3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
Medicaid in-home care client fears losing independence with low rates
Robin Zehntner, 31, doesn’t have the use of her fingers, and caregivers help her 31.5 hours a week with morning tasks such as brushing her teeth or getting into bed in the evening. “I kind of live in daily fear because, will I be able to get out of bed tomorrow?” said Zehntner, of Missoula. […] The post Medicaid in-home care client fears losing independence with low rates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Ronan Chamber of Commerce announces Trail of Bales winners
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ronan Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the winners of this year's Trail of Bales. Congratulations to the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship on getting top prize for your "Jaws" bale! The team earned the right to the first place trophy. Second place was a tie...
“You are loved,” signs stolen out of multiple Missoula yards
MISSOULA, MT- Earlier in the month, Lauren Wilson put a sign in her front yard that says, “You are Loved,” and that sign was recently taken down. Wilson has a message for those who took the sign. She bought five more. “We think it's a lovely sign with...
Law enforcement on scene of "active" situation at Missoula VA clinic
Missoula Law enforcement is on the scene of “an active and evolving situation” at the VA clinic in Missoula.
Lottery for eight deed-restrict condos at the Reed approaching as construction ends
(Missoula Current) The developer behind the Reed condominium project near downtown Missoula is finalizing construction and, with it, a lottery slated to determine the buyers of eight deed restricted units is quickly approaching. The city anticipates the eight affordable units included in the Rowe condominium building, which sits on the...
Man in custody following incident at Missoula VA clinic
One person is in police custody after what police are calling a disturbance and a threat of a weapon.
Police presence at Cooper St. and Russell St. for crash in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - There is a police presence in the area of Cooper St. and Russell St. for a crash Thursday. First responders were called out just before 11:00 am and a single occupant injury is reported in the accident. Not much has been reported about the incident at this...
One person arrested in police investigation in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A police investigation is closing off Broadway between Ryman and Higgins in Missoula Friday. The City of Missoula Police Department said via Facebook there is no threat to the public. MPD will release more information as it becomes available.
Smoke and flames to be visible from training burn in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Mont. - Smoke and flames will be visible from a training burn in Hamilton Thursday night. Around 5:30 pm, fire crews will be conducting a training burn on Lewis Lane south of Hamilton, directly across from Murdoch’s. People are asked to avoid the area and to not stop...
Montana Archery Bull Down
Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
Details emerge in arrest of man involved in downtown Missoula incident
Authorities are releasing additional information about a Friday morning incident that closed a busy street in downtown Missoula.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Vehicular Homicide Trial Ends
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 19 criminal complaints this week, which is three more than last week and higher than the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her weekly report. “Six of those were crimes against...
Police investigation closes downtown Missoula road
Police activity is taking place in the area of West Broadway and North Higgins in downtown Missoula.
Missoula Bystanders Intervene to Stop Parking Garage Assault
On September 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were informed of a 911 call that was placed by a female who reported that her ex-boyfriend, Sadi Nazriev, had assaulted her in a parking garage. An officer responded to search for Nazriev because he was familiar with Nazriev from previous law...
Man arrested, accused of chasing person with machete in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — A man was arrested on Friday after being accused of chasing a person in downtown Missoula with a machete. The Missoula Police Department responded to multiple calls about a disturbance involving a weapon near the intersection of West Broadway and Ryman Street just after 11:30 a.m.
Crash Near Lolo Pass reduces Highway 12 to one lane
LOLO - A crash occurred Friday night on Highway 12 between Pete King Creek Road and Bald Mountain at mile marker 107 (31 miles east of the Kooskia area). The roadway has been reduced to one lane at this time. The Idaho Department of Transportation is warning drivers to drive...
Investigation into homicide of elderly woman near Clinton continues
The investigation into a homicide that was reported over the weekend in the Clinton area is continuing.
Roadwork to partially close busy Missoula intersection
Crews will be working to replace damaged asphalt at the intersection of Russell and Third streets in Missoula this week.
