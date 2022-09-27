ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 2

shawn
1d ago

Now wouldn't all that money go to better use like,hunger,housing and medical needs? No because there is no return on those donations.If used this way they can buy politicians.Then they get a return on their investment and that is bottom line.

Reply
3
Related
WBRE

Pennsylvania State Trooper Association endorses Shapiro, Oz

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association is splitting their ticket in this November’s general election. The association announced they will be endorsing Republican Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate and Democrat Josh Shapiro for Governor. “Attorney General Josh Shapiro has shown his support time and time again for the men and women of the Pennsylvania […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato

The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Campaign finance deadline Tuesday in Pennsylvania

Candidates and organizations involved in Pennsylvania’s statewide elections must file campaign finance information by September 27, 2022. The general election will take place in Pennsylvania on November 8, 2022. What state-level offices are on the ballot this year in Pennsylvania?. Twenty-five of the 50 seats in the Pennsylvania State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
CBS Pittsburgh

Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21."I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
UPI News

World's largest bobblehead unveiled in Pennsylvania

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania-based store chain celebrated its 40th anniversary by breaking a Guinness World Record with a bobblehead figure measuring 16 feet, 6.73 inches high. Ollie's Bargain Outlet unveiled the giant bobblehead, made in the image of store mascot Ollie, on Wednesday at the chain's flagship location...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Pacs#6 6 2022#4jason
Town Square LIVE News

State retirees sue to stop Medicare Advantage plan

A group of Delaware state government retirees and pensioners has filed suit against two government officials tasked with implementing a change in their health insurance coverage. RISE Delaware, an organization formed after state officials announced a plan to transition retirees to a Medicare Advantage program, filed the lawsuit in the Delaware Superior Court. RISE hopes to stop the transition to ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WBRE

Committee tours reclaimed mine sites

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The House Democratic Policy Committee toured different parts of Northeast Pennsylvania on Monday as they listened to experts and educated themselves on the process of turning polluted, hazardous areas into resources for businesses. State Representative Napoleon Nelson, who is also the chair of the Bipartisan Emerging Technologies Caucus, hosted the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy