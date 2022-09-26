Read full article on original website
Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill threatens to ‘come find’ Cincinnati Bengals coach who ‘disrespected’ him
Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins suffered an emotionally-challenging loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. The team
NFL says if Chiefs-Buccaneers needs to be moved, it will be played at Vikings' US Bank Stadium
The NFL hasn’t made a decision on whether to move the Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet. They have, however, decided on a venue should they need to move the game. As relayed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, NFL executive Jeff Miller...
CBS Sports
Former Pro Bowl wide receiver says Bill Belichick is 'on the hot seat' after Patriots' 1-2 start
After losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the New England Patriots fell to 1-2 on the season, and now they will be without quarterback Mac Jones, possibly for multiple games, due to an ankle injury. It has been a rough start in New England, and former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall says Bill Belichick's seat is heating up.
New Details Emerge From Tua Tagovailoa's Injury
On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury that forced him to be stretchered off the field and taken to a local Cincinnati hospital. Tua was discharged from the hospital and traveled back with the team while wearing a neck brace, per NFL insider Josina...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G weighs in on viral lip-reading clip from 49ers' loss
The 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a frustrating night for the entire team. And in a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception. As with anything posted online,...
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa, who also suffered a concussion on Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, was taken to a hospital for head and neck injuries Thursday Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, suffered head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The 24-year-old athlete was then taken to the hospital to receive a thorough examination, the Dolphins' official Twitter account shared Thursday night. Later, the team tweeted that Tagovailoa was "expected to be discharged from the University...
NBC Sports
Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip
As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
NBA・
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa transported to hospital with head, neck injuries
MIAMI - Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had to be put on a stretcher and wheeled off the field Thursday night in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.Despite being banged up in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Tagovailoa was listed as active for Thursday night.Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and removed via stretcher.He was announced as out with head and neck injuries.Dolphins players gathered around as he was rolled off the field and the crowd chanted "Tua! Tua!."The 24-year-old Tagovailoa was suffering from a sore back before the game.He was replaced in the game by Teddy Bridgewater.Tagovailoa was evaluated in the locker room and then transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation. The Miami Dolphins tweeted: Tagovailoa was questionable all week with a sore back and ankle. Click here to see how the Twitterverse reacted to Tua's injury on Thursday night:
Steelers WR George Pickens' Browns Catch Not Even In His Top 5
Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens said he's made better catches during practice in college than his one against the Browns.
NBC Sports
Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan
The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. With around five minutes remaining in regulation, the Chiefs came up with a big third-down...
NFL investigating leaked videos of Dolphins’ practice
The Miami Dolphins practiced at the University of Cincinnati this week after they were forced to leave Florida early due to Hurricane Ian, and video footage of a portion of one of those practices leaked on social media. The NFL is trying to find out how that happened. Someone who...
NBC Sports
Tampa mayor says Sunday night’s Buccaneers game should be played as scheduled
The mayor of Tampa says the city is already making progress in its recovery from Hurricane Ian, and the Buccaneers should host the Chiefs on Sunday night as scheduled. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wrote on Twitter this morning that the city will be ready for Sunday Night Football. “We made...
NBC Sports
Young senses elements of Jimmy G's resentment toward 49ers
After everything the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo have gone through over the past year, it wouldn't be the most surprising revelation if the veteran quarterback had a little bit of resentment for San Francisco. Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Steve Young joined KNBR 680's Tom Tolbert and FP Santangelo...
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr on State of the Silver & Black
The Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr spoke outside the locker room about the state of the Silver and Black following a disappointing 0-3 start to the 2022 NFL season.
NBC Sports
We finally know when Eagles will debut their new helmets
The NFL released the full 2022 alternate helmet schedule for teams sporting new tweaked looks this season, which means at long last we know when we'll see the Eagles wearing their new black buckets. Surprisingly the Eagles are waiting until Week 12, a home game on Sunday Night Football against...
NBC Sports
Eagles missing two key starters at Wednesday practice
Landon Dickerson and Darius Slay were on the sideline watching Wednesday as the Eagles began their practice week at the NovaCare Complex. Dickerson has been dealing with a foot injury for a couple weeks now, and Slay came out of the game Sunday in Washington with a back injury. Dickerson...
NBC Sports
Buccaneers announce home game vs. Chiefs will be played on Sunday night
Hurricane Ian did not hit Tampa Bay as hard as the forecasts indicated it would, and as a result the Buccaneers are ready, willing and able to host Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who...
NBC Sports
The investigation over Tua Tagovailoa re-entering Sunday’s game becomes much more important
Like most everyone reading this, I keep watching the game between the Dolphins and Bengals. But I’m far less focused on the action and far more interested in knowing whether Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is OK. It’s great to hear — repeatedly — that he has movement in all...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G downplays viral lip-reading clip, is 'cool' with Shanahan
There is no need to sound the alarm bells, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan are just fine. After a clip of Garoppolo muttering something to himself as he walked off the field in San Francisco's loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3 went viral, internet sleuths attempted to figure out what a clearly frustrated Garoppolo was saying. Long story short, it was much ado about nothing.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and team owners to make donations towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and the team's owners, the Glazer family, both announced on Thursday that they will make donations towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
