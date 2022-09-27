Prior to joining the Ohio State football program, safety Tanner McCalister had only corraled one interception during his four-year career at Oklahoma State. It took until just the third game of his Buckeye career to match his Oklahoma State output as he picked off Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz on his first attempt of the game on Saturday. That interception gave Ohio State great field position — starting its second drive of the evening on the Badgers’ 16-yard line. From there, quarterback C.J. Stroud found tight end Cade Stover for a 13-yard touchdown to extend the Buckeyes’ early lead to 14 points.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO