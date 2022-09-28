Where is Hurricane Ian right now? And what should you expect as this potentially catastrophic storm moves toward a collision course with Southwest Florida ?

Meteorologist Dr. Ryan Truchelut, aka WeatherTiger, will provide an update on the storm and a threat breakdown for viewers across Florida at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.

If you can't see the livestream at 8:55 p.m. at the top of this article, check out our Facebook livestream at facebook.com/tallahasseedemocrat. You can ask questions during the forecast by posting them as comments in the thread.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tuesday Hurricane Ian video forecast for Florida: Threat breakdown of a possible Cat. 4 | Replay