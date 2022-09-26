ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Tua Tagovailoa's Injury

On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury that forced him to be stretchered off the field and taken to a local Cincinnati hospital. Tua was discharged from the hospital and traveled back with the team while wearing a neck brace, per NFL insider Josina...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#International City#American Football#The Los Angeles Wildcats#The Arizona Cardinals#The New York Giants#Wembley Stadium
NBC Sports

Jimmy G weighs in on viral lip-reading clip from 49ers' loss

The 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a frustrating night for the entire team. And in a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception. As with anything posted online,...
NFL
People

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa, who also suffered a concussion on Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, was taken to a hospital for head and neck injuries Thursday Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, suffered head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The 24-year-old athlete was then taken to the hospital to receive a thorough examination, the Dolphins' official Twitter account shared Thursday night. Later, the team tweeted that Tagovailoa was "expected to be discharged from the University...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip

As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
NBA
CBS Miami

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa transported to hospital with head, neck injuries

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had to be put on a stretcher and wheeled off the field Thursday night in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.Despite being banged up in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Tagovailoa was listed as active for Thursday night.Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and removed via stretcher.He was announced as out with head and neck injuries.Dolphins players gathered around as he was rolled off the field and the crowd chanted "Tua! Tua!."The 24-year-old Tagovailoa was suffering from a sore back before the game.He was replaced in the game by Teddy Bridgewater.Tagovailoa was evaluated in the locker room and then transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation. The Miami Dolphins tweeted: Tagovailoa was questionable all week with a sore back and ankle. Click here to see how the Twitterverse reacted to Tua's injury on Thursday night:
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Berlin, DE
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Country
Sweden
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Country
Germany
Place
Vancouver, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan

The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. With around five minutes remaining in regulation, the Chiefs came up with a big third-down...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Young senses elements of Jimmy G's resentment toward 49ers

After everything the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo have gone through over the past year, it wouldn't be the most surprising revelation if the veteran quarterback had a little bit of resentment for San Francisco. Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Steve Young joined KNBR 680's Tom Tolbert and FP Santangelo...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

We finally know when Eagles will debut their new helmets

The NFL released the full 2022 alternate helmet schedule for teams sporting new tweaked looks this season, which means at long last we know when we'll see the Eagles wearing their new black buckets. Surprisingly the Eagles are waiting until Week 12, a home game on Sunday Night Football against...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles missing two key starters at Wednesday practice

Landon Dickerson and Darius Slay were on the sideline watching Wednesday as the Eagles began their practice week at the NovaCare Complex. Dickerson has been dealing with a foot injury for a couple weeks now, and Slay came out of the game Sunday in Washington with a back injury. Dickerson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Buccaneers announce home game vs. Chiefs will be played on Sunday night

Hurricane Ian did not hit Tampa Bay as hard as the forecasts indicated it would, and as a result the Buccaneers are ready, willing and able to host Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Jimmy G downplays viral lip-reading clip, is 'cool' with Shanahan

There is no need to sound the alarm bells, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan are just fine. After a clip of Garoppolo muttering something to himself as he walked off the field in San Francisco's loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3 went viral, internet sleuths attempted to figure out what a clearly frustrated Garoppolo was saying. Long story short, it was much ado about nothing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy