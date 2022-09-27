Read full article on original website
Jyaire Brown and JK Johnson Talk First Starts
The top three cornerbacks on Ohio State’s depth chart were all down against Wisconsin Saturday. Graduate Cam Brown, sophomore Denzel Burke and sophomore Jordan Hancock were all sidelined against the Badgers due to injuries, leaving just three scholarship corners available to Ohio State. Sophomore JK Johnson and freshman Jyaire Brown, the latter of which just arrived in Columbus this spring, were forced to make their first starts.
Day Sees Progress Of Offensive Line Under Frye￼
The Wisconsin game made it back-to-back contests without so much as a pressure on Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud. Forget sacks. Both Toledo and Wisconsin failed to even hurry the Buckeyes’ Heisman contender. Stack that up with 6.2 yards per carry on the ground across the two bouts...
Mitch Rossi Adds Old-School Wrinkle To OSU Offense
There’s been some debate over whether Ohio State graduate tight end Mitch Rossi should be listed as a fullback. The Tennessee native lined up at the traditional power back spot on a few select plays against Toledo and Wisconsin, taking one handoff in each game. It’s a new wrinkle based on old football tricks for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.
Tanner McCalister Earns Praise For Role In Win Over Wisconsin
Prior to joining the Ohio State football program, safety Tanner McCalister had only corraled one interception during his four-year career at Oklahoma State. It took until just the third game of his Buckeye career to match his Oklahoma State output as he picked off Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz on his first attempt of the game on Saturday. That interception gave Ohio State great field position — starting its second drive of the evening on the Badgers’ 16-yard line. From there, quarterback C.J. Stroud found tight end Cade Stover for a 13-yard touchdown to extend the Buckeyes’ early lead to 14 points.
Transfer Kicker Parker Lewis Granted Eligibility By NCAA
Placekicker Parker Lewis, who transferred to Ohio State from USC this past offseason, has been ruled eligible to play for the Buckeyes this season according to a report from The Columbus Dispatch’s Joey Kaufman. Lewis missed Ohio State’s first four games of the season but has been able to...
Bruce Thornton Adjusts To Life As A College Freshman
As a member of Ohio State’s five-man freshman class, guard Bruce Thornton is currently experiencing the transition from high schooler to college student. As a consensus four-star recruit, Thornton emerged as one of the nation’s top guards at Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton High School. During his time at Milton, Thornton scored over 1,500 career points and was named to the All-State First Team three times. He led the Eagles to a state title as a junior and was named Georgia’s Gatorade Player of the Year following his senior season behind averages of 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists.
Justice Sueing Looks To Bounce Back After Abdominal Injury
The last time Ohio State fans saw forward Justice Sueing, he was battling through pain while struggling on the floor against the likes of Akron and Niagara in the Buckeyes’ first two games last season. Following those two games, Sueing was shut down for the rest of the season...
