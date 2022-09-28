Read full article on original website
Renee Paquette Accidentally Gives Her Neighbors A Naughty Show
Renee Paquette is one of the revered backstage interviewers and sports enthusiasts. She is currently working as a freelancer and is married to the AEW Champion Jon Moxley. That being said, Renee’s life is still just as active, and entertaining, as ever. We all face awkward situations in life,...
Seth Rollins Claims Roman Reigns Is Closer To Jon Moxley Than Him
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley would on the main roster back in 2012 and were known as The Shield. They remain one of the most recognizable tag teams in recent memory. In fact, the stable would go on to become one of the most dominant...
Sami Zayn Called The Top Performer In The Wrestling Industry
Sami Zayn is a top performer in the entire wrestling industry right now, but is he the top? With a memorable match at WrestleMania against Johnny Knoxville, being a major part of The Bloodline stable in the role of the “Honorary Uce” for the past few months, and he has been a major hit with the fans. A WWE legend can agree with that statement.
Gunther Competes After WWE SmackDown Goes Off The Air
Gunther had an amazing run in NXT UK as he became the longest-reigning champion in modern WWE by holding the NXT UK Title for a record 870 days. He dropped the title to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36. Gunther finally made his way to the US as part of...
WWE Drops Major Bray Wyatt ‘White Rabbit’ Tease During SmackDown
Bray Wyatt captivated fans and peers alike with his cryptic promos and tremendous storytelling ability. The Eater of Worlds was on top of his game when WWE released him. It appears that his return is around the corner. WWE dropped a major Bray Wyatt return tease with another QR code...
Aliyah Reveals Shoulder Injury With New Photo Drop
Aliyah is rising through the ranks of the WWE Women’s Division at a rapid pace. She scored her first championship in the company last month. She took on Dakota Kai and IYO SKY alongside Raquel Rodriguez. The Damage CTRL members took the loss, while Rodriguez and Aliyah celebrated their...
Robert Roode Provides Reason For His Absence From WWE Television
Bobby Roode has had a very inconsistent timeline in WWE TV recently. While he returned to in-ring action in WWE after almost a two-month absence, he’s been missing from the action once again. Roode’s most recent WWE appearance was in June, and fans still wait for the return of...
AEW Interested In Signing Multiple Huge Stars
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite this week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. Elsewhere on the...
RVD Signs Exclusive Licensing Deal For His Cannabis Products
RVD is definitely one of the most technically-gifted pro wrestlers to have ever competed in the pro wrestling world. The icon has competed in several promotions such as ECW, WCW, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling during his career which has lasted over thirty years. The Whole F’n Show became a fan...
MJF Trolls Philadelphia Crowd With Mets Fight Song Before AEW Dynamite
MJF is one of the best heels in the business today and there’s no arguing that. The Salt of the Earth knows how to work the crowd with his mic skills. He did the same before AEW Dynamite this week. MJF cut a promo on the Philadelphia crowd inside...
AEW Rampage Spoiler Results, September 30 2022
AEW capped off tonight’s edition of Dynamite with an ROH World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Bandido. The company taped matches for Rampage immediately following the conclusion of their flagship show. This is your official spoiler warning, because we’re about to tell you what happened during the show.
Bandido Offered AEW Contract After His Match Against Chris Jericho On Dynamite
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW offered him an opportunity at the ROH World Championship on AEW Dynamite on September 28th. While Bandido lost the bout, he impressed people in positions of power in AEW and he was offered a contract...
Dr. Chris Amann No Longer Working For WWE
Few backstage employees in WWE have brought as much news to their name as Dr. Chris Amann. He is WWE’s resident doctor and was the subject of the lengthy lawsuit against CM Punk. Triple H became the head of WWE Creative after Vince McMahon retired. This led to a...
Huge Likely Spoilers For WWE Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 takes place on October 8th. With Triple H as the promotion’s creative head, fans expect the show to have memorable moments. The latest betting odds provide a rough idea of how things will turn out. There are six matches on the event’s card. Bianca Belair...
AEW Books MJF Match & More For Dynamite Next Week
MJF rarely wrestles on Dynamite because he’s better than you and you know it. The Salt of the Earth will finally step into the ring for some action next week on AEW Dynamite. MJF and Wheeler Yuta had a tense verbal exchange tonight on Dynamite. Yuta attacked MJF while...
AEW Facing Brutally Poor Ticket Sales For Their Upcoming Events
AEW has certainly come a long way since its inception back in 2019. The company has improved a lot, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement. AEW is currently facing ‘brutal’ ticket sales for upcoming live shows, despite an eventful few weeks, both on and off-screen.
Spoiler On WWE’s Plans For SmackDown Tonight
WWE may have been forced to close the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, due to the hurricane. That doesn’t mean the company hasn’t made special preparations for tonight’s edition of SmackDown. Sean Sapp reported from behind Fightful’s paywall that WWE arranged special flight arrangements for performers residing...
MJF Went Through Great Lengths To Stay Off The Radar During AEW Hiatus
MJF was absent from AEW TV for nearly three months before he finally showed up as The Joker at All Out. The Salt of the Earth was literally handed over the poker chip after the Casino Ladder match. He’s doing much better financially since his return as well. Sean...
Fandango Says Triple H ‘Went To Bat’ For Breezango During WWE Pandemic Budget Cuts
Fandango had modest success on the main roster. The salsa dance scored a win over Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 29 as well. Fandango’s last act in the WWE saw him return to NXT with Tyler Breeze. Fandango recently appeared on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree for an interview....
