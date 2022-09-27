Patrick Murphy and the Alabama softball program picked up a commitment from class of 2024 catcher Kennedy Marceaux. "I am so happy and blessed to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and softball career at The University of Alabama! I would like to thank my coaches, my family and friends for supporting me on this journey and helping me get to where I am today not only as an athlete but as a person too," wrote Marceaux. "Thank you Coach Murphy, Coach Alyson, Coach Lance and Coach Ryan for this opportunity, and to be a part of this amazing program! ROLL TIDE ROLL."

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO