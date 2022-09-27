Read full article on original website
Jana Kramer Opens Up About Surviving Domestic Violence In Heartbreaking New Instagram Post
Jana Kramer is getting personal in a new post detailing her experience with domestic violence. The country singer, 38, took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 1, to start off Domestic Violence Awareness month by sharing her own history of abuse. In the photo, a much younger Kramer smiled for the...
Clayton News Daily
George Clooney Has the Perfect Response to Brad Pitt Calling Him One of the 'Most Handsome' Men
George Clooney isn't shy about his own good looks. The actor, 61, recently responded to friend Brad Pitt's claims that he is one of the most handsome men in the world, which he doesn't seem to disagree with. "He's right about that. Let's face it. He's right," Clooney candidly stated...
