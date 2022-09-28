Sami Zayn is a top performer in the entire wrestling industry right now, but is he the top? With a memorable match at WrestleMania against Johnny Knoxville, being a major part of The Bloodline stable in the role of the “Honorary Uce” for the past few months, and he has been a major hit with the fans. A WWE legend can agree with that statement.

WWE ・ 12 HOURS AGO