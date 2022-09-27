ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

3-9-1, Wild: 9

(three, nine, one; Wild: nine)

MI Lottery

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one) (three, ten, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty; Lucky Ball: five) Poker Lotto. JH-AS-4D-6D-9S (JH, AS, 4D, 6D, 9S) Midday Daily 3. 2-6-0 (two, six, zero) Midday Daily 4. 9-9-5-8 (nine, nine, five, eight) Daily 3. 6-4-9 (six, four,...
MICHIGAN STATE
local21news.com

$5 Million winning Scratch-Off sold in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to PA Lottery, a retailer in Dauphin County sold a $5 million winning $5 Million Money Maker Scratch-Off. Beer N Cigar on Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg was the retailer who sold the ticket, and for selling the ticket, the retailer was given a $10,000 bonus.
HARRISBURG, PA
High School Football PRO

Harrisburg, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The State College Area High School football team will have a game with Central Dauphin East High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

$5M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer has sold a winning scratch-off ticket worth $5 million in Dauphin County. According to a release, the winning $5 Million Money Maker scratch-off ticket was sold from the Beer N Cigar shop, located at 3842 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg. Because the store sold the ticket, it […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Adebayo goes for 132 as St. Thomas runs to win over Marist

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Hope Adebayo rushed for 132 yards and scored one of St. Thomas of Minnesota’s three rushing touchdowns in a 38-24 victory over Marist on Saturday. St. Thomas (3-1) won its Pioneer League opener, churning out 242 yards on the ground to go with Cade Sexauer’s 218 yards passing with two touchdowns. Leading by 14 in the fourth quarter, the Tommies took possession at their own 1-yard line with 10:15 remaining. Fourteen plays and 7 minutes later they had a 38-17 lead after Joshua Komis scored on a 4-yard touchdown. Marist’s Brock Bagozzi then led a quick drive culminating in his 18-yard touchdown pass to Will Downes and the Red Foxes (1-3, 1-1 Pioneer) were within 38-24 with 1:12 remaining. St. Thomas lost a fumble on the first play of its ensuing possession, but time ran out on Marist near midfield.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WGAL

Friday is last day to apply for PA Marijuana Pardon Project

Friday is the last day for Pennsylvanians to apply for a pardon for minor marijuana-related convictions. In order to be eligible for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, you must have one or both of the following convictions:. Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31) Marijuana, Small Amount Personal...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

$2.1 billion deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday the deposit of $2.1 billion into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund. The fund, formally known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund, was officially made Wednesday and was authorized as part of the state's budget for the fiscal year of 2022-23. “Our state...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Man shot several times at California youth football game

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was injured, and there was no further threat. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.
ONTARIO, CA
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The death toll from the storm, one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed to ever hit the U.S., grew to nearly three dozen, with deaths reported from Cuba, Florida and North Carolina. The storm weakened Saturday as it rolled into the mid-Atlantic, but not before it washed out bridges and piers, hurdled massive boats into buildings onshore and sheared roofs off homes, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. At least 35 people were confirmed dead, including 28 people in Florida mostly from drowning but others from Ian’s tragic aftereffects. An elderly couple died after their oxygen machines shut off when they lost power, authorities said. As of Saturday, more than 1,000 people had been rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwestern coast alone, Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard, told The Associated Press while airborne to Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 43

Suspect wanted in Harrisburg shooting of 15-year-old

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced a suspect in the homicide of a 15-year-old. Lemar Lester is wanted in connection to the shooting that took place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the 1900 block of Boas Street. Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked...
HARRISBURG, PA
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
FLORIDA STATE
Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments. Now, as LePage is running for a third term after a brief retirement to Florida, he rarely talks about Trump in public, and his advisers say LePage’s hiatus from politics changed him. He’s eager to show he’s smoothed over some of his own rough edges, though flashes of his fiery personality broke through recently at an event at a riverfront boatyard in Yarmouth, where he pledged to take on Democratic “elitists.” “I came from the streets. I was a fighter all my life,” LePage told workers. “I had to scrimp and save to eat and survive. I am a fighter.”
MAINE STATE
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf issues $25M child care tax credit program

WILKES-BARE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited Wilkes-Barre Thursday to spotlight his $25 million child care tax credit program that will give back $180 to $630 to Pennsylvania’s working families with young children. According to officials, Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program which is set to benefit […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former television meteorologist is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates prepare for a live-broadcast debate on Friday night. Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is campaigning on a law-and-order platform with proposals for annual tax rebates tied to oilfield production and a referendum that could ban abortion with limited exceptions. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is promoting her management of the economy and health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as her support for abortion access and expanded social programs, including tuition-free college for New Mexico residents and expanded access to preschool and no-pay child care. The televised debate from KOB 4 takes place ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting begins Oct. 11 by absentee ballots that can be mailed and turned in by hand.
ELECTIONS
Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana

Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open on Saturday. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet. As happened with the rollout of recreational marijuana sales in other states and in Canada, Vermont’s inaugural weekend will be “more of a soft opening,” as more product manufacturers and testing facilities come online and as more people harvest the plant, said James Pepper, chair of the state Cannabis Control Board. Vermont will join 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales, according to the Marijuana Policy Project. Four other states — Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia — and Washington, D.C., have legalized the use of recreational marijuana, but sales haven’t started there yet.
VERMONT STATE
