Seth Rollins Claims Roman Reigns Is Closer To Jon Moxley Than Him
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley would on the main roster back in 2012 and were known as The Shield. They remain one of the most recognizable tag teams in recent memory. In fact, the stable would go on to become one of the most dominant...
Renee Paquette Accidentally Gives Her Neighbors A Naughty Show
Renee Paquette is one of the revered backstage interviewers and sports enthusiasts. She is currently working as a freelancer and is married to the AEW Champion Jon Moxley. That being said, Renee’s life is still just as active, and entertaining, as ever. We all face awkward situations in life,...
Major Concern Over Severity Of Randy Orton’s Back Injury
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. He has won multiple titles and taken part in several iconic moments in the company’s history as well. Orton has had an incredible Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE. The Viper is currently a...
WWE Drops Major Bray Wyatt ‘White Rabbit’ Tease During SmackDown
Bray Wyatt captivated fans and peers alike with his cryptic promos and tremendous storytelling ability. The Eater of Worlds was on top of his game when WWE released him. It appears that his return is around the corner. WWE dropped a major Bray Wyatt return tease with another QR code...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/30/22)
Tonight, WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, continuing the road to Extreme Rules. WWE is pushing tonight’s SmackDown with the phrase “The Bloodline vs. The World” in the video below. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not officially announced, however Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn are set to compete in tag team action against Madcap Moss and Ricochet.
AEW Facing Brutally Poor Ticket Sales For Their Upcoming Events
AEW has certainly come a long way since its inception back in 2019. The company has improved a lot, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement. AEW is currently facing ‘brutal’ ticket sales for upcoming live shows, despite an eventful few weeks, both on and off-screen.
Mustafa Ali Wants To ‘Knock Down’ Reasons Why WWE Won’t Push Him
Mustafa Ali had a lot of potential following his main roster debut in 2019. Unfortunately, none of it was realized as he was involved in numerous failed and forgettable angles. Ali was engaged in a feud with Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship. Unfortunately, he was not able...
AEW Faces Backlash After They Stop Airing In Spanish-Speaking Countries
Update: We were told that AEW’s television was cancelled due to low viewership. Original: Tony Khan is pulling out all the stops to produce a great show with Dynamite next week. The AEW president added multiple matches to the Dynamite anniversary lineup for next Wednesday. AEW is now facing backlash after announcing that they will stop airing in Spanish-speaking countries.
Robert Roode Provides Reason For His Absence From WWE Television
Bobby Roode has had a very inconsistent timeline in WWE TV recently. While he returned to in-ring action in WWE after almost a two-month absence, he’s been missing from the action once again. Roode’s most recent WWE appearance was in June, and fans still wait for the return of...
AEW Pulls Saraya From Weekend Convention Appearance
Saraya has been pulled by AEW from a weekend convention appearance. Saraya was scheduled to appear at the Monster Mania Convention in Hunt Valley, Maryland this Sunday, but the convention announced today that the appearance has been canceled due to new AEW commitments. “We’ve just been informed by Heroes Hideout...
Saraya Promises To ‘Create Change’ In AEW Women’s Division
Saraya made her All Elite Wrestling debut during ‘Dynamite: Grand Slam’ last week. Saraya arrived in time to make the save for Toni Storm and Athena from the beatdown at the hands of Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Serena Deeb. Tonight, she cut her first promo since her debut.
Complete Spoiler Lineup For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE is holding another jam-packed episode of SmackDown, but what do they have planned? Consider this your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported that full lineup for tonight’s SmackDown behind Fightful’s paywall. It appears that the Bloodline’s storyline with Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn will continue. Also, it appears that Shotzi Blackheart vs Bayley is set to cap off the show.
Bandido Offered AEW Contract After His Match Against Chris Jericho On Dynamite
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW offered him an opportunity at the ROH World Championship on AEW Dynamite on September 28th. While Bandido lost the bout, he impressed people in positions of power in AEW and he was offered a contract...
AEW Rampage Spoiler Results, September 30 2022
AEW capped off tonight’s edition of Dynamite with an ROH World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Bandido. The company taped matches for Rampage immediately following the conclusion of their flagship show. This is your official spoiler warning, because we’re about to tell you what happened during the show.
Huge Likely Spoilers For WWE Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 takes place on October 8th. With Triple H as the promotion’s creative head, fans expect the show to have memorable moments. The latest betting odds provide a rough idea of how things will turn out. There are six matches on the event’s card. Bianca Belair...
AEW Books MJF Match & More For Dynamite Next Week
MJF rarely wrestles on Dynamite because he’s better than you and you know it. The Salt of the Earth will finally step into the ring for some action next week on AEW Dynamite. MJF and Wheeler Yuta had a tense verbal exchange tonight on Dynamite. Yuta attacked MJF while...
Aliyah Reveals Shoulder Injury With New Photo Drop
Aliyah is rising through the ranks of the WWE Women’s Division at a rapid pace. She scored her first championship in the company last month. She took on Dakota Kai and IYO SKY alongside Raquel Rodriguez. The Damage CTRL members took the loss, while Rodriguez and Aliyah celebrated their...
MJF Trolls Philadelphia Crowd With Mets Fight Song Before AEW Dynamite
MJF is one of the best heels in the business today and there’s no arguing that. The Salt of the Earth knows how to work the crowd with his mic skills. He did the same before AEW Dynamite this week. MJF cut a promo on the Philadelphia crowd inside...
Dr. Chris Amann No Longer Working For WWE
Few backstage employees in WWE have brought as much news to their name as Dr. Chris Amann. He is WWE’s resident doctor and was the subject of the lengthy lawsuit against CM Punk. Triple H became the head of WWE Creative after Vince McMahon retired. This led to a...
