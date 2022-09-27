Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 5-Star RB commit Justice Haynes to play on ESPN
Justice Haynes and Buford will square off against Collins Hill Friday live on ESPN2. Haynes and the Wolves are undefeated heading into the matchup. The Alabama commit is having a great season so far with 632 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 68 carries through five games. Kickoff is set for 7:30 EST for Friday’s game.
Alabama Softball Picks Up New Commitment
Patrick Murphy and the Alabama softball program picked up a commitment from class of 2024 catcher Kennedy Marceaux. "I am so happy and blessed to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and softball career at The University of Alabama! I would like to thank my coaches, my family and friends for supporting me on this journey and helping me get to where I am today not only as an athlete but as a person too," wrote Marceaux. "Thank you Coach Murphy, Coach Alyson, Coach Lance and Coach Ryan for this opportunity, and to be a part of this amazing program! ROLL TIDE ROLL."
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama fans slam Arkansas fans for 'embarrassing' Dixieland Delight rendition
One of the most intriguing matchups of Week 5 takes place in Fayetteville, where No. 20 Arkansas faces No. 2 Alabama. The Razorbacks haven’t beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006 and would be on a 15-game losing streak in the series if the Tide’s win in 2007 hadn’t been vacated.
Nick Saban on Prepping the Offensive Line for Road Crowd Noise
The No. 2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to travel to Fayetteville, AR to battle it out with the No. 20 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in the Tide's first road match up of the season. The offensive line has been considered one of the strong parts of Nick Saban's teams, but...
wvtm13.com
Alabama college football TV, live stream schedule for week 5
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Week five of the college football season kicks off Thursday night. Check out the TV listings and schedule of games involving teams in theAP Top 25 rankings, the SEC and the state of Alabama. Check out the video above!. — ALABAMA TEAMS. Alabama will battle Arkansas on...
AL.com recruiting: Analyzing Alabama’s 2023 WRs
We’ve covered the quarterbacks and the running backs, you could guess what was coming next. On this week’s edition of the AL.com Recruiting Show, we’re analyzing Alabama’s future wide receivers. Sponsored by Inline Lighting, reporter Nick Alvarez and social media producer Patrick Greenfield break down the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban discusses what Miss Terry means to the Alabama program
Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, are Tuscaloosa royalty at this point. They’ve been at Alabama since 2007 and have won 6 titles with the Crimson Tide. Saban is often quick to credit Miss Terry for the role she has on the team’s success, and he did so again on Thursday night.
REACTION: Video Of Alabama Cheerleaders Goes Viral
Is that the issue here, because, this is getting stupid. Now, people are coming after our cheerleaders, and trying to "embarrass" them. According to "The Spun", the football world is reacting to Alabama cheerleader videos, and it's not the first time. Remember the Pete Golding twin?. Yeah, whatever, now the...
Alabama Soccer Travels To Georgia As Top 5 Team
Thursday, the Alabama women's soccer team will face Georgia in Athens with a No. 5 beside its name. The Crimson Tide received its highest ranking in program history on Tuesday after a pair of conference wins at Tennessee and vs. Texas A&M over the past week. Now, coach Wes Hart's...
Alabama in for a fight; USA and UAB out for revenge
Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Robert Griffin III explains why he ranked Ohio State above Alabama
Robert Griffin III has Georgia No. 1 in his ranking, and Ohio State ahead of Alabama as the Crimson Tide get set for a game at Arkansas this week. During an interview with The Spun, Griffin explained his reasoning. “Just because Alabama has struggled at times this year,” he said....
Nick Saban Names Alabama's 'Toughest' Game Of The Year
Alabama will begin to face tougher adversaries with the schedule shifting almost exclusively to SEC competition. The Crimson Tide will play seven of their final eight games within the conference. They face three consecutive matchups against currently ranked teams, starting with Saturday's showdown against No. 20 Arkansas. Per Charlie Potter...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama WR JoJo Earle is expected to play versus Arkansas, per sources
Alabama may have one of its electric wide receivers for Saturday’s game against Arkansas. JoJo Earle, a sophomore, dressed out last week for the Vanderbilt game and participated in warmups. He did not play in the matchup, but he looked smooth. The native Texan returned to practice this week and caught passes during Tuesday’s recap video from the University of Alabama. Earle suffered a foot fracture on August 10 and was scheduled to miss six to eight weeks.
WBIR
Vol football games against Alabama, Kentucky sold out
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football continues to sell out games this season. The Vols have announced that the Alabama game on Oct. 15 will be at full capacity, and that will also be the case on Oct. 29 against Kentucky. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25. The Crimson Tide are No. 2 and the Wildcats are one spot ahead of the Vols at No. 7.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Announces Gameday Promotion: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide on October 1
The Leader in the Better Chicken Segment Will Celebrate the Victorious Team with Free Tender Mac Bowls for the first 100 guests at each Slim Chickens location in the winning city. September 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. - Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of...
Former Alabama Student To Drive In Talladega Race
On Saturday, a former Alabama student will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Lawless Alan, a business major at Alabama, has been competing with Niece Motorsports full-time in the No. 45 truck during the 2022 season. A California native, Alan started attending the University...
Hueytown Crushes Bryant 75-7
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Hueytown Gophers were victorious Friday night against the Paul W. Bryant Stampede. The Gophers won in convincing fashion 75-7 to improve to 3-3 on the season. Senior quarterback Earl Woods...
Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin
Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
Bibb County Choctaws Dismantle the Hale County Wildcats
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." In week seven of the 2022 Alabama high school football season, the Bibb County Choctaws went on the road and decimated the Hale County Wildcats by a score of 49-6. The...
beckersspine.com
Southlake Orthopaedics treats pro wrestling star
World Wrestling Entertainment star Robert Roode underwent treatment at Birmingham, Ala.-based Southlake Orthopaedics according to a Sept. 29 report from EWrestlingNews and Roode's Instagram page. Mr. Roode thanked physicians Michael Ellerbusch, MD, Andrew Cordover, MD, and Charles Carnel, MD, for caring for him. Mr. Roode has not wrestled since June,...
