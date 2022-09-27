During his graduate school days at Wayne State University, new HFC biology instructor R. Aaron Ramey began his career working as a tutor at a community college. “One of the best feelings was helping students understand a concept they were struggling with. Despite their best efforts, I noticed many of the students I tutored struggled due to life circumstances, such as family obligations, work obligations, language barriers, health problems, and so on,” explained Ramey. “When a teaching job was posted, I saw it as an opportunity to help even more students.”

