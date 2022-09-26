ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Welcome Our New Assistant Principals!

We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Cornetta Mendoza and Dr. Scott Pierce, Rainier Beach High School new Assistant Principals! Dr. Mendoza and Dr. Pierce join Principal Brooks and Assistant Principal Willette to complete our Administrative Team. Dr. Cornetta Mendoza is joining us from Saint Louis, Missouri. Dr. Mendoza is a...
School Meals

SPS students are offered three meal options (one hot and two cold) each school day. Breakfast and lunch will be served at no cost to those students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Additionally, Seattle Public Schools has several schools that will offer free meals (breakfast and lunch) for all students. See a list of schools that will offer free meals for all students.
Counseling Crew Corner

Counselors had a great second week of school – we are busy with schedule change requests and always available for students if needed. Mr. Rivas is our new counselor for students with the last name Re-Z (replacing Ms. P). Please look at his bio under the Meet Our Team button.
Fall 2022 Library News

Learn how to check out books from the Eckstein Library, read eBooks or audiobooks from Seattle Public Library, donate supplies for the MakerSpace, donate popular books published in the past 3 years you no longer need, and follow Eckstein Library on TikTok and Instagram @ecksteinlibrary for book suggestions, events at the library, and more!
Donations Needed: Clothing for Pre-K – 2nd graders

As you are cleaning out drawers and closets, send your old (but still usable) clothing to Licton Springs!!. Most needed – Small Underwear and Small Sweatpants and/or Leggings (stretchy/elastic waist) We will take tops and bottoms of all sizes for the clothing swap later in the year as well...
