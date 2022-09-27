City Offers Activities for Move More Week

As part of Move More Week, and in support of Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative, the City of Cedar Rapids will offer a series of free, healthy activities for the public. The state’s Healthiest State Walk will take place on Wednesday, October 5. In Cedar Rapids, people are encouraged to meet in front of City Hall, 101 First Street SE, at noon and enjoy a 25-minute group walk to Greene Square for a complimentary lunch provided by AARP.

Other Move More Week events include:

A public art scavenger hunt, Saturday, October 1 through Sunday, October 9. Follow clues at your own pace to discover public art in Downtown Cedar Rapids. Details are available at CityofCR.com/VAC.

A bike ride on Monday, October 3 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. The ride will start and end at the cul-de-sac area behind Kickstand, 203 16th Avenue SE. The ride will highlight recent and upcoming projects in Cedar Rapids along a seven mile course.

An opportunity to learn about the sport of disc golf at Jones Park, 325 Wilson Avenue Drive SW, on Tuesday, October 4 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Disc Golf Club will provide education and tips on how to play. Equipment will be available to use.

Trying Transit activities at Four Oaks–The Bridge, 2100 First Avenue NE, on Thursday, October 6 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., and at Catherine McAuley Center, 1220 Fifth Avenue SE, on Friday, October 7 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Discover more about CR Transit and 380 Express. Speak with bus drivers, board the bus, learn about routes and fares, see how to load a bike, and more!

Events are sponsored by the City of Cedar Rapids and Cedar Rapids Public Library.