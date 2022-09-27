Read full article on original website
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens
The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo and Baltimore are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Buffalo fell to 2-1 with a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also 2-1 after defeating the New England Patriots, 37-26.
Ex-Broncos player shared embarrassing Josh McDaniels stories amidst the Raiders' winless start
Josh McDaniels’ winless Las Vegas Raiders are facing off against the Denver Broncos this week, which prompted former Broncos player Polumbus to start a Twitter thread ripping McDaniels.
Is Jimmy Garoppolo getting too much blame for 49ers' struggles?
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers' offense looked out of sync and disconnected in the team's 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos this past Sunday night. The 30-year-old Garoppolo was sacked four times and turned the ball over twice in his first start of the season. He was called for a safety after stepping out of the end zone while throwing a pass that was picked off and returned for a touchdown by Denver's Bradley Chubb, which would have counted had he not stepped out.
Consultant involved in Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check fired by NFLPA
MIAMI — The consultant involved in evaluating Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a concussion check last Sunday has been fired by the NFL Players Association after the union found “multiple mistakes” in the process, the Miami Herald reported. A source said the NFL Players Association exercised...
Is Russell Wilson on the decline in Denver?
Russell Wilson is not off to Russell Wilson-like start with the Denver Broncos and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Is it because the 10-year NFL veteran is beginning to decline as a signal-caller?. Nick Wright suggested as much earlier this week. Colin Cowherd addressed Wright's points Thursday on "The Herd,"...
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits home run No. 701
Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, connecting Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols launched a slider from former teammate Johan Oviedo over the Big Mac Land sign in left field at Busch Stadium. The solo drive in the fourth inning made it 1-all. Pujols faced Oviedo...
Joe Burrow, Bengals face Tua & undefeated Dolphins on TNF | UNDISPUTED
Joe Burrow and the 2-1 Cincinnati Bengals are a 3-and-a-half-point favorites according to FOX Bet Sportsbook going into tonight against Tua Tagovailoa and the undefeated Miami Dolphins. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe make their predictions on the Bengals-Dolphins matchup that will kickoff Week 4 in the NFL.
12 longest active playoff droughts in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL
The Seattle Mariners have ended a streak that no team should ever want to hold. Following their win on Friday, the Mariners are going to the playoffs for the first time in 21 years. It ends the longest active streak for most seasons without making the playoffs across the four major North American sports leagues.
NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
As the first few weeks of the season have shown, you never know what's going to happen in the NFL. The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars are the talk of the league, while the Bengals and Patriots are bottom-feeders. But it's still early. This week features a game in London, a...
Davis Mills as Texans’ long-term QB? Evidence building against him
After a third straight game watching his team struggle to finish out a game well, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was asked about the progress he has seen in second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Smith mentioned Mills' pocket presence and better throws overall against the Chicago Bears than in the previous...
Mayfield's transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn't been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage. And despite coming off their first win of the season, the Panthers'...
College football odds Week 5: How to bet San Diego State-Boise State
San Diego State takes a two-game winning streak over Boise State into Saturday's college football Mountain West Conference interdivisional game in Idaho. The Aztecs lead the all-time series 4-3. The total has gone under in the over/under (O/U) four times between the teams. Here's everything you need from a betting...
Rush leads Cowboys again as Wentz tries to right Commanders
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All signs point to another start for Cooper Rush at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, which means no NFC East reunion for Dak Prescott and Washington's Carson Wentz. While Prescott continues his recovery from a fractured thumb, Wentz is trying to get the Commanders (1-2)...
Terrell Suggs opens up on Lamar Jackson-Ravens impasse, Ed Reed's remarks | THE HERD
Terrell Suggs joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the biggest stories in the NFL. Suggs weighs in on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens dispute and Ed Reed’s comments on the situation.
Blazin' 5: Week 4 goes to underdogs, will Raiders end losing streak? | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd unveils this week's Blazin' 5 picks, featuring more favorable predictions for the underdogs. The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to end the Philadelphia Eagles winning streak. Watch to see whether he thinks Trevor Lawrence will give Jalen Hurts a run for his money. Plus, Colin takes the upset for the Houston Texans, who're facing a Los Angeles Chargers team dealing with injuries. Colin also doubts the Las Vegas Raiders will secure their first win of the season vs Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos, and he shares his thoughts on the return of Zach Wilson for the New York Jets.
NFL Week 4: Should you take the underdog Seahawks against a depeleted Lions' offense?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 4 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions. Sammy P likes the Seahawks in this matchup because of Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swifts' absence. He also likes the prop bet of the under on Jared Goff's passing yards because of this very reason.
Is Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson the better QB? | UNDISPUTED
The Buffalo Bills are (-3.5) favorites as they hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Both teams are 2-1, and this matchup will have two of the MVP favorites at quarterback with Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate whether they would rather have Allen or Lamar as their QB moving forward.
Browns' Myles Garrett ruled out vs. Falcons following car crash
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, just a few days after the All-Pro suffered multiple injuries upon crashing his car while speeding. Garrett will not make the trip to Atlanta, as Cleveland downgraded the star defender on Saturday from questionable...
Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'
Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?. With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4. Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals...
Which undefeated teams raise more concern: Michigan, Clemson or USC?
The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew discusses which undefeated teams raise more of a concern: The Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers or the USC trojans. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy only threw ten times in the second half last week, Caleb Williams has slowed down in previous seasons and Clemson barely escaped last week in overtime.
