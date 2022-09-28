Read full article on original website
WIFR
Winnebago Co. business leaders, first responders discuss emergency strategies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Knowing how to respond to an emergency before it happens is critical for first responders in Winnebago County and across the state. The Winnebago County Local Emergency Planning Committee met Friday to discuss how our region best responds to emergencies. “It’s very important that we partner...
WIFR
Harlem Road project underway in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Fall is in full swing and so are the last roadwork jobs before the winter season begins. Starting Monday, October 3, Elm Avenue south of Harlem Road will close in Machesney Park while roadwork is underway. Construction crews will finish improvements at the intersection of...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Kitchen Fire
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Mysterious Object In The Sky Tonight, Over The Skies Of Winnebago County
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Fedex Truck Hits A Pole in Loves Park, Causing A Power Surge
nbc15.com
Dane Co. health officials warn of spike in overdoses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. public health officials are warning about a recent increase in drug overdoses in the community. Late Friday afternoon, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. issued an Overdose Spike Alert, indicating a higher-than-normal number of cases. The agency noted three people have died from an...
Crash reported at US Highway 12/18, County Highway AB; traffic being diverted
MADISON, Wis. — First responders are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at U.S. Highway 12/18 and County Highway AB on the far southeast side of Madison Friday night. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported around 8 p.m. Eastbound traffic on Highway 12/18...
nbc15.com
Vehicle fire shuts down right lane of I-94 eastbound at Hwy 73 in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire on I-94 eastbound in Dane County shut down a portion of the roadway Friday afternoon. An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened just after 2:20 p.m. at the highway’s off ramp to WIS 73. Dane County Dispatch...
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Chicken Wings in The Area
Have you eaten the Stateline's Best Chicken Wings?. Fall has arrived and that means flannel shirts, boots, football and chicken wings. Chicken wings are absolutely a fall food, and that means it's time to figure out who has the best chicken wings in the area. Throughout the month of September...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Last 72 Hours, Police Conducted Numerous Traffic Stops in Winnebago County
spectrumnews1.com
Tips on how to save on energy this winter
MADISON, Wis. — Fall is a time that many start putting away their pool supplies and getting the house ready for winter. And this one is shaping up to be extra expensive, with natural gas prices at historic highs that continue to be volatile. Here are a few things...
Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 30
ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from Friday, September 30 for Rockford area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. For highlights watch ‘Overtime’ each Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. The show is also rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39, although […]
rockfordscanner.com
Lots Of Accidents Today: Another Accident, Vehicle Crashes Into A Fire Hydrant and Catches On Fire
WIFR
Freeport man dies from injuries after home explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials have confirmed Friday that Alan Bawinkel, 66, of Freeport has died after more than a two-week battle in the hospital. He and his wife Bonnie were airlifted Tuesday, Sept. 13, after an explosion at their home in Freeport. Alan was initially transported from his home...
93-year-old Rockford business closes due to staffing shortages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It seems to be effecting every business. School districts can not find enough teachers and bus drivers, hospitals can not find enough staff, and a local florist is now shutting down after more than 90 years because she said that it has been hard to find skilled workers. The shortage is […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Something Strange In The Sky, Several Military Aircraft Seen At The Rockford Airport Shortly Afterwards
WIFR
Firefighters battle fire on Rockford’s west side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue. The department tweeted around 11 a.m. September 30 that the fire is under control. No injuries have been reported. 23 News will update you on this...
HealthNet of Rock County opening new facility in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — After six months of construction, a new healthcare center is set to open Monday in Janesville to help underserved residents in Rock County. HealthNet of Rock County’s new 12,500-square-foot facility at 113 S. Franklin St. will allow it to double its medical services and triple its dental services while also adding behavioral health services. CEO Ian Hedges...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Auto Accident With Possible Extrication Needed
WIFR
Cider ‘N Cinnamon returning this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Cider ‘N Cinnamon arts and crafts fair is returning for its 47th year this weekend at Edgebrook Center parking lot. Over 75 talented and creative vendors across the region will attend, starting at from 10 to 5 p.m on Saturday, October 1 and from 10 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 2.
