Mcallen, TX

Two arrested after series of armed robberies, sheriff’s say

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies, authorities said. On Aug. 24, 2022, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. A man told authorities two other men forced him into their vehicle at gunpoint North of Mile 5 […]
Two men arrested in string of Mission-area robberies

Two 24-year-old men are facing multiple charges in connection with three separate robberies that occurred near the city of Mission. Heriberto Lozano and Heriberto Aguirre were charged Friday on charges of aggravated robbery. Aguirre also faces two charges of possession, according to the Hidalgo County sheriff’s Office. Both men...
Edinburg Police Chief Calls It A Case Of ‘Suicide By Cop’

Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala is characterizing the officer shooting death of a man acting erratically this week as “suicide by cop.”. Police opened fire on 36-year-old Leroy Villareal after he got out of his pickup truck holding a makeshift shield and what appeared to be a weapon, and advanced aggressively, according to Ayala.
Man Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In Weslaco

A suspected drunk driver is facing an intoxicated manslaughter charge after a 2-vehicle wreck in Weslaco that killed another driver late Thursday night. Weslaco police say the victim, coming out of a restaurant, was turning north onto South International Boulevard when a Ford F-150 pickup truck heading south smashed into his Ford Focus. The man was killed instantly. The pickup driver, 25-year-old Clayton Wayne Neuhaus, kept on driving until he crashed into an unidentified object.
Brownsville man rams girlfriend’s car, causes rollover, authorities allege

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder after authorities alleged he rammed a Nissan Altima into his girlfriend’s car multiple times in Arizona. Alberto Sebastian Medina was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, and criminal damage, according to Arizona court […]
San Benito man wanted by Primera Police

PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Primera Police are looking for a 19-year-old man wanted on two felony arrest warrants. According to police, Jonathan Caleb Castro is wanted by their department for possession of a stolen handgun and possession of narcotics. Police said Castro resides in San Benito, Texas. Police ask the public if they know the […]
Edinburg PD identifies man killed in standoff with police

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man shot and killed by Edinburg police officers Tuesday after a standoff near a middle school has been identified. Leroy Villarreal, 36, was the man who was shot by police and later died at a local hospital, according to a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon by city of Edinburg officials.
Sheriff’s office investigates burglary of Elsa hair salon

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at a hair salon. The sheriff’s Facebook post said, at about 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 21, sheriff’s deputies responded in reference to a Burglary of a Building on the block of 10600 E. Monte Cristo Rd. in Elsa. The victim reported […]
Man charged with improper relationship between educator and student

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of having an improper relationship with a student. The charge stems from when Raul Diaz, 32, was a teacher at Edcouch Elsa High School, according to the sheriff's office. Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District Superintendent Greg Rodriguez said in a statement, Diaz...
Stabbing suspect in hiding, found and arrested

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man suspected to be hiding in Mexico after allegations of a stabbing that occurred on Sunday. Angel Luis Montanez, 26, was arrested for aggravated assault and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Montanez was arraigned in McAllen Municipal Court on Tuesday. His total bond was set at $280,000.
Hidalgo County deputies investigate student-teacher relationship in Elsa

EDCOUCH-ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edcouch-Elsa ISD teacher has turned himself over to authorities as the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigates allegations of an improper relationship with a student. Raul Cesar Diaz, 32, was arrested Tuesday by deputies, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday. Diaz has been charged with one count of improper relationship between educator […]
Edinburg police arrest fourth suspect in $3 million burglary case

Edinburg police arrested a fourth suspect in a burglary case that has recovered more than $3.1 million in stolen property across multiple cities in the Rio Grande Valley. Jorge Gonzalez, 32, was charged with theft, a second-degree felony, on Saturday. Police say Gonzalez was found in possession of $700,000 worth...
Brownsville PD: Man who beat up ATM identified and arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of beating up an ATM machine in Brownville has been arrested by police. Brownsville police identified Octavio Salinas, 50, as the man caught on surveillance footage striking an ATM machine at the 1400 block of E. Washington St. According to police, Salinas said he became upset after attempting […]
