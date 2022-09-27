Read full article on original website
Two arrested after series of armed robberies, sheriff’s say
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies, authorities said. On Aug. 24, 2022, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. A man told authorities two other men forced him into their vehicle at gunpoint North of Mile 5 […]
KRGV
Two men arrested in string of Mission-area robberies
Two 24-year-old men are facing multiple charges in connection with three separate robberies that occurred near the city of Mission. Heriberto Lozano and Heriberto Aguirre were charged Friday on charges of aggravated robbery. Aguirre also faces two charges of possession, according to the Hidalgo County sheriff’s Office. Both men...
KRGV
Police: Man charged with intoxication manslaughter following deadly crash in Weslaco
Police arrested a man on an intoxicated manslaughter charge after a deadly crash in Weslaco Thursday night, according to a news release from the Weslaco Police Department. Clayton Wayne Neuhaus, 25, was arraigned on the second-degree felony charge Friday afternoon and received a $75,000 bond. Officers responded to the two-vehicle...
Man arrested on manslaughter charge after fatal crash in Weslaco, police say
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police arrested a man on a charge of manslaughter after a fatal two-vehicle accident. Clayton Wayne Neuhaus, 25, was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, a second degree felony, a news release from the Weslaco Police Department stated. At 11:26 p.m. Thursday, police received a call of a two-vehicle […]
kurv.com
Edinburg Police Chief Calls It A Case Of ‘Suicide By Cop’
Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala is characterizing the officer shooting death of a man acting erratically this week as “suicide by cop.”. Police opened fire on 36-year-old Leroy Villareal after he got out of his pickup truck holding a makeshift shield and what appeared to be a weapon, and advanced aggressively, according to Ayala.
kurv.com
Man Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In Weslaco
A suspected drunk driver is facing an intoxicated manslaughter charge after a 2-vehicle wreck in Weslaco that killed another driver late Thursday night. Weslaco police say the victim, coming out of a restaurant, was turning north onto South International Boulevard when a Ford F-150 pickup truck heading south smashed into his Ford Focus. The man was killed instantly. The pickup driver, 25-year-old Clayton Wayne Neuhaus, kept on driving until he crashed into an unidentified object.
Brownsville man rams girlfriend’s car, causes rollover, authorities allege
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder after authorities alleged he rammed a Nissan Altima into his girlfriend’s car multiple times in Arizona. Alberto Sebastian Medina was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, and criminal damage, according to Arizona court […]
San Benito man wanted by Primera Police
PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Primera Police are looking for a 19-year-old man wanted on two felony arrest warrants. According to police, Jonathan Caleb Castro is wanted by their department for possession of a stolen handgun and possession of narcotics. Police said Castro resides in San Benito, Texas. Police ask the public if they know the […]
cw39.com
Edinburg PD identifies man killed in standoff with police
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man shot and killed by Edinburg police officers Tuesday after a standoff near a middle school has been identified. Leroy Villarreal, 36, was the man who was shot by police and later died at a local hospital, according to a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon by city of Edinburg officials.
KRGV
Former Edinburg CISD student arrested in Harris County after threat made against Vela High School
Police arrested a juvenile they say made a threat made against Vela High School on Thursday, according to a news release from the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Police, with the help of the FBI, located the student in Harris County and arrested him Friday, Edinburg CISD police Chief Ricardo...
KRGV
Deadly officer-involved shooting appears to be ‘classic case of suicide by cop’, Edinburg police chief says
A man shot and killed by several Edinburg police officers on Tuesday appears to have been a classic case of suicide by cop, police Chief Jaime Ayala said during a press conference Thursday. Ayala said no weapon was found on Leroy Villarreal, 36, and that the officers involved in Tuesday’s...
Edinburg police chief details ‘suicide by cop’ as Texas Rangers investigate
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala described this week’s police-involved shooting as a “classic case of suicide by cop.” Leroy Villarreal, 36, was fatally shot by Edinburg police officers on Tuesday afternoon after a tense standoff with law enforcement officers on East Rogers Road in Edinburg. When Villarreal got out of the […]
Sheriff’s office investigates burglary of Elsa hair salon
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at a hair salon. The sheriff’s Facebook post said, at about 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 21, sheriff’s deputies responded in reference to a Burglary of a Building on the block of 10600 E. Monte Cristo Rd. in Elsa. The victim reported […]
KRGV
Man charged with improper relationship between educator and student
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of having an improper relationship with a student. The charge stems from when Raul Diaz, 32, was a teacher at Edcouch Elsa High School, according to the sheriff's office. Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District Superintendent Greg Rodriguez said in a statement, Diaz...
Brownsville man pulls up to house to argue, gets shot in knee, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was shot Tuesday at a residence after an argument, authorities said. At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brownsville police responded to a call about a shooting and discovered Ricardo Rangel, 47, was shot in the knee. According to police, Rangel went to 45-year-old Manuel Cantu’s home and the two […]
Stabbing suspect in hiding, found and arrested
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man suspected to be hiding in Mexico after allegations of a stabbing that occurred on Sunday. Angel Luis Montanez, 26, was arrested for aggravated assault and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Montanez was arraigned in McAllen Municipal Court on Tuesday. His total bond was set at $280,000.
Hidalgo County deputies investigate student-teacher relationship in Elsa
EDCOUCH-ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edcouch-Elsa ISD teacher has turned himself over to authorities as the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigates allegations of an improper relationship with a student. Raul Cesar Diaz, 32, was arrested Tuesday by deputies, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday. Diaz has been charged with one count of improper relationship between educator […]
KRGV
Edinburg police arrest fourth suspect in $3 million burglary case
Edinburg police arrested a fourth suspect in a burglary case that has recovered more than $3.1 million in stolen property across multiple cities in the Rio Grande Valley. Jorge Gonzalez, 32, was charged with theft, a second-degree felony, on Saturday. Police say Gonzalez was found in possession of $700,000 worth...
Brownsville PD: Man who beat up ATM identified and arrested
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of beating up an ATM machine in Brownville has been arrested by police. Brownsville police identified Octavio Salinas, 50, as the man caught on surveillance footage striking an ATM machine at the 1400 block of E. Washington St. According to police, Salinas said he became upset after attempting […]
KRGV
Authorities searching for man accused of stealing $7,500 from hair salon in Elsa
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of breaking into a hair salon in Elsa and stealing $7,500 from the cash register. The alleged burglary happened at a hair salon on the 10600 block of East Monte Cristo Road. Surveillance video shows a man, who appears...
