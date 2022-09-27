Read full article on original website
Montgomery 5K/10K Saturday, Oct. 1
The Montgomery 5K/10K River Run is a family-friendly event that features a flat, fast, running course along both sides of the beautiful Fox River at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The 5K and 10K courses are both USATF certified courses. Pets, kids, and strollers, are all welcome to walk the 5K course!
wcsjnews.com
New Grundy Co. Corn Fest Queen Crowned
A new Grundy County Corn Festival Queen was crowned tonight. Second runner up was Gracie Nelson from Morris High School, first runner up was Addison Fair from the Gardner South Wilmington High School and Elaina Patten a junior from Coal City High School was crowned the newest Grundy County Corn Festival Queen.
lakecountybanner.com
Arts and Crafts Festival begins Friday
The 51st Annual Reelfoot Annual Arts & Crafts Festival will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, 2022. The festival is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30th and Saturday, Oct. 1st, and Sunday, Oct. 2nd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibitor hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Sept. 29th, 30th, and Oct. 1st, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2nd. This year’s arts and crafts festival features over 300 vendors and exhibitors from surrounding states. The arts and crafts festival brings in over 45,000 visitors to Lake County each year and is known as one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Mid-South. Free parking is available on state park grounds or visitors may opt to park at nearby private parking locations for a nominal charge.
Pets-AH-Palooza
Anderson’s seventh annual Pets-AH-Palooza at in Geneva. Matilda the bloodhound greets Anderson Humane Society volunteer Sam Payton of St. Charles Sunday, Sept. 25, at Anderson's seventh annual Pets-AH-Palooza at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. Matilda was among two animals appearing in five educational presentations. This content is for 30...
Is This Illinois Winery Home To The Most Delicious Wine Slushies?
Prairie State Winery in Genoa, Illinois might be home to the most delicious looking wine slushies you've ever laid eyes on. After hearing last month that McEachran Homestead Winery was closing, a lot of my friends started asking where they'd be able to find more wine slushies in the area. I visited McEachran a handful of times with friends and let me tell ya, their wine slushies were out of this world!
WSPY NEWS
Taste of Sandwich returning Wednesday
The Taste of Sandwich is returning to downtown Sandwich Wednesday. The event features various businesses and organizations showcasing and celebrating Sandwich in the downtown area. Tickets for the event, which includes bite size food and treats from the various organizations are $7. The event runs from 5:30 to 7 at Railroad and Main streets.
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking
Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
959theriver.com
Plainfield’s “Stranger Things House” Collecting Candy So No Kid Leave Empty Handed
A house in Plainfield with an AWESOME Stranger Things-themed Halloween house has been the talk of the town for more than a week. Now, they are turning that exposure into something good for the community. They have set up an Amazon shop where you can buy candy to make sure...
Commemorate life Saturday, Oct. 1
Reproductive activists will commemorate the life of Rosie Jiménez at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at Water Street Mall, 44 E. Downer Place, Aurora. The Community Speakout in defense of reproductive justice for all honors Jiménez who died of an unsafe abortion October 3, 1977. Speakers will address their concerns and remedies to prevent future deaths. Illinois Radical Women and Indivisible Aurora will be hosts.
Suspicious visitor sought tours of Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield schools
CHICAGO (CBS) – Parents and staff breathed a sigh of relief after a scare at several southwest suburban schools.Administrators in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield sounded the alarm to police after someone showed up and asked about getting a tour of the grounds.That person never got access to any school building.Detectives from Aurora spoke to that individual and determined there's no threat to the public.
centraltimes.org
Naperville Central: emergency room
Welcome to the Naperville Central emergency room, where a single B will cause hyperventilation, ceaseless projectile vomiting and possibly death. Here, grades are taken seriously. Very seriously. Because everyone knows grades are all that matter in life. Let’s be clear, if you get a B, everyone around you—the people who...
wgnradio.com
The creators of the spooktacular ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display in Plainfield
Dave and Aubrey Appel of Plainfield join Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how they came up with their cool Halloween display replicating a scene from the popular Netflix show Stranger Things. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire
The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
Annual Hero Day October 1 at Aurora Regional Fire Museum
The Aurora Regional Fire Museum will be host to the Fifth Annual Community Hero Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Community Hero Day is a free-of-charge, community, event which will feature touch-a-truck with vehicles from a handful of community organizations to include safety to community services. Families will have opportunities to interact with a variety of community partners.
Lake Zurich Continues To Grow With New Firehouse-Themed Restaurant
This is a follow-up to Station 51 Truck Company Bar & Grill in downtown Antioch
Featured: Community service and Fox River Day
In our community newspaper, The Voice, we are involved in presenting, best way possible, a reflection of our communities and the best way forward for community growth. We are blessed to receive many items from many areas and sources and we do our best to offer inclusion. Ordinarily, we receive many more items than there is room to include. We do our best to keep our communities informed, offer discussion opportunities, provide discussion avenues.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout
The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
Legion Post 1944 pancake breakfast Oct. 15
The Walter E Truemper American Legion Post #1944 will hold a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Warehouse Church, 308 E. Galena Boulevard, Aurora. The suggested donation is $5 per person. The breakfast will raise funds to support the Post’s operations and veterans’ programs.
Coolio Saved Thousands Of Fans From Danger At Illinois Rock Concert
No matter what your music preference there's a good chance you've at least heard of Coolio. You might even know of some of the hits of the rapper like "Gangsta's Paradise", "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)", or maybe even his hit with Kenny Rogers called "The Hustler." Coolio's concerts were always fun and always unpredictable. In 2009, he was a part of a day-long rock festival in Illinois. If wasn't for him, things could have turned into a disaster for fans.
