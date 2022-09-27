ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xavier Becerra
Motley Fool

Social Security Disability Benefits FAQ

Social Security benefits are most commonly used to help retirees cover expenses. But the Social Security Administration (SSA) also has disability benefits available to those who meet certain strict requirements. In this context, a disabled person is someone who is medically unable to work for at least a year or...
SOCIAL SECURITY
getnews.info

The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare

Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Premiums#Social Security Benefits#Elderly People#Health And Human Services#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Medical Insurance#Medical Services#General Health#Democrats#House#Republicans
MyTexasDaily

7 Tips for Finding a Medicare Plan That Works for You

(StatePoint) Feeling overwhelmed by your Medicare options? There’s a good reason for that. With more than 3,000 Medicare Advantage plans, over 700 Part D Prescription Plans available and an array of carriers offering Medicare Supplement plans, there’s a lot to consider. “Whether this is your first time enrolling...
HEALTH
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Why Do Medicare Part B Premium Increases Match My Social Security COLAs?

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:. “Please tell me why, when we get a Social Security raise, they increase Medicare Part B. My wife gets less than $1,100 from Social Security, and when she gets a Social Security increase, Medicare Part B almost wipes out any increase. Does the government know there are a lot of seniors who depend on Social Security? Please, we really don't understand this”
HEALTH INSURANCE
WHIO Dayton

Millions of Americans will save on Medicare fees next year

WASHINGTON — (AP) — For the first time in a decade, Americans will pay less next year on monthly premiums for Medicare’s Part B plan, which covers routine doctors’ visits and other outpatient care. The rare 3% decrease in monthly premiums is likely to be coupled...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KTVL

Medicare premium drop a 'once-in-a-retirement' moment for older Americans

WASHINGTON (TND) — Millions of Americans will pay less for medical coverage under Medicare next year after the premium dropped for the first time in a decade. The premium for Medicare Part B, which covers physician services, outpatient hospital services, durable medical equipment and other services not covered by Part A, will decrease by 3% in 2023, or $5.20 a month. The annual deductible for Part B beneficiaries will be $226 in 2023, a decrease of $7 from the year prior.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy