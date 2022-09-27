The North Decatur Chargers traveled to Batesville High School to compete in the small school division of the invite claiming a 5th place finish. Leading the way for North was Kaysar Bowles finishing in 14th place with a time of 19:32, Senior Ryan Hancock continued his consistent running finishing in 19th in a time of 20:17. Freshman Logan O’Dell 20:51 and freshman Eli Weisenbach 20:53 finished 22nd and 23rd respectively. Adam Wade 22:12 and Noah Wesienbach 23:06 followed O’Dell and Eli Weisenbach. Senior Mason Dimett at 24:20, freshman Sam Cathey at 24:28 (new PR), and Landon Swango at 25:31 rounded out the Charger scoring for the meet.

