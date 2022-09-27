Senate takes key vote to advance government funding after Manchin drops plan amid GOP backlash

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate advanced a catchall spending package Tuesday that would provide billions to aid Ukraine’s war effort, help communities throughout the country recover from natural disasters and keep the federal government funded through mid-December. Democrats and Republicans voted 72-23 to move the measure toward a final vote later this week—a success that […] The post Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO