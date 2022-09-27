Read full article on original website
NPR
Maryland has eliminated these invasive 20-pound swimming rodents
It looks like a rat crossed with a beaver, with prominent orange teeth. It's an invasive swimming rodent that has wreaked havoc on wetlands of the Chesapeake Bay for the better half of a century, and now, officials say, the nutria has been driven out of Maryland. "It was not...
Nature Has Provided The Answer To The Spotted Lantern Fly Problem
Spotted lantern flies have quickly become a concern throughout the US. With the capability of weakening and destroying trees, it's no wonder we are instructed to kill on sight. The battle to protect our ecosystem was never going to be an easy one, but thankfully nature has provided a natural ally.
Phys.org
Longhorned tick discovered in northern Missouri for first time
The Longhorned tick causes the loss of millions of dollars in agricultural revenue to cattle producers worldwide, and it is now in northern Missouri. Originally found in eastern Russia and the Australasian region, this tick was first found in the United States in 2017 in New Jersey. It has since reached the Mid-Atlantic, New England and Midwestern regions of the U.S., and now has been discovered in northern Missouri for the first time by researchers at the University of Missouri.
Giant Hickory Horned Devils Are Emerging From Trees in Southeastern States
Some of America's largest caterpillars are coming down from the trees in time for winter.
Plague of Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Descending on 14 States
Invasive spotted lanternflies are currently swarming parts of the Midwest and East Coast and devouring trees in their path. The insect first appeared in the United States in 2014. But it wasn’t until 2022 that it left such a devastating mark. In total, spotted lanternflies have plagued 14 states this summer, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Delaware. And they’ve also spanned into Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, and Rhode Island.
IFLScience
Rejoice: Californian Supreme Court Confirms That Bumblebees Are Fish
In February, in what was described as a "great day" for the state's bees, a Californian court ruled that bumblebees are fish. Now, the state Supreme Court has taken a closer look and confirmed that they are indeed fish, in a ruling that has positive implications for the state's insects (aka fishies).
How to Get Rid of Spotted Lanternflies
I felt a little bad the first time I squashed a spotted lanternfly. With its gray-spotted wings and scarlet body, they looked a little too pretty to kill. But when I noticed a swarm of them sucking the life out of my beloved grapevine, I got over it pretty quickly.
The Best Fall Foliage in Every State
What’s better than a pumpkin spice latte and unlikely to go out of fashion? Autumn foliage. Nearly every state goes through a dramatic, multicolored transformation as temperatures drop in the fall. (Here are 40 charming small towns to visit this fall.) 24/7 Tempo dug up the best spots to view fall foliage in each state […]
Tracking the Lost Conifer, Western White Pine
"What pines? Where are these pines?" asked my birding friend after I mentioned I'd been getting to know western white pine, the forgotten conifer of our Key Peninsula forest.
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: History of hedge
Osage orange trees are still common throughout much of the United States, though not many people appreciate just how much the thorny, dense trees have shaped our country. Before Christopher Columbus’ arrival, Osage orange had a limited range in the Red River basin in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Like the droves of Europeans who followed, the tree eventually spread to all corners of our country, so long as you don’t count Alaska and Hawaii.
For a healthier environment, plant a native garden — no matter how big, says the famed entomologist Doug Tallamy
Nature's not optional, and gardening isn't just for tree huggers. "It's not because we like nature. It's because we need it," Doug Tallamy says.
Less Than a Third of Rural Americans Are Boosted Against Covid-19
Thirty percent of rural Americans have received at least one booster against Covid-19, compared to 39% of their urban counterparts, according to a Daily Yonder analysis. Booster rates are lower in rural counties than metro counties. Due in part to low vaccination and booster rates, cumulative rural death rates were...
6 Garden Pests You Are Most Likely To Run Into This Fall In Minnesota
If you spend any amount of time outdoors during the fall, maybe you are out in the garden harvesting the last of the tomatoes or cucumbers, or maybe you just enjoy going for a walk in the crisp air, whatever it is you are doing outside, chances are good that you'll run into any one of these six garden pests this fall.
