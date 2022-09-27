ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 25’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 25” game were:

01-07-15-16-19-24

(one, seven, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four)

