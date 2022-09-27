Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Mickey Joseph is looking — and finding — hunters as Nebraska prepares for Indiana
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph wants hunters. He’s seen plenty the last two days. The Nebraska interim coach hasn’t always noticed that mentality on the field this season. After 48 hours in which he’s witnessed players and coaches accept and go all in on their current situation, he expects it show up Saturday night against Indiana.
1011now.com
New sports complex to come to Lincoln
10/11 Now Senior Reporter stuck in Florida as hurricane makes landfall. 10/11's Bayley Bischof shares her experience of being stuck in Florida due to Hurricane Ian. Coaches praise Nebraska players amid staff changes. Updated: 3 hours ago. Nebraska coordinators Bill Busch and Mark Whipple meet with reporters for the first...
omahamagazine.com
Dwaine Ferguson’s Passion for Jewelry, Untarnished After 48 Years
Something shiny drew Dwaine Ferguson to jewelry smithing. And it wasn’t gold or silver. “I wanted to buy a Jaguar XKE and I didn’t have any money,” he said. Ferguson did eventually get his Jaguar, a bright white 1961 coupe, but not before an infatuation with jewelry smithing sparked an unlikely career pivot. He took over Goldsmith Silversmith in Omaha’s Old Market in 1974. Today, Ferguson is known far and wide for his fine and custom jewelry and restoration, drawing happy customers from all over the city—and even the occasional celebrity—to his little Howard Street retail shop.
The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
Nebraska Basketball: Blaise Keita raising eyebrows since arrival
The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg’s latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Indiana in Week 5
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3, 0-1) welcome the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1, 1-0) to Lincoln for Homecoming this Saturday. The visit also marks just the second time IU visits Lincoln as Big Ten conference foes. Despite being in the same league for the 12th season this fall, Indiana and Nebraska will be playing for just the third time in that span and the second in Memorial Stadium.
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
kscj.com
WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA
THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
Corn Nation
Corn Flakes: Not Nebraska’s Next Coach
Up until this weekend, I was thinking that I was the dark horse in the running for Nebraska’s next football coach. I mean, I do have experience as an assistant flag football coach to Kindergarteners. Another good point about me is that I would be a cheap hire. They’d only need to give me one to two million a year. I love to travel and watch football, so my recruiting would be solid too.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Railroad Museum evaluates inventory
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska Railroad Museum announced Wednesday that some equipment inherited from the Fremont and Elkhorn Valley Railroad will not be kept. The railroad museum plans to dispose of two, 40-foot boxcars that were moved to Humphrey and Schuyler, Neb. A railroad car with sections for both...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking this Friday for new school
Beatrice Public Schools in conjunction with the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for this Friday, September 30 at 10 AM, to launch construction of the new Beatrice elementary school. The event will take place on the school site at the west side of the new site on the corner of Lincoln and 33rd Streets. Attendees have been granted permission to park in the Christ Community Church Parking lot, located at 2727 Lincoln Street.
Kearney Hub
What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'
Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Now Facing Competition from Nebraska Casinos
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, patrons plays the slots at the Ponca Tribe's Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has again scored a legal win in its fight to keep its Prairie Flower Casino in western Iowa open after a federal judge rejected motions by the states of Iowa and Nebraska and the Iowa city of Council Bluffs seeking to derail the casino. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
Ask Omaha: best place to have ring resized?
My wife needs to get her wedding band resized as we ordered it a bit too big. Has anyone had experience with a specific location in town that would do a good job? Price is less of an issue compared to quality of work being done.
Nebraskans with family in Florida watch as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Nebraskans with family in Florida watch anxiously as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in the Tampa Bay area.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023
Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
