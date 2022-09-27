A suspected drunk driver is facing an intoxicated manslaughter charge after a 2-vehicle wreck in Weslaco that killed another driver late Thursday night. Weslaco police say the victim, coming out of a restaurant, was turning north onto South International Boulevard when a Ford F-150 pickup truck heading south smashed into his Ford Focus. The man was killed instantly. The pickup driver, 25-year-old Clayton Wayne Neuhaus, kept on driving until he crashed into an unidentified object.

WESLACO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO