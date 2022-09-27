ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

sheltonherald.com

Drew Pyne records career bests, Tyler Van Dyke update: How CT college QBs fared this weekend

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut natives were starting quarterbacks in major college football games this weekend. Will Levis of Madison and Xavier High led Kentucky to their 19th straight non-conference victory by recording his sixth 300+ yard passing game. New Canaan's Drew Pyne finished 24 of 34 for 289 yards and three touchdowns, all three are career bests to lead Notre Dame.
NEW CANAAN, CT
105.5 The Wolf

You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M

Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
BRANFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Quinnipiac Pitches Campus Rezoning

Quinnipiac University made its first official pitch of a ​“master” redevelopment plan to Hamden zoners — and, in turn, filed the town’s first-ever ask for a multi-property rezoning makeover. That took place Tuesday evening at a meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, during a...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

DEEP issues warning after moose spotted in Danbury, Newtown

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEEP) issued a warning to drivers to watch out for moose after multiple sightings were reported in the state this week. According to DEEP, there were recent moose sightings in Danbury, Woodbury, Southbury, Newtown, and New Fairfield. DEEP believes the sightings are of the same moose. […]
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

New High-End Pub Off To Strong Start In Monroe

A new Fairfield County eatery is making a name for itself, with customers sharing rave reviews about its pasta dishes and service. Flames Restaurant, located in Monroe, at 262 Main St., opened over the summer. The menu features a variety of chicken, steak, and seafood dishes, including "Filet Mignon Au...
MONROE, CT
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose

My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

For Greenwich, the next new restaurant could be a Shake Shack in Riverside

GREENWICH — There are plenty of options for fast-food and fast-casual dining along the Post Road in Riverside, and another one could soon be on the menu. Shake Shack is seeking permission to build a restaurant at 1205 E. Putnam Ave., next door to McDonald's on a busy stretch of roadway near Neil Lane.
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

'Candlewood' is a haunting film about a family that moved to New Milford

We are talking to an Andover resident who was person in the world to ever swim across the English Channel from England to Belgium. Bobby Flay is talking about his brand-new culinary competition ‘Bobby's Triple Threat.’. Fighting Sickle Cell Disease. Updated: 19 hours ago. Melissa Cole got a first-hand...
NEW MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater

BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
DANBURY, CT
islipbulletin.net

An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream

Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MATTITUCK, NY
myrye.com

21 Year Old Woman Killed by Metro-North Train in Rye

A twenty-one year old woman was killed by a Metro-North New Haven line train early Wednesday evening, according the MTA Metro-North. The 4:37pm train from Grand Central Station to New Haven struck the woman at approximately 5:15pm. Passengers were able to exit at Rye. Westbound trains were bypassing Rye, Port Chester and Greenwich for a time but service has now been restored.
RYE, NY
WTNH

New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
westchestermagazine.com

Mount Kisco Country Club Kicks off a Major Renovation

Mount Kisco Country Club is a 92-year-old golf course in Westchester County that is receiving some major upgrades. Mount Kisco Country Club recently announced the start of a major renovation under the guidance of architect Stephen Kay. This summer, the club began work on restoration of its bunkers and several tee boxes as well as selective tree removal to improve turf conditions.
MOUNT KISCO, NY

