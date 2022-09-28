Read full article on original website
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father. Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking. The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments...
Look: Study Reveals NASCAR's Most "Hated" Driver
A study combing through Twitter interactions determined that Bubba Wallace is NASCAR's "most hated" driver. Per Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, Gambling.com researched Twitter interactions from February through August to create favorability ratings. Wallace handily was the subject of the most negative sentiments at 30.1%. Cody Ware placed second...
NASCAR Can’t Touch Kyle Larson for Saying What Everyone Is Thinking
Kyle Larson seems to cast doubt on whether NASCAR genuinely missed Sunday's incident that led to mid-week penalties against William Byron. The post NASCAR Can’t Touch Kyle Larson for Saying What Everyone Is Thinking appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Research Identifying the Second-Most Hated NASCAR Driver Adds Insult to Injury, Literally
A website scanned social media for reactions to NASCAR drivers, determining the most and least popular competitors. The post Research Identifying the Second-Most Hated NASCAR Driver Adds Insult to Injury, Literally appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Another driver change announced for Talladega
Noah Gragson was originally set to drive for Beard Motorsports in this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, but that won’t be the case. Hendrick Motorsports announced on Thursday that Alex Bowman will not compete in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
NASCAR Legend Reacts To Harsh Penalty Handed Out This Week
NASCAR handed out a pair of stiff penalties on Tuesday, including a $75,000 fined for driver Ty Gibbs. Gibbs was docked for making retaliatory contact with Ty Dillon's car on pit road during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old was driving for 23XI Racing, which also received a 25-point deduction in the owner standings.
Denny Hamlin Unexpectedly Pulled Aside by Joe Gibbs After Texas for Conversation, and Driver Didn’t Have Much to Say
Denny Hamlin was unexpectedly pulled away from reporters after Texas by Joe Gibbs, who had a very one-side conversation with his driver. The post Denny Hamlin Unexpectedly Pulled Aside by Joe Gibbs After Texas for Conversation, and Driver Didn’t Have Much to Say appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jimmie Johnson Once Saved Dale Earnhardt Jr. After a Drunken Night Gone Wrong
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson have shared some pretty epic memories over the years. Back in the day, the legendary NASCAR drivers both raced for Hendrick Motorsports, and considering that they were in their twenties at the time, they enjoyed quite a few wild and crazy nights together. Sometimes, those nights were run into the early mornings, which is when all the best (and worst) stories tend to go down.
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Daytona Speedway News
Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in the state of Florida this week, including in Daytona Beach. Among the property damaged by the storm was Daytona International Speedway. Photos of the flooding at the iconic track are going viral. Daytona was almost completely underwater, which is a sight that has NASCAR fans...
Veteran NASCAR Driver Explains Why He Can't Race Sunday
Alex Bowman announced that he will not compete in this Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race because he's experiencing concussion-like symptoms. The Hendrick Motorsports driver confirmed Thursday in a Twitter post that he won't race at Talladega Superspeedway following last weekend's crash at Texas Motor Speedway. "After undergoing medical evaluation...
NASCAR makes obvious decision after Alex Bowman announcement
NASCAR has already granted Alex Bowman a waiver to remain eligible to advance to the round of 8 of the Cup Series playoffs. Hendrick Motorsports announced on Thursday that Alex Bowman will not compete in this Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. The 29-year-old Tucson, Arizona...
NASCAR: Why is Bubba Wallace listed as ‘playoffs’?
Bubba Wallace is listed with a “playoff” classification, but he isn’t in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Why is this the case?. Of the four races that have been contested so far in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, none have been won by a driver who was able to lock himself into the next round of the postseason.
NASCAR World Reacts To Thursday's Crushing Injury News
The 2022 NASCAR season has seen a number of troubling head injuries for the sport's best drivers. Unfortunately, the bad injury luck continued this week. After an accident over the weekend, Alex Bowman announced he won't be racing this weekend after suffering concussion-like symptoms. NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass said Noah...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
NASCAR at Talladega schedule, how to watch, stream, odds
The 2022 NASCAR playoffs continue to give us more questions than answers. Through four unprecedented races, no championship-eligible drivers have visited victory lane. Tyler Reddick was the latest winner last week at Texas, where several playoff drivers had issues. There are just 12 drivers left in the postseason, and they’ll...
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 rolls on with the final pack race of the season.
It's time to check your weekend racing schedule
We have a full slate of racing action, including NASCAR, NHRA, Formula One, IMSA and ARCA
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major Appeal News
Hendrick Motorsports has decided to appeal the $50K penalty that William Byron was assessed on Tuesday. Byron was fined that amount for bumping fellow driver Denny Hamlin out of position during a late-race caution during Sunday's race. He was also hit with a 25-point penalty in both the driver and team owner standings.
