The Florida Gators are in action this coming Sunday in The Swamp as Eastern Washington comes to town. The Gators and Eagles were originally set to do battle on Saturday, but the game was pushed back a day due to Hurricane Ian. The Gators are coming off a close loss to Tennessee this past weekend, where the Gators fought all the way to the very end. Quarterback Anthony Richardson rebounded last week against Tennessee after having a few tough games in the early part of the season.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO