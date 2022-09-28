ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Harlem Road project underway in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Fall is in full swing and so are the last roadwork jobs before the winter season begins. Starting Monday, October 3, Elm Avenue south of Harlem Road will close in Machesney Park while roadwork is underway. Construction crews will finish improvements at the intersection of...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Kitchen Fire

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Mysterious Object In The Sky Tonight, Over The Skies Of Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Fedex Truck Hits A Pole in Loves Park, Causing A Power Surge

ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Dane Co. health officials warn of spike in overdoses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. public health officials are warning about a recent increase in drug overdoses in the community. Late Friday afternoon, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. issued an Overdose Spike Alert, indicating a higher-than-normal number of cases. The agency noted three people have died from an...
DANE COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Illinois Talk Show Names Best Chicken Wings in The Area

Have you eaten the Stateline's Best Chicken Wings?. Fall has arrived and that means flannel shirts, boots, football and chicken wings. Chicken wings are absolutely a fall food, and that means it's time to figure out who has the best chicken wings in the area. Throughout the month of September...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Last 72 Hours, Police Conducted Numerous Traffic Stops in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
spectrumnews1.com

Tips on how to save on energy this winter

MADISON, Wis. — Fall is a time that many start putting away their pool supplies and getting the house ready for winter. And this one is shaping up to be extra expensive, with natural gas prices at historic highs that continue to be volatile. Here are a few things...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 30

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from Friday, September 30 for Rockford area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. For highlights watch ‘Overtime’ each Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. The show is also rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39, although […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Lots Of Accidents Today: Another Accident, Vehicle Crashes Into A Fire Hydrant and Catches On Fire

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Freeport man dies from injuries after home explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials have confirmed Friday that Alan Bawinkel, 66, of Freeport has died after more than a two-week battle in the hospital. He and his wife Bonnie were airlifted Tuesday, Sept. 13, after an explosion at their home in Freeport. Alan was initially transported from his home...
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Something Strange In The Sky, Several Military Aircraft Seen At The Rockford Airport Shortly Afterwards

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Firefighters battle fire on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue. The department tweeted around 11 a.m. September 30 that the fire is under control. No injuries have been reported. 23 News will update you on this...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

HealthNet of Rock County opening new facility in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — After six months of construction, a new healthcare center is set to open Monday in Janesville to help underserved residents in Rock County. HealthNet of Rock County’s new 12,500-square-foot facility at 113 S. Franklin St. will allow it to double its medical services and triple its dental services while also adding behavioral health services. CEO Ian Hedges...
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Auto Accident With Possible Extrication Needed

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Cider ‘N Cinnamon returning this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Cider ‘N Cinnamon arts and crafts fair is returning for its 47th year this weekend at Edgebrook Center parking lot. Over 75 talented and creative vendors across the region will attend, starting at from 10 to 5 p.m on Saturday, October 1 and from 10 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 2.
ROCKFORD, IL

