Thanks to You for the Powerful Message Sir. Yes them were & areMemories to Store..Thank You fellow Man seeking Black Awareness and Concern of Our People".Every other race voice their opinion to uplift their people and that's ok' but me(COCHISE..
Former Chicago-area mayor to be released early from prison
CHICAGO (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor in failing health is set to be released from federal prison just three months into a one-year sentence for taking $5,000 to help a red-light camera company. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin on Thursday ordered former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta’s release from Federal Medical Center-Kentucky in Lexington. A petition from Presta’s lawyers said his already poor health had declined rapidly since reporting to prison in late June. Presta, who is in his early 70s, will be under home confinement supervised by federal probation officers for the remainder of his sentence and must repay $70,000 in restitution. Presta pleaded guilty last November to official misconduct and other crimes.
Chicago To Pay $9M To Man Wrongfully Imprisoned For 25 Years
A Chicago man, who spent 25 years in prison after he was allegedly coerced to falsely confess to a murder he says he did not commit, will be paid $9 million by the City Council. According to WTTW, the investigation into the 1991 shooting death of Edward Porter – for which Patrick Prince was convicted – was overseen by a Chicago Police detective accused of usually framing suspects.
New details revealed in suspected terror plot targeting Chicago area mosques and synagogues
The scheme to separate and kill Chicago religious worshipers was backed up by multiple guns, swords, knives, and bow and arrows seized from Pelkey's home, according to FBI records.
UniverSoul Circus Returns to Washington Park with high-flying stunts and family fun
“When I say big top, you say circus,” shouted Sifiso the “Whistle Man” as he warmed up an eager crowd at a UniverSoul Circus Saturday morning show. After a two-year pandemic break and straight from Washington, D.C., the traveling circus’ big top tent returned to Washington Park, 51st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, for their 29th season.
Defund the police push, liberal policies driving Chicago business exodus, hurting poor the most: experts
Experts tell Fox News Digital that the defund the police movement has created a business exodus in Chicago that will hurt the most vulnerable communities the most.
Black
I recently hung out with my oldest and best friend, Bruce, whom I grew up with on Chicago’s South Side. To our astonishment, our adolescent quirks and mannerisms have survived for six decades, while we’ve noticeably grayed and slowed down, even more carefully stating our positions on the day’s issues....
CHICAGO READER
Hip-hop blogs spread fake news about O-Block
This article was co-published in partnership with The TRiiBE. For as long as Chicago has been on the map as a dominant cultural hotbed, the city’s Black population has been a target of lucrative exploitation and racist scapegoating from right-wing and mainstream news, gossip blogs, and fringe hip-hop media.
Illinois jobs hiring: Conference at University of Illinois Chicago seeks to narrow racial wealth gap
"The racial gap, as far as disparity of wealth is just truly unbelievable, and I feel that for me as treasurer of Chicago, my role is to help break that gap," she said.
Former Chicago couple moves to Florida just in time for harrowing experience of Hurricane Ian
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eleven people have been confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, and President Joe Biden is warning that it could be the deadliest hurricane in that state's history.Late Thursday, rescuers continued to search for survivors amid historic flooding – which swamped a hospital near Fort Myers. Workers were forced more patients to safety.More than 2 million customers were without power in Florida Thursday night, and authorities were warning it could be days or even weeks before the power is back on.The storm came ashore as a Category 4 – one of the strongest ever to hit the U.S....
Ministers rally against 'misinformation' on SAFE-T Act; ex-prosecutor says concerns are valid
The SAFE-T Act has been touted as historic criminal justice reform legislation, but has become one of most hotly-debated topics this political season.
Former CTU President Karen Lewis receives honorary street in front of headquarters Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The street in front of the Chicago Teachers Union headquarters on the Near West Side will be renamed for Karen Lewis.That section of Carroll Avenue will be known as "Karen Lewis CTU Way."Lewis was the longtime CTU president who led a Chicago teachers' strike against former Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2012.Lewis died from brain cancer in 2021.
Judge describes self-defense, ‘a chaotic tragedy’ in acquitting man of murder outside Richard’s Bar
Thomas Tansey was possibly being double-teamed and acted in self-defense when he brandished a box cutter that killed Kenneth Paterimos during a fight in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood, Cook County Judge Alfredo Maldonado said as he acquitted Tansey on all counts Wednesday. And other details, previously unknown to the...
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
Going their own way
Three local entrepreneurs share their startup stories. Great things can happen when you follow your passion. Here, three west suburbanites—a hair stylist with her own product line, a hyperlocal podcaster with a passion for social justice, and a former financial services exec working to transform the industry—talk about the paths that led them to found their own businesses.
Willie Wilson calls out Mayor Lightfoot for her handling of controversial Chinatown high school deal
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is critical of Mayor Lightfoot regarding the plans for a new high school on a former public housing site on the Near South Side.
Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
2 men robbed, battered, threatened to kidnap undercover Chicago cop during $10 dope deal, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say two men battered, robbed, and threatened to kidnap an undercover Chicago police officer who tried to buy $10 worth of drugs from them on Wednesday. Both of the accused men have been convicted of felony narcotics charges five times in the past. The undercover cop gave a man...
Man arrested in brutal Red Line bottle attack
CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested a person in connection with an attack and robbery on the CTA Red Line. A man was attacked and robbed by two people early Sunday morning a the Red Line train near 95th Street. Police said 30-year-old Solomon Washington of Chicago Heights was arrested Wednesday in connection to the […]
Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood
CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say. According to officials, the man, […]
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
Comments / 2