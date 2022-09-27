ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin plays in ReliaQuest Bowl in latest USA TODAY bowl projections

By Wade Flavion
 3 days ago
After a blowout loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Wisconsin Badgers are now predicted to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl, formerly known as the Outback Bowl, according to the latest USA TODAY Sports bowl projections.

The Badgers are projected to play against the Kentucky Wildcats, who they have only played once in their history. The Badgers have played in five Outback bowls and hold an overall record of 3-2, winning their most recent in 2015 over the Auburn Tigers.

The projected College Football Playoff teams for this week are Georgia, Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State.

It will be interesting to see where the Badgers land next week, after an important Big Ten West matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini this weekend.

