ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 5-Star RB commit Justice Haynes to play on ESPN

Justice Haynes and Buford will square off against Collins Hill Friday live on ESPN2. Haynes and the Wolves are undefeated heading into the matchup. The Alabama commit is having a great season so far with 632 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 68 carries through five games. Kickoff is set for 7:30 EST for Friday’s game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Picks Up New Commitment

Patrick Murphy and the Alabama softball program picked up a commitment from class of 2024 catcher Kennedy Marceaux. "I am so happy and blessed to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and softball career at The University of Alabama! I would like to thank my coaches, my family and friends for supporting me on this journey and helping me get to where I am today not only as an athlete but as a person too," wrote Marceaux. "Thank you Coach Murphy, Coach Alyson, Coach Lance and Coach Ryan for this opportunity, and to be a part of this amazing program! ROLL TIDE ROLL."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Basketball
State
Tennessee State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
State
Ohio State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Basketball
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Alabama College Basketball
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
wvtm13.com

Alabama college football TV, live stream schedule for week 5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Week five of the college football season kicks off Thursday night. Check out the TV listings and schedule of games involving teams in theAP Top 25 rankings, the SEC and the state of Alabama. Check out the video above!. — ALABAMA TEAMS. Alabama will battle Arkansas on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com recruiting: Analyzing Alabama’s 2023 WRs

We’ve covered the quarterbacks and the running backs, you could guess what was coming next. On this week’s edition of the AL.com Recruiting Show, we’re analyzing Alabama’s future wide receivers. Sponsored by Inline Lighting, reporter Nick Alvarez and social media producer Patrick Greenfield break down the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban discusses what Miss Terry means to the Alabama program

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, are Tuscaloosa royalty at this point. They’ve been at Alabama since 2007 and have won 6 titles with the Crimson Tide. Saban is often quick to credit Miss Terry for the role she has on the team’s success, and he did so again on Thursday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

REACTION: Video Of Alabama Cheerleaders Goes Viral

Is that the issue here, because, this is getting stupid. Now, people are coming after our cheerleaders, and trying to "embarrass" them. According to "The Spun", the football world is reacting to Alabama cheerleader videos, and it's not the first time. Remember the Pete Golding twin?. Yeah, whatever, now the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Pringle
Person
Nate Oats
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Soccer Travels To Georgia As Top 5 Team

Thursday, the Alabama women's soccer team will face Georgia in Athens with a No. 5 beside its name. The Crimson Tide received its highest ranking in program history on Tuesday after a pair of conference wins at Tennessee and vs. Texas A&M over the past week. Now, coach Wes Hart's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama in for a fight; USA and UAB out for revenge

Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Robert Griffin III explains why he ranked Ohio State above Alabama

Robert Griffin III has Georgia No. 1 in his ranking, and Ohio State ahead of Alabama as the Crimson Tide get set for a game at Arkansas this week. During an interview with The Spun, Griffin explained his reasoning. “Just because Alabama has struggled at times this year,” he said....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Names Alabama's 'Toughest' Game Of The Year

Alabama will begin to face tougher adversaries with the schedule shifting almost exclusively to SEC competition. The Crimson Tide will play seven of their final eight games within the conference. They face three consecutive matchups against currently ranked teams, starting with Saturday's showdown against No. 20 Arkansas. Per Charlie Potter...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Over The Top#Nate Oats Company#Juco#Cane Ridge High School#Tn#Mcdonald
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama WR JoJo Earle is expected to play versus Arkansas, per sources

Alabama may have one of its electric wide receivers for Saturday’s game against Arkansas. JoJo Earle, a sophomore, dressed out last week for the Vanderbilt game and participated in warmups. He did not play in the matchup, but he looked smooth. The native Texan returned to practice this week and caught passes during Tuesday’s recap video from the University of Alabama. Earle suffered a foot fracture on August 10 and was scheduled to miss six to eight weeks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WBIR

Vol football games against Alabama, Kentucky sold out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football continues to sell out games this season. The Vols have announced that the Alabama game on Oct. 15 will be at full capacity, and that will also be the case on Oct. 29 against Kentucky. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25. The Crimson Tide are No. 2 and the Wildcats are one spot ahead of the Vols at No. 7.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Student To Drive In Talladega Race

On Saturday, a former Alabama student will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Lawless Alan, a business major at Alabama, has been competing with Niece Motorsports full-time in the No. 45 truck during the 2022 season. A California native, Alan started attending the University...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Tide 100.9 FM

Hueytown Crushes Bryant 75-7

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Hueytown Gophers were victorious Friday night against the Paul W. Bryant Stampede. The Gophers won in convincing fashion 75-7 to improve to 3-3 on the season. Senior quarterback Earl Woods...
COTTONDALE, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin

Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
AUBURN, AL
beckersspine.com

Southlake Orthopaedics treats pro wrestling star

World Wrestling Entertainment star Robert Roode underwent treatment at Birmingham, Ala.-based Southlake Orthopaedics according to a Sept. 29 report from EWrestlingNews and Roode's Instagram page. Mr. Roode thanked physicians Michael Ellerbusch, MD, Andrew Cordover, MD, and Charles Carnel, MD, for caring for him. Mr. Roode has not wrestled since June,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy