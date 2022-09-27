ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Basin Bites: Local taqueria's famous al pastor

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Some may know Taqueria Reynosa as the taco shop turned gas station, others as the restaurant that serves up authentic tacos with mouthwatering meat, including it’s famous al pastor. “Our al pastor is what we are mainly known for. It got very popular because of our Taco Tuesdays and Taco Thursdays. […]
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

Check Out This List Of The Top 10 Last Names In Midland-Odessa

What's in a name? How often do you meet someone new and discover you have the same last name but do not know the same people and are not related? It probably happens at least once a week. Why? Because there are so many common names in this world. I will never forget the day I met Rebecca Cruz. It was a chance meeting between a mutual friend; in this case, our first and last names were exactly the same!
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Artistic rock stacks puzzling Odessa residents

ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa. But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?. Near the corner of...
ODESSA, TX
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Latest DWI means 25 years for Midland man

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 42-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday morning to a 25-year prison term after a jury trial. Myles Eugene Trahan, 42, was arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated. The evidence presented in the case showed that Trahan was […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Fire Rescue announces the retirement of Joey White

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After 30 years of service, Joey White, the Assistant Fire Chief of Administration, is retiring. The Odessa Fire Rescue will be hosting a retirement party in his honor on September 30th at 1:30 pm at the Central Fire Station (1100 W. 2nd St.) OFR said in...
ODESSA, TX
mycouriertribune.com

3 more counties want Texas to declare invasion at southern border; total at 32

(The Center Square) – Three more counties are the latest to express support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 32. The judge and county commissioners of Ector County, in the Permian Basin, signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster on Sept. 27 stating the “health, safety, and welfare of Ector County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Tommy Lee Jones
Matthew Mcconaughey
Dwight Yoakam
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man killed in Ward Co crash

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday in Ward County as Allan Salas, 30, of Midland. Salas died at the scene.  Around 6:30 p.m. on September 29, DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Ranch to Market Road 2355, one […]
WARD COUNTY, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Have You Seen This Rude TikTok About Midland-Odessa That Has Gone Viral?

I am a TikTok addict. I said I never would be but these days when I hear of something going 'viral' more than likely it came from TikTok so there I go. My children constantly show me funny videos, great recipes and vacation hot spots. I mean, it really is the cheapest form of entertainment on my phone. I don't have to pay to scroll through countless videos.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: building a 'total loss' following chemical fire

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: A City of Midland spokesperson said crews have contained a fire that broke out at a chemicals company off SCR 1257 earlier this afternoon. As of 4:00 p.m. crews remained on the scene to make sure not hot spots remained. The spokesperson said the building, however, is considered a total […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Ector County Sheriff comments on reports of migrants stopping in Odessa

ECTOR, Texas — On Tuesday night, the Ector County Sheriff's Office got a tip about suspicious activity off of the highway at a truck stop. "That a bus had dropped some individuals off at the truck stop on Moss and I-20," said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. "And according to the information we had, they were private vehicles picking some of these individuals up and taking them wherever they went."
ODESSA, TX
yourbasin.com

Midland manslaughter victim's family speaks out

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Estrella Moreno’s family is getting ready to pay their final respects to her this week. While they’re dealing with their loss. They’re taking the time to thank everyone who has helped them since the tragedy. Estrella Moreno was shot and killed on...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal crash in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three cars were involved in a fatal accident on State Highway 158 that killed one person Tuesday evening in Midland County. Texas DPS told CBS7 that a 2014 Dodge 3500 traveling in the eastbound lane of SH 158 ran into a trailer being pulled by a 2022 Dodge 3500. Upon impact, the trailer swung into the westbound lane where it collided with a semi-truck.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Electric trucks coming to oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Merge Electric Fleet Solutions announces a new pilot program to deploy fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning trucks in the Permian Basin area. The Midland pilot program is the first of its kind for the region and will enable oil and gas operators and service companies to test fully electric pickup trucks, determine how they will meet drivers’ needs and confidently build a fleet electrification plan.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

3 Charming Places In Texas For A Quick Weekend Getaway!

If you and your significant other are long overdue for a weekend getaway, I've got 3 places you must check out. All 3 are here in Texas and just about less than 5 hours away from Odessa. If you are itching for a quick weekend getaway and want to get out of dodge, I do not think you will be disappointed at all with my suggestions.
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting officer at West Texas Fest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly got drunk and assaulted a police officer. Brett William Heinen has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest.  According to an affidavit, on September 24, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was working at […]
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

