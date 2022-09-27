Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Browns Players Call Out Chuks Okorafor
Last Thursday, the Browns had a good all-around game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they won 29-17. But, there was one big low-light in the game for Cleveland, which came at the hands of Chuks Okorafor. Anthony Walker Jr. Injured by Chuks Okorafor. Not only was Walker injured on the...
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Daryl Ruiter: There is a chance the Browns make a few more roster moves this week
What are the Browns’ options at defense? Daryl Ruiter says they have a few on the depth chart but could make some roster moves this week. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!
Will Browns Myles Garrett play on Sunday against Falcons? Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are back in Berea preparing to travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday. Myles Garrett, however, was not at the team’s facility after a car crash on Monday, suffering a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cut hand. He is expected to return to the team on Thursday and his status for this week’s game is still up in the air.
Staff Picks: Can the Browns improve to 3-1 against the Falcons?
Hurricane Ian will not stop the Cleveland Browns from traveling south as they are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons. The Browns are looking to get to 3-1 on the season, while the Falcons are looking to get to .500 after their win over the Seattle Seahawks a week ago.
Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
Myles Garrett Not At Practice Again On Friday
It's starting to look like Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will miss this Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com announced that Garrett was not participating in Friday's practice. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains along with multiple lacerations from a car accident he was...
WKYC
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett addresses car crash; questionable vs. Falcons
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett stood at a podium at the team's facility in Berea on Friday with some noticeable bumps and bruises, including a blood-filled left eye. Four days earlier, Garrett and a female passenger were involved in a car crash in Medina County...
FOX Sports
Chubb, Browns face 'heavyweight' run test against Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons coach Arthur Smith knows what to expect from a Cleveland Browns offense that revolves around Nick Chubb's powerful runs. “They're coming to mash you,” Smith said. Smith wants Atlanta's rushing attack led by Cordarrelle Patterson to mash back. Chubb, the NFL's leading rusher, and...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers
Browns DE Myles Garrett met with the media on Friday for the first time since his scary car accident earlier in the week. “Definitely grateful to be here,” Garrett said, via ESPN.com. “With what I saw right after. … the pictures. “It was a helluva event.”. Garrett...
Browns Notes: Myles Garrett rehabs while Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Denzel Ward and Amari Cooper return to practice
Myles Garett returned to the Browns facility but did not practice while three players did return to practice plus other notes from Thursday.
Myles Garrett shirks responsibility to Cleveland Browns teammates with his need for speed
BEREA – Myles Garrett expressed contrition over his need for speed when discussing his harrowing car accident for the first time Friday. Hopefully he means it. The Browns’ first overall...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/30/22)
It is Friday, September 30, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are concluding the first month of football season with a 2-1 record. Given the circumstances of the offseason, that is a great start. The Week 4 game against Atlanta is slated for Sunday afternoon. The most recent injury report for...
Browns quick hits: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, David Njoku, Hjalte Froholdt to honor heritage
BEREA − The Browns helmets bear no logos. All that is on them are the brown and white stripes that run down the center. There will be something, though, on the back of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's helmet when the Browns play at Atlanta on Sunday that will hold an extra special meaning. As part of the NFL's celebration of international diversity, he will have a flag of Ghana alongside the United States flag on the back of the helmet.
ESPN
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett says he's 'grateful' after car accident and wants to play Sunday if medically cleared
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett said that he's "definitely grateful" to be alive after his single-car crash Monday and that he's "recovering pretty quickly" from the left shoulder and right biceps injuries he suffered in the accident. "Definitely grateful to be here," the star Cleveland Browns pass-rusher said Friday. "With...
