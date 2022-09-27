ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

RR Services'.
3d ago

Thanks to You for the Powerful Message Sir. Yes them were & areMemories to Store..Thank You fellow Man seeking Black Awareness and Concern of Our People".Every other race voice their opinion to uplift their people and that's ok' but me(COCHISE..

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walls102.com

Former Chicago-area mayor to be released early from prison

CHICAGO (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor in failing health is set to be released from federal prison just three months into a one-year sentence for taking $5,000 to help a red-light camera company. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin on Thursday ordered former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta’s release from Federal Medical Center-Kentucky in Lexington. A petition from Presta’s lawyers said his already poor health had declined rapidly since reporting to prison in late June. Presta, who is in his early 70s, will be under home confinement supervised by federal probation officers for the remainder of his sentence and must repay $70,000 in restitution. Presta pleaded guilty last November to official misconduct and other crimes.
CRESTWOOD, IL
howafrica.com

Chicago To Pay $9M To Man Wrongfully Imprisoned For 25 Years

A Chicago man, who spent 25 years in prison after he was allegedly coerced to falsely confess to a murder he says he did not commit, will be paid $9 million by the City Council. According to WTTW, the investigation into the 1991 shooting death of Edward Porter – for which Patrick Prince was convicted – was overseen by a Chicago Police detective accused of usually framing suspects.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Justice, IL
City
Detroit, IL
The Voice

Black

I recently hung out with my oldest and best friend, Bruce, whom I grew up with on Chicago’s South Side. To our astonishment, our adolescent quirks and mannerisms have survived for six decades, while we’ve noticeably grayed and slowed down, even more carefully stating our positions on the day’s issues....
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Hip-hop blogs spread fake news about O-Block

This article was co-published in partnership with The TRiiBE. For as long as Chicago has been on the map as a dominant cultural hotbed, the city’s Black population has been a target of lucrative exploitation and racist scapegoating from right-wing and mainstream news, gossip blogs, and fringe hip-hop media.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elbert Hubbard
CBS Chicago

Former Chicago couple moves to Florida just in time for harrowing experience of Hurricane Ian

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eleven people have been confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, and President Joe Biden is warning that it could be the deadliest hurricane in that state's history.Late Thursday, rescuers continued to search for survivors amid historic flooding – which swamped a hospital near Fort Myers. Workers were forced more patients to safety.More than 2 million customers were without power in Florida Thursday night, and  authorities were warning it could be days or even weeks before the power is back on.The storm came ashore as a Category 4 – one of the strongest ever to hit the U.S....
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Crime#Chicago Mayor#Racial Discrimination#Black Church#Racism
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
napervillemagazine.com

Going their own way

Three local entrepreneurs share their startup stories. Great things can happen when you follow your passion. Here, three west suburbanites—a hair stylist with her own product line, a hyperlocal podcaster with a passion for social justice, and a former financial services exec working to transform the industry—talk about the paths that led them to found their own businesses.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WGN News

Man arrested in brutal Red Line bottle attack

CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested a person in connection with an attack and robbery on the CTA Red Line. A man was attacked and robbed by two people early Sunday morning a the Red Line train near 95th Street. Police said 30-year-old Solomon Washington of Chicago Heights was arrested Wednesday in connection to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say. According to officials, the man, […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
DES PLAINES, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy