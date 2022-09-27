Read full article on original website
1039thebulldog.com
Whitesburg MS Lady Jackets beat Millard
The Whitesburg Lady Jackets picked up nice AC and D team wins over Millard last night. Whitesburg won the D team game by a score of 18-7, they were led in scoring by Marah Dixon with 6 points, Kaylee Hampton added 3 points, followed by Jaiden Adams and Paris Cook each with 2 points.
Chester County Independent
Chester County High Boys Golf wins regionals
Last week, the CCHS Boys Golf team bcame regional champions. Austin Ketchum won the fourth place medal with a score of a 77. Other team members include McKinley Hopkins, Jett Cox, Kase Cupples, Colton Owen and Ty Baker. This team is moving on to state in Sevierville.
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville unanimous No. 1
The Pikeville Panthers solidified their choice as the No. 1 ranked team in the latest Mountain Top Sports Super 7 football poll released on Tuesday. Pikeville cruised past highly touted Lexington Christian for a third straight win, routing the Eagles, 60-21. The Panthers are followed by Johnson Central (3-2) at...
Mountain Brook takes over Class 6A top spot in AL.com high school volleyball rankings
Mountain Brook streaked to the championship of Spain Park’s HeffStrong tournament with several impressive wins to earn the Class 6A No. 1 spot in the AL.com weekly high school volleyball rankings. The Spartans won nine matches last week with eight of those coming in the tournament, including beating Class...
Central beats Clovis to begin TRAC play 1-0
CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – Back on August 26th, it was Week 2 of the high school football season and Memorial beat Central at Central. That was a huge win for the Panthers, and a rare loss for the Grizzlies against Central Section competition. However, they would lose again three weeks later to Liberty (Bakersfield), giving […]
Franklin County Times
Volleyball continues explosive growth in popularity in county
Volleyball has exploded in popularity in Franklin County, statewide and across the nation. Four years ago, the only schools in the county to have a volleyball team were Belgreen, Russellville and Tharptown. When Red Bay added volleyball, there were enough teams to have a county tournament like basketball and softball. Phil Campbell added volleyball this past year and will host the tournament for the first time.
Laclede Record
Lady ‘Jackets pick up win over Webb City
In front of a large home crowd, the Lebanon High School softball team picked up a big win over the Webb City Cardinals in a non-conference game on Monday afternoon, 6-3. Lebanon (13-11 overall) struck first in the opening inning on a triple from senior Makayla Dawson, that scored two runs on a 1-1 count after Raegan McCowan and Gracie Waterman singled to help get the scoring started.
WRBI Radio
North Decatur Boys Cross Country
The North Decatur Chargers traveled to Batesville High School to compete in the small school division of the invite claiming a 5th place finish. Leading the way for North was Kaysar Bowles finishing in 14th place with a time of 19:32, Senior Ryan Hancock continued his consistent running finishing in 19th in a time of 20:17. Freshman Logan O’Dell 20:51 and freshman Eli Weisenbach 20:53 finished 22nd and 23rd respectively. Adam Wade 22:12 and Noah Wesienbach 23:06 followed O’Dell and Eli Weisenbach. Senior Mason Dimett at 24:20, freshman Sam Cathey at 24:28 (new PR), and Landon Swango at 25:31 rounded out the Charger scoring for the meet.
Clinching Time for Calhoun Donoho, Alexandria, Munford, Ohatchee, and Oxford
Calhoun County, AL – Donoho, Alexandria, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford clinch hosting rights for their area tournaments, Faith gets close and more TUESDAY’S MATCHES Pleasant Valley, Spring Garden at Donoho Donoho 3, Pleasant Valley 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-22) Pleasant Valley 2, Spring Garden 0 (25-16, 25-13) Donoho 2, Spring Garden 0 (25-18, 25-20) Oxford, Gaylesville at Gadsden […]
