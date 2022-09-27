ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Voices: These are the Senate seats most likely to flip in November

Greetings from Wilmington, North Carolina! We are in the Tar Heel state for Donald Trump’s rally for Ted Budd, his anointed Senate candidate, and it’s just the occasion to update our Senate rankings!Since our last ranking, plenty has changed. Throughout the summer, polling showed Democrats had a significant advantage after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade. Republicans struggled throughout the summer to find a counter-narrative and have already begun triaging some Senate races.But voters typically begin to pay attention in the fall and the airwaves are about to be bombarded with ads. That being said, Republicans are not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Five things Republicans would do in a House majority

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lashaun Turner

Poll: 52% favor President Joe Biden being impeached

A new poll of likely voters shows 52% are in support of impeaching President Joe Biden. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of likely U.S. voters support the impeachment of Biden, including 38% who Strongly Support it. Forty-two percent (42%) are opposed to impeaching Biden, including 30% who Strongly Oppose it. (Source)
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National Mall#The Lincoln Memorial#Washington Monument#Mn#The American Legion#Boys State
Axios

House GOP eyes repeal of Dems' drug pricing law

Some key House Republicans are calling for the repeal of Democrats' newly-passed drug pricing measure if the GOP flips control of one or both chambers of Congress next year. Why it matters: The comments show Republicans are not giving up the fight against sweeping measures aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, and give a glimpse of what their health agenda could look like.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Maine rematch could be a bellwether for control of Congress

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Donald Trump isn’t on the ballot in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District this year, but his brand of politics is. In a race that will help decide control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden will defend his seat against Republican former Rep. Bruce Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond. The race is a rematch for Golden and Poliquin, who ran for the same seat in 2018, when Golden emerged victorious by a razor-thin margin.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Daily Reflector

Star Parker: New polling shows stark contrast on American dream

Republicans are gearing up for elections in November by drawing a clear line in the sand between their party and Democrats. They have rolled out what they call Commitment to America. And this is exactly what it’s about. Our country embodies a worldview, and it is that worldview — and the principles that capture that worldview — that made and makes America a great nation. ...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

AOC rebukes anti-trans rant from Republican lawmaker at abortion rights hearing

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez challenged a Republican lawmaker’s attempt to undermine the idea that transgender people can become pregnant during a congressional hearing on Thursday.“The same folks who tell us that Covid is just a flu, that climate change isn’t real, that January 6 was nothing but a tourist visit, are now trying to tell us that transgender people aren’t real,” the Democratic representative said.AOC made her comments after Andrew Clyde asked a physician on the witness panel a series of transphobic questions and repeatedly interrupted his answers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy