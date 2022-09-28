Read full article on original website
PULLMAN -- Getting Cal behind the chains and reinvigorating the pass rush will be key for Washington State to bounce back with a win over the Bears today in Pullman, says WSU quarterbacking legend Jack Thompson. Cal's bread and butter is the run game and the Cougars' are coming off of a week in which they allowed too many long runs and did not record a sack.
PULLMAN -- Robert Ferrel's college football odyssey included a summer spent living out of his car. Now, the 5-8, 173-pounder from Sparks, Nev. is playing at the highest level of college football as a wide receiver at Washington State. In talking with CF.C this week, Ferrel explained how three years ago while in junior college it came to living in his car, and that's only half of it.
The Florida Gators are in action this coming Sunday in The Swamp as Eastern Washington comes to town. The Gators and Eagles were originally set to do battle on Saturday, but the game was pushed back a day due to Hurricane Ian. The Gators are coming off a close loss to Tennessee this past weekend, where the Gators fought all the way to the very end. Quarterback Anthony Richardson rebounded last week against Tennessee after having a few tough games in the early part of the season.
Florida announced its captains for Sunday's 12 p.m. contest with Eastern Washington, which was postponed by 24 hours due to Hurricane Ian's impact. The Gators named cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., offensive lineman Ethan White, Jack linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. and linebacker Derek Wingo as the team's four captains set to take midfield prior to the contest against Eastern Washington. Marshall has started at cornerback throughout Florida's four games of the season, and he'll be joined by a new starting cornerback opposite him for Sunday's contest in Jaydon Hill.
