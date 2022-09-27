BEREA − The Browns helmets bear no logos. All that is on them are the brown and white stripes that run down the center. There will be something, though, on the back of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's helmet when the Browns play at Atlanta on Sunday that will hold an extra special meaning. As part of the NFL's celebration of international diversity, he will have a flag of Ghana alongside the United States flag on the back of the helmet.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO