Yardbarker

Browns Players Call Out Chuks Okorafor

Last Thursday, the Browns had a good all-around game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they won 29-17. But, there was one big low-light in the game for Cleveland, which came at the hands of Chuks Okorafor. Anthony Walker Jr. Injured by Chuks Okorafor. Not only was Walker injured on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Will Browns Myles Garrett play on Sunday against Falcons? Berea Report

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are back in Berea preparing to travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday. Myles Garrett, however, was not at the team’s facility after a car crash on Monday, suffering a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cut hand. He is expected to return to the team on Thursday and his status for this week’s game is still up in the air.
CLEVELAND, OH
Football
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Myles Garrett Not At Practice Again On Friday

It's starting to look like Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will miss this Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com announced that Garrett was not participating in Friday's practice. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains along with multiple lacerations from a car accident he was...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Chubb, Browns face 'heavyweight' run test against Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons coach Arthur Smith knows what to expect from a Cleveland Browns offense that revolves around Nick Chubb's powerful runs. “They're coming to mash you,” Smith said. Smith wants Atlanta's rushing attack led by Cordarrelle Patterson to mash back. Chubb, the NFL's leading rusher, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers

Browns DE Myles Garrett met with the media on Friday for the first time since his scary car accident earlier in the week. “Definitely grateful to be here,” Garrett said, via ESPN.com. “With what I saw right after. … the pictures. “It was a helluva event.”. Garrett...
BALTIMORE, MD
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/30/22)

It is Friday, September 30, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are concluding the first month of football season with a 2-1 record. Given the circumstances of the offseason, that is a great start. The Week 4 game against Atlanta is slated for Sunday afternoon. The most recent injury report for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Browns quick hits: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, David Njoku, Hjalte Froholdt to honor heritage

BEREA − The Browns helmets bear no logos. All that is on them are the brown and white stripes that run down the center. There will be something, though, on the back of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's helmet when the Browns play at Atlanta on Sunday that will hold an extra special meaning. As part of the NFL's celebration of international diversity, he will have a flag of Ghana alongside the United States flag on the back of the helmet.
