken County
(KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd. According to KYTC, KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is now open again. Deputy John Lancaster II says the roadway had to be shut down for an...
